Athens, GA

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Remains found in car are those of missing Covington woman

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that remains found inside a vehicle off Interstate 20 Sept. 12 are those of a missing Covington woman. Yolanda Brown, 53, went missing Sept. 2 after meeting up with a man she connected with online at a pub in Hapeville. Brown reportedly left the pub to drive home but never arrived.
COVINGTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton School System honors school-level Teachers of the Year

COVINGTON — The Newton County School System and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce the 2022-2023 school-level teachers of the year. These teachers will now participate in the county program with the winner serving as the Newton County School System’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Gloria Strong Armstead, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Natalie Strong Jackson Personal Representative's Address: 991 Woodbridge DR Conyers GA 30012 This 29 day of August, 2022. 908-81371, 9/21,28,10/5,12,2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Inmate found unresponsive in cell

COVINGTON — An inmate at the Newton County Detention Center was found dead in his cell Friday afternoon. According to Sgt. Jack Redlinger, inmate Tillson Jermaine Minor was found unresponsive in a quarantine cell. Redlinger said EMS and EMTs responded and transported Minor to Piedmont Newton Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
COVINGTON, GA

