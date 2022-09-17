Apolo Ohno is skating over to Buchwald. The eight-time Olympic medalist has inked with the agency for entertainment representation. Ohno, the most decorated U.S. Winter Olympic athlete of all time, scored eight Olympic medals in short-track speed skating while competing in three Winter Olympics. A record holder with the most Olympic medals by a U.S. Winter Olympian, Ohno is a member of the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame.More from The Hollywood ReporterTalent Agent Shawn Scallon Joins BuchwaldUSA's 'Suits': Inside the Social Media Race to Lure Michael Phelps, Apolo OhnoApolo Ohno to Host GSN's 'Minute to Win It' Following his success on the...

TV SHOWS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO