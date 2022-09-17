The Lancaster-rooted singer-songwriter and her four-piece band stopped by the Folk Show last time they were in Philly; they return to World Cafe Live on September 22nd. This spring, singer-songwriter Maya de Vitry released her third studio album, Violet Light, and its music and lyrics showcased a significant degree of creative and personal growth for this veteran of the North American folk scene.

