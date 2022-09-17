NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Gloria Strong Armstead, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Natalie Strong Jackson Personal Representative's Address: 991 Woodbridge DR Conyers GA 30012 This 29 day of August, 2022. 908-81371, 9/21,28,10/5,12,2022.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO