Read full article on original website
Related
ijpr.org
Medford parents speak out against hiring of non-binary teacher
The unnamed teacher has been hired to teach first grade at Griffin Creek Elementary School, according to the Mail Tribune. "First graders are very early in their development, and I believe that exposure to the complexity of preferred pronouns and gender roles is not appropriate for this age group," parent Tanner Farrington said at the meeting. "It naturally raises questions and encourages conversations on the topic, and many parents want these conversations to be had at home and not at school."
Rick Steber to appear at county museum
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon author Rick Steber will hold a book signing event from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main Street in Klamath Falls. Steber’s newest book is titled “Out Killing Indians,” a novel narrated by a man born of...
Herald and News
You Matter to Klamath slated to host town hall Saturday for Suicide Prevention Month
Klamath County’s Multi-Agency Suicide Prevention Coalition, You Matter to Klamath, has scheduled a town hall meeting for this week. The meeting, set for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Community Health Education Center (2200 N. Eldorado Ave.) will be part of Suicide Prevention Month.
KTVL
Rogue Valley community to honor the life of legendary educator, child-support advocate
CENTRAL POINT — Friends, family, clients, colleagues and children will celebrate the life of a long-time resident of the Rogue Valley and leader in advocating for children. The service for Mary-Curtis Gramley will be held at Hanley Farm this Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2:00. Gramley taught at SOU for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald and News
Survey shows most Southern Oregonians agree homelessness is important issue
A new survey released last week shows the vast majority of residents in Southern Oregon see homelessness as an important issue. The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon health care groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties.
aclu-or.org
City of Medford v. April Rosemary Fonseca
On September 22, 2020, journalist April Ehrlich Fonseca was reporting for Jefferson Public Radio in Hawthorne Park, a public park in the City of Medford, Oregon. The Medford police evicted nearly 100 unhoused people living in the park, many of whom were displaced by the Alameda fire. Police attempted to force all press into a specific staging area away from where they could not effectively see or hear the police activities. Ehrlich remained in the park to monitor the police anyway. The City of Medford charged her with criminal trespass and resisting arrest. The ACLU of Oregon partnered with Reporters Committee for Freedom of the press and 50 other news outlets and advocacy organizations to decry the City’s criminalization of the press and advocate that the charges be dismissed. On August 17, 2022, these same organizations filed a motion to appear in court in support of Ms. Ehrlich’s constitutional rights. On August 26, 2022, a Medford municipal court judge granted Ms. Ehrlich’s motion to dismiss the trespassing charge as unconstitutional. On September 8, 2022, the City voluntarily dismissed the remaining resisting arrest charge.
KTVL
Following harassment of Klamath student, athletic organization notes increase in bullying
OREGON — The organization that oversees athletic activities in Oregon schools has issued a statement following the reported hazing of a 15-year-old student from the Klamath County School District at an August baseball tournament in Washington state. According to the Klamath family's lawyer, the student was reportedly hazed and...
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls forgery & theft ring apprehended
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On September 19, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), the Klamath Falls Police Department, the Oregon State Police, and the Klamath County Parole and Probation Department served a search warrant on Gatewood Drive in Klamath Falls. Several individuals were arrested during the investigation, including the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald and News
Sept. 20 Klamath Basin upcoming events
Eberlein Avenue bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. for work crews. Traffic will be detoured to Washburn Way and South Alameda Avenue. Detour route will also include parts of Shasta Way and OR39.
Flashlight tours of Baldwin Museum offered
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – “Flashlight tours” of the Baldwin Hotel Museum are being offered on Saturday evenings this fall. Dates available include Sept. 23, 24, 30 and Oct. 1. Cost for the nighttime tours is $10 per person. Group size for the tours is limited to six...
KDRV
9-1-1 system issues in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -- Technicians are working to repair the system used for 9-1-1 calls in California. Many counties are seeing the impacts of this issue right now. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) states that calls made from cell phones to 9-1-1 and non-emergency lines are not connecting. Users are instead receiving a busy signal or an error message.
KTVL
Longtime Klamath Falls resident loses everything to Van Meter fire
KLAMATH FALLS — As fire crews in Klamath County mop up the Van Meter fire, residents impacted by the incident are trying to move forward, some after losing their homes and all of their belongings. The fire is now 99% contained after burning 2,639 acres, two homes, and 11...
Oregon Shakespeare Festival makes cuts for 2023 season, amid declining attendance linked to pandemic, wildfires
In another sign of how the pandemic continues to impact arts organizations that rely on live performance, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival has announced the 2023 season will feature fewer plays, a shorter season, and fewer performances. “Attendance has not been what it was, pre-pandemic,” said David Schmitz, executive director of...
basinlife.com
Home For Sale at 4811 Wocus Road Wocus Road, offered by Don Downing of Keller Williams Realty, Klamath Falls
Here’s a great price on a nice home on Wocus Road on the north end of Klamath Falls. This 3 bedroom 2 bath has 1,440 Sq. ft. of living space and sits on a .62 acre lot. With such a good price, it will go fast. Come tour it today with Don Downing of Keller Williams Realty.
aclu-or.org
A First Amendment victory for the press is a First Amendment victory for all of us.
Last week, journalist, April Ehrlich Fonseca, announced that the two criminal charges – trespass and resisting arrest – that the City of Medford was pursuing against her had been dismissed. On September 22, 2020, Fonseca arrived at Hawthorne Park to report on a police eviction of nearly 100 people who had been displaced by the Alameda wildfire. She began documenting law enforcement interactions with unhoused people residing in the public park. Despite identifying herself as a member of the press, police asked Fonseca to leave and arrested her for refusing to do so.
KDRV
Cal Fire responding to multiple new wildfire starts in the Yreka area
YREKA, Calif.-- Mid-Saturday afternoon, Cal Fire's Siskiyou Unit reported that they are responding to multiple different wildfire starts in the Yreka area. NewsWatch 12 spoke with Cal Fire's Suzi Brady, who informed us that firefighters are responding to reports of new fires in the Yreka area, but have been unable to find any.
Herald and News
Farmers Market going strong
The Klamath Falls Farmers Market up and running Saturday, Sept. 17 despite a new cloud of wildfire smoke that settled over the area. Leslie Massengill of Wild at Heart Soaps & Skincare said the smoke didn’t seem to be affecting business.
Klamath Falls News
Klamath County District Attorney to resign, citing health reasons
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Thursday, Klamath County District Attorney, Eve Costello announced in a letter written to the citizens of Klamath County that she will be resigning her duties as DA on October 31, 2022. Costello cites her health as the reason for the resignation. The full letter is...
Herald and News
Prep football notebook: Mazama wins, Lost River falls in No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdowns
Two Klamath Basin teams faced No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdowns in Week 3 of the high school football season.
ijpr.org
Service Alert: Jackson County
Our News & Information service on 1230 AM is off the air due to lightning induced damage. Our engineer is working to restore service as soon as possible. In the meantime, you can hear our News & Information service on 102.3 FM.
Comments / 1