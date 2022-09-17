Read full article on original website
wtxl.com
ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week: Florida Week 4, Georgia Week 5
(WTXL) — Three schools, three play of the week nominees from high school football athletes in Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia. This week's nominees for ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week are Godby High School's Zhilyn Martin, Brooks County High School's Jamal Sanders and North Florida Christian School's Leon Washington.
wtxl.com
FSU volleyball returns home for match against UAB
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After three straight road games, the Florida State volleyball team (7-3) returns to Tully Gym for a Saturday afternoon match with UAB (4-6). First serve is set for 2 p.m. The match will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra with Shawn Davison (Play-by-Play), former Seminole head coach Cecile Renaud (Color) and Alex DeCapua (Sideline) on the call. Admission to the match is free and doors to Tully Gym will open at 1 p.m.
While FSU remains outside the AP Top 25, they continue to appear on more and more ballots
Florida State is ranked No. 27 overall in the Associated Press Top 25, which was released on Sunday afternoon. As has been the case the past several weeks, FSU continues to appear on more and more ballots and find themselves trending up with some individual voters. FSU was at No. 32 overall last week.
wtxl.com
Watts & Washington's incredible performances not enough
TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Brooke Lynn Watts and Dominique Washington poured in more than half of their team's total points, but it wasn't enough in Florida A&M's 3-2 setback to UAB Sunday (Sept. 18). The volleyball veterans each contributed 20 points and left Al Lawson Center with double-doubles - Watts...
wtxl.com
FSU Dillan Gibbons named to 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons has been named to the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, it was announced Monday. Gibbons’ selection marks the second straight year an FSU football student-athlete has been named to the team, which features 11 players from FBS, after tight end Camren McDonald’s selection last season. Florida State is one of only four FBS schools with selections to both the 2021 and 2022 Allstate Good Works Team.
Norvell gives injury update, talks Rodemaker's performance against Louisville
The Florida State football team improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015 after beating Louisville on the road Friday night.
fsunews.com
Baylee Mires hits ground running at Florida State
Florida State’s track and field and cross country program added a member to its coaching staff recently when Baylee Mires was announced as the new assistant coach for the women’s distance programs. Mires is coming off of a 2021-22 season spent as an assistant coach for Notre Dame’s women’s cross country and distance program where she helped them place fifth at the NCAA cross country championships. Mires brings a lifetime of running experience with her to Tallahassee and is excited about what the ’Noles have in store for the upcoming season.
ESPN FPI: FSU's projected win total is nearly 9 games
Florida State’s most likely win total for 2022 is now 9 games, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index projections. The FPI has FSU’s projected win-loss record at 8.6 wins to 3.4 losses. The metric ranks FSU 31st nationally and gives the Seminoles a 99.2 percent chance of...
wtxl.com
Hot temperatures on the way midweek
TALLAHASSEE — Dry air moves in as sunshine sticks around!. Temperatures Tuesday will climb to the low 90s, but it will not stop there. The Autumnal Equinox occurs Thursday at 9:03 PM, but we will just have gone through the hottest day of the week by that point!. Thursday's...
Mike Norvell provides injury updates on Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, others during Monday presser
"I felt very good about where a lot of those reports came back."
WCTV
Marianna firefighter laid to rest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For the second time this week, North Florida firefighters said goodbye to one of their own. Dozens gathered in Quincy Friday for the funeral of 26-year-old Atticus Stephens. First responders from North Florida lined the street outside of the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy. Stephens was a...
wtxl.com
Tropics Check Tuesday Morning (09/20/22)
TALLAHASSEE — As Hurricane Fiona becomes the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Basin season, more storm activity ramps up elsewhere. Just to the west of the Leeward Islands, an unorganized set of storms develop. These storms have a 40% chance of formation as they move over the...
FSU Depth Chart vs. Boston College
Florida State released its depth chart on Monday ahead of the Seminoles’ 8 p.m. kickoff Saturday against Boston College. All players who left Friday's contest with injuries are listed and there are no significant changes from last week's projected depth chart.
fox13news.com
Statewide Missing Child Alert canceled after north Florida toddler found safe
MONTICELLO, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert that was issued for a toddler from north Florida has been canceled after the child was found safe. The alert had initially been activated on Sunday, Sept. 18 for the 2-year-old boy from Monticello, near Tallahassee. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
multihousingnews.com
Landmark JV To Build 702-Bed Tallahassee Student Property
The developers landed a $68 million construction loan from Webster Bank. A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Atlantic American Partners has unveiled plans for The Metropolitan at Tallahassee, a 702-bed student housing community in Tallahassee, Fla. The partnership landed a $68 million construction loan, funded by Webster Bank for the development, public records show.
talgov.com
City of Tallahassee
PSCO Justin Johnson is selected as the 2022 State of Florida Department of Health Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year. On the evening of September 14, 2022, Public Safety Communications Operator (PSCO) Justin Johnson was presented the 2022 State of Florida Department of Health Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year Award at the Florida Department of Health’s Annual Emergency Services Award Banquet held in Orlando. This event, hosted by the Florida Department of Health for over 25 years, “recognizes the men and women who provide lifesaving services in times of crisis”. A selection is made from nominations received from across the State of Florida.
WCTV
Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.
WCTV
Suspect arrested in Tallahassee double homicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is in custody for a double homicide at a Tallahassee apartment complex. Police say 24-year-old De Ante Green was arrested Friday for his involvement in a Sept. 9 shooting at Plato’s Villas at San Marcos Apartments. Officers arriving at the apartments on West Tharpe St. found two men dead inside an apartment.
WALB 10
Cairo’s first Hispanic festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Cairo held its first Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event brought the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month downtown. It started at 11 a.m. with a parade and ended with live music and foods from many Hispanic cultures. “We have a lot of Hispanics here. You...
WCTV
‘Tallahassee’s Black History Firsts’ book out now
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local Tallahassee woman published a book on the black community’s history in Tallahassee in the post-reconstruction era. “I’m hoping that this book will encourage HBCU’s and other universities to look more at their local communities and begin to research who were the ‘firsts’ in each professional category,” Author Dorothy Inman-Johnson said.
