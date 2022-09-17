ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

River Bluff football remains undefeated with a win over Lower Richland

By Noah Watson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mgVq_0hz8PLSo00

River Bluff players celebrate after their 42-21 victory over Lower Richland. The Gators are now 5-0 in 2022.

Photo by Noah Watson

In a contest that featured plenty of offense, River Bluff got the upper hand on visiting Lower Richland, Friday night, as the host Gators prevailed, 42-21, to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Blair Hardin, River Bluff’s head coach, said the team's strength this season is “Balance.”

River Bluff showed that balance, with the offense and defense putting on equally impressive performances.

Lower Richland started off quick with a touchdown from junior running back Lamarion Pearson, taking a quick 7-0 in the opening quarter.

The Diamond Hornets followed that touchdown with another on their very next drive. Senior wide receiver Mekhi Campfield took it to the house off a 45-yard dot from junior quarterback MJ Smith. Lower Richland missed the extra point, making it 13-0.

Smith was the star of the first quarter. He used speed to his advantage, rolling out on almost every pass attempt. Standing just 5-foot-11, Smith's mobility came in handy, as he moved around the giants that surrounded him.

The second quarter shifted for River Bluff with a touchdown coming just 45 seconds into the stanza, as senior running back Gray Herring scored on a 7-yard burst.

The Gators' second score came from sophomore quarterback Parker Murray on a quarterback keeper, pushing River Bluff in front, 14-13, at the half.

The second half was all River Bluff.

The Gators outscored Lower Richland 28-8 over the final two quarters, accentuated by a dominant rushing performance by senior running back Cooper Johns. Johns was responsible for three of the four touchdowns River Bluff scored in the second half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jl3qT_0hz8PLSo00
River Bluff's Cooper Johns, who scored three second half touchdowns, applies a stiff arm in an effort to break free from a Lower Richland tackler.

Photo by Noah Watson

Though the team played well, Coach Hardin wasn’t satisfied with the result.

“Proud of you, but we got work to do,” Hardin said, addressing the team. “We’re not playing our best football right now. Our schedule’s going to be really, really tough… we just got to play better.”

The Gator’s upcoming schedule is one of the toughest in the midlands. The five teams left to face in the season have a combined win percentage of 88%, and three teams are undefeated. One of the undefeated teams, Dutch Fork, was a state runner-up last year and the champions the year before.

But up next for the River Bluff is Dorman. The Gator’s travel to Spartanburg next Friday to take on the Cavaliers. Kickoff is at 7:00 pm.

