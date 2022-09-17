Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
REACTION: Georgia's 2023 Schedule has Been Released
Georgia's football schedule for the 2023 season has officially been released and due to recent events, there have been some changes in opponents. Here is the full schedule for next year:
Kirby Smart Updates Georgia's Injury Report; Adonai Mitchell and Jalen Carter
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media for his weekly Monday press conference ahead of their upcoming home game against Kent State.
Remains found in car are those of missing Covington woman
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that remains found inside a vehicle off Interstate 20 Sept. 12 are those of a missing Covington woman. Yolanda Brown, 53, went missing Sept. 2 after meeting up with a man she connected with online at a pub in Hapeville. Brown reportedly left the pub to drive home but never arrived.
Newton School System honors school-level Teachers of the Year
COVINGTON — The Newton County School System and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce the 2022-2023 school-level teachers of the year. These teachers will now participate in the county program with the winner serving as the Newton County School System’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Gloria Strong Armstead, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Natalie Strong Jackson Personal Representative's Address: 991 Woodbridge DR Conyers GA 30012 This 29 day of August, 2022. 908-81371, 9/21,28,10/5,12,2022.
Inmate found unresponsive in cell
COVINGTON — An inmate at the Newton County Detention Center was found dead in his cell Friday afternoon. According to Sgt. Jack Redlinger, inmate Tillson Jermaine Minor was found unresponsive in a quarantine cell. Redlinger said EMS and EMTs responded and transported Minor to Piedmont Newton Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
