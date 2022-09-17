ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wtxl.com

ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week: Florida Week 4, Georgia Week 5

(WTXL) — Three schools, three play of the week nominees from high school football athletes in Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia. This week's nominees for ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week are Godby High School's Zhilyn Martin, Brooks County High School's Jamal Sanders and North Florida Christian School's Leon Washington.
GEORGIA STATE
wtxl.com

FSU volleyball returns home for match against UAB

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After three straight road games, the Florida State volleyball team (7-3) returns to Tully Gym for a Saturday afternoon match with UAB (4-6). First serve is set for 2 p.m. The match will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra with Shawn Davison (Play-by-Play), former Seminole head coach Cecile Renaud (Color) and Alex DeCapua (Sideline) on the call. Admission to the match is free and doors to Tully Gym will open at 1 p.m.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Watts & Washington's incredible performances not enough

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Brooke Lynn Watts and Dominique Washington poured in more than half of their team's total points, but it wasn't enough in Florida A&M's 3-2 setback to UAB Sunday (Sept. 18). The volleyball veterans each contributed 20 points and left Al Lawson Center with double-doubles - Watts...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Education
wtxl.com

FSU Dillan Gibbons named to 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons has been named to the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, it was announced Monday. Gibbons’ selection marks the second straight year an FSU football student-athlete has been named to the team, which features 11 players from FBS, after tight end Camren McDonald’s selection last season. Florida State is one of only four FBS schools with selections to both the 2021 and 2022 Allstate Good Works Team.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Baylee Mires hits ground running at Florida State

Florida State’s track and field and cross country program added a member to its coaching staff recently when Baylee Mires was announced as the new assistant coach for the women’s distance programs. Mires is coming off of a 2021-22 season spent as an assistant coach for Notre Dame’s women’s cross country and distance program where she helped them place fifth at the NCAA cross country championships. Mires brings a lifetime of running experience with her to Tallahassee and is excited about what the ’Noles have in store for the upcoming season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#The Band#Marching Band#High School Football#Highschool#Abc 27
wtxl.com

Hot temperatures on the way midweek

TALLAHASSEE — Dry air moves in as sunshine sticks around!. Temperatures Tuesday will climb to the low 90s, but it will not stop there. The Autumnal Equinox occurs Thursday at 9:03 PM, but we will just have gone through the hottest day of the week by that point!. Thursday's...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Marianna firefighter laid to rest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For the second time this week, North Florida firefighters said goodbye to one of their own. Dozens gathered in Quincy Friday for the funeral of 26-year-old Atticus Stephens. First responders from North Florida lined the street outside of the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy. Stephens was a...
QUINCY, FL
wtxl.com

Tropics Check Tuesday Morning (09/20/22)

TALLAHASSEE — As Hurricane Fiona becomes the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Basin season, more storm activity ramps up elsewhere. Just to the west of the Leeward Islands, an unorganized set of storms develop. These storms have a 40% chance of formation as they move over the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
247Sports

FSU Depth Chart vs. Boston College

Florida State released its depth chart on Monday ahead of the Seminoles’ 8 p.m. kickoff Saturday against Boston College. All players who left Friday's contest with injuries are listed and there are no significant changes from last week's projected depth chart.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
multihousingnews.com

Landmark JV To Build 702-Bed Tallahassee Student Property

The developers landed a $68 million construction loan from Webster Bank. A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Atlantic American Partners has unveiled plans for The Metropolitan at Tallahassee, a 702-bed student housing community in Tallahassee, Fla. The partnership landed a $68 million construction loan, funded by Webster Bank for the development, public records show.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
talgov.com

City of Tallahassee

PSCO Justin Johnson is selected as the 2022 State of Florida Department of Health Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year. On the evening of September 14, 2022, Public Safety Communications Operator (PSCO) Justin Johnson was presented the 2022 State of Florida Department of Health Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year Award at the Florida Department of Health’s Annual Emergency Services Award Banquet held in Orlando. This event, hosted by the Florida Department of Health for over 25 years, “recognizes the men and women who provide lifesaving services in times of crisis”. A selection is made from nominations received from across the State of Florida.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Suspect arrested in Tallahassee double homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is in custody for a double homicide at a Tallahassee apartment complex. Police say 24-year-old De Ante Green was arrested Friday for his involvement in a Sept. 9 shooting at Plato’s Villas at San Marcos Apartments. Officers arriving at the apartments on West Tharpe St. found two men dead inside an apartment.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Cairo’s first Hispanic festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Cairo held its first Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event brought the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month downtown. It started at 11 a.m. with a parade and ended with live music and foods from many Hispanic cultures. “We have a lot of Hispanics here. You...
CAIRO, GA
WCTV

‘Tallahassee’s Black History Firsts’ book out now

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local Tallahassee woman published a book on the black community’s history in Tallahassee in the post-reconstruction era. “I’m hoping that this book will encourage HBCU’s and other universities to look more at their local communities and begin to research who were the ‘firsts’ in each professional category,” Author Dorothy Inman-Johnson said.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy