catchitkansas.com
Rising Star: Wichita Trinity tennis star overcomes odds, returns from injury
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - In Wichita Trinity Academy’s Isabella Sebits’ sophomore season she was stellar en route to clinching a 4A singles state championship - a goal she was able to obtain as just an underclassmen. “It was definitely really special for me,” Sebits said. “Honestly,...
How Derby’s blocking led to Notre Dame football recruit Dylan Edwards’ game-winning TD
Inside the blocking scheme and play-calling behind the game-winning, 85-yard touchdown run by Dylan Edwards in Derby’s thrilling win over Bishop Carroll.
Final Day of Kansas State Fair Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The final day of the 2022 Kansas State Fair brings auto racing back to the Fairgrounds, with the Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing as the Sunday Grandstand activity. Car enthusiasts can also enjoy the Kansas State Fair Outdoor Auto Show by the Administration Building. A full...
A division of Cornejo & Sons once again is going to be owned by a Cornejo in Wichita
It’s been more than a decade since a Cornejo family member has owned this division of Cornejo & Sons, but now it’s back in the family.
Maxwell Wildlife Refuge holding Mountain Man Rendezvous
MCPHERSON COUNTY — Maxwell Wildlife Refuge located northeast of McPherson near Canton, Kansas, hosts the annual Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend, September 23 to 25. The 3-day event features an 1800's re-enactment with Mountain Men, trappers, traders and flintknappers demonstrations located on the grounds of the Maxwell visitors/tour center. Experience life as it was on the Kansas prairie. There will be a black powder shoot, knife and hawk throws and archery each day.
Bishop Carroll alums answer a religious calling
A Bishop Carroll linebacker says his days as a Golden Eagle inspired him to become the shepherd of his own flock.
Emporia gazette.com
Severe storm knocks down pole, limbs, lines
Pop-up storms moved across northeast Kansas Sunday evening, after leaving damage across Lyon County Saturday. A tree reportedly fell onto a roof at the height of the Saturday afternoon storm in Emporia. A pole was broken at 12th Avenue and Industrial Road, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reported.
WIBW
4-wheeler crash sends girls to Emporia hospital
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two girls were sent to an Emporia hospital after a 4-wheeler crash near Americus. KVOE reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Lyon County emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Road 245 with reports of a 4-wheeler crash. When officials arrived,...
Hutch Fall Fest coming up
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Even as the Kansas State Fair fades into the rearview mirror, coming up quickly is Hutch Fall Fest September 30 and October 1 in Downtown Hutchinson. Downtown Hutch, Hutch Rec, and the Downtown Hutchinson Rod Run are coming together for the second straight year for the event.
A new poke chain featuring the fresh flavors of Hawaii will open this week in Wichita
The shop is taking over an old Quiznos spot and will celebrate opening day with free samples and giveaways.
RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store
RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
KWCH.com
Record heat Tuesday, then big changes coming
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unusual record heat is going to continue into Tuesday with highs around the century mark once again. Wichita’s record is 101, and that could be tied or broken by the end of the afternoon. Changes in the weather begin on Wednesday as the next...
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect: McPherson, Saline Counties until 10:30 p.m
The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern McPherson County in central Kansas... Southern Saline County in central Kansas... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 932 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marquette, or. 10 miles west of Lindsborg, moving...
Thousands take over Douglas for Open Streets ICT
A 4.1-mile stretch of Douglas was closed to vehicles Sunday to give hundreds of people room to walk, bike, or even skate down the bustling thoroughfare.
KWCH.com
Man injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Market. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
KAKE TV
Northbound lanes of Amidon Bridge close Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Northbound lanes of the Amidon Bridge are closing Monday for utility work. This is the start of a larger project when the bridge will completely close in early October for teardown. The project is expected to take about 14 months, severely impacting more than 100,000...
thesunflower.com
33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall
Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
WIBW
Wichita woman killed in crash on I-135
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Wichita woman was killed Friday morning after a crash left her trapped in her vehicle on I-135 in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 a.m., Shanlie Smiley, 23, of Wichita, was travelling north on I-135 when her Chevy Malibu left the roadway and struck a guardrail.
KWCH.com
Saturday’s Forecast: A few strong storms and building heat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple of round of storms will be possible throughout the day today with the first round of scattered storms being in north central and northeast Kansas through the mid morning hours. Another chance of storms will come during the evening hours for south central into north central Kansas after 5pm. Severe weather is not likely on a widespread scale, however a few storms may be severe with large hail and gusty winds to around 65mph possible.
Why part of Douglas Ave. will be closed on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, Sept. 18, approximately four miles of Douglas Ave. in Wichita will be closed for Open Streets ICT. The event, which is put on by Wichita Park and Recreation, will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is a free neighborhood community-building event. From Bluff St. in College Hill […]
