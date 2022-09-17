ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andale, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Final Day of Kansas State Fair Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The final day of the 2022 Kansas State Fair brings auto racing back to the Fairgrounds, with the Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing as the Sunday Grandstand activity. Car enthusiasts can also enjoy the Kansas State Fair Outdoor Auto Show by the Administration Building. A full...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Andale, KS
El Dorado, KS
Sports
City
Maize, KS
City
El Dorado, KS
City
Goddard, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Football
City
Junction City, KS
Andale, KS
Sports
City
Newton, KS
City
Buhler, KS
City
Andover, KS
City
Hays, KS
City
Mcpherson, KS
Hutch Post

Maxwell Wildlife Refuge holding Mountain Man Rendezvous

MCPHERSON COUNTY — Maxwell Wildlife Refuge located northeast of McPherson near Canton, Kansas, hosts the annual Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend, September 23 to 25. The 3-day event features an 1800's re-enactment with Mountain Men, trappers, traders and flintknappers demonstrations located on the grounds of the Maxwell visitors/tour center. Experience life as it was on the Kansas prairie. There will be a black powder shoot, knife and hawk throws and archery each day.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Severe storm knocks down pole, limbs, lines

Pop-up storms moved across northeast Kansas Sunday evening, after leaving damage across Lyon County Saturday. A tree reportedly fell onto a roof at the height of the Saturday afternoon storm in Emporia. A pole was broken at 12th Avenue and Industrial Road, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reported.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

4-wheeler crash sends girls to Emporia hospital

AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two girls were sent to an Emporia hospital after a 4-wheeler crash near Americus. KVOE reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Lyon County emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Road 245 with reports of a 4-wheeler crash. When officials arrived,...
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football
Hutch Post

Hutch Fall Fest coming up

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Even as the Kansas State Fair fades into the rearview mirror, coming up quickly is Hutch Fall Fest September 30 and October 1 in Downtown Hutchinson. Downtown Hutch, Hutch Rec, and the Downtown Hutchinson Rod Run are coming together for the second straight year for the event.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store

RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

Record heat Tuesday, then big changes coming

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unusual record heat is going to continue into Tuesday with highs around the century mark once again. Wichita’s record is 101, and that could be tied or broken by the end of the afternoon. Changes in the weather begin on Wednesday as the next...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KWCH.com

Man injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Market. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Northbound lanes of Amidon Bridge close Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Northbound lanes of the Amidon Bridge are closing Monday for utility work. This is the start of a larger project when the bridge will completely close in early October for teardown. The project is expected to take about 14 months, severely impacting more than 100,000...
WICHITA, KS
thesunflower.com

33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall

Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Wichita woman killed in crash on I-135

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Wichita woman was killed Friday morning after a crash left her trapped in her vehicle on I-135 in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 a.m., Shanlie Smiley, 23, of Wichita, was travelling north on I-135 when her Chevy Malibu left the roadway and struck a guardrail.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Saturday’s Forecast: A few strong storms and building heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple of round of storms will be possible throughout the day today with the first round of scattered storms being in north central and northeast Kansas through the mid morning hours. Another chance of storms will come during the evening hours for south central into north central Kansas after 5pm. Severe weather is not likely on a widespread scale, however a few storms may be severe with large hail and gusty winds to around 65mph possible.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Why part of Douglas Ave. will be closed on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, Sept. 18, approximately four miles of Douglas Ave. in Wichita will be closed for Open Streets ICT. The event, which is put on by Wichita Park and Recreation, will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is a free neighborhood community-building event. From Bluff St. in College Hill […]
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy