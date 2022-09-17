ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sean Payton: Aaron Rodgers’ treatment of young receivers ‘drives me crazy’

By Jared Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Sean Payton expects better from Aaron Rodgers.

Payton, the former longtime Saints head coach now serving as a Fox NFL analyst, voiced his displeasure with Rodgers’ body language and comments during and after the Packers’ Week 1 loss to the Vikings.

“It drives me crazy,” Payton said on the “NFL Rhodes Show” . “It drives me crazy.”

Is Aaron Rodgers’ “tough love” approach with his teammates the right one? @SeanPayton doesn’t think so.

“It drives me crazy.”

🎧 #NFLRhodesShow
🍎 https://t.co/hqgHOyjn36
🟢 https://t.co/67hFtGMyi2 pic.twitter.com/HgRbhmmqlc

— Lindsay Rhodes (@lindsay_rhodes) September 14, 2022

Rodgers has notably been critical of the team’s young receiving group , which lost Davante Adams when the Packers traded him to the Raiders in a blockbuster this offseason. During the preseason , Rodgers said “the young guys, especially young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We’ve got to get better in that area.”

That sentiment has now carried into the regular season, which saw rookie receiver Christian Watson drop an easy, wide-open would-be 75-yard touchdown in the beginning of the loss.

“There’s going to be growing pains,” Rodgers said after the game. “This is real football, it counts. It’s different, there’s nerves. … We’ve got to make those plays.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AgNOv_0hz8PqNz00
Sean Payton, Aaron Rodgers
USA TODAY Sports (2)

Those comments rubbed Payton the wrong way, who would have preferred Rodgers take accountability instead of shift blame onto rookies and young players.

“After the game we go to the interview in the locker room and the very first question posed to Aaron was about bouncing back and he referenced the first play of the game, the dropped pass from a rookie,” Payton said. “And I thought, ‘Come on.’ I like Aaron Rodgers, but I didn’t like what I saw.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD

The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Football#Fox Nfl#American Football
Yardbarker

Packers OL David Bakhtiari out for Sunday Night Football against Bears

After practicing most of the week for the Packers , it seems like the team will be without their anchor on the line for their match up against the Bears. Former All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari will not suit up tonight for Green Bay in a step backwards most fans didn’t expect. The Packers will be without multiple linemen for Sunday Night Football.
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy