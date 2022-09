Former jockey Darrell Foster of Whitesville holds a photograph of himself when he was riding. Foster said meeting the late Queen Elizabeth II at Keeneland in 1984 was one of the most memorable moments of his racing career. Don Wilkins | Messenger-Inquirer

During Darrell Foster’s 15 years as a jockey, he met his share of celebrities — former world heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman, actress Bo Derek and President Jimmy Carter to name a few.

Although Foster, 71, isn’t one who likes to boast about his celebrity encounters, he said none of them compared to the “memorable minute” he spent with Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96.