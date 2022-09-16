ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Football: Defense leads the way as Apple Valley blanks Silverado

By Jason Reed
Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
The Apple Valley football team’s defense is arguably the best in the High Desert and that was on full display on Friday night against Silverado.

The Sun Devils rode a dominant defensive performance to a smooth 41-0 victory over the Hawks at Newton T. Bass Stadium.

Silverado recorded just two first downs on the night; one via an Apple Valley defensive penalty and another on a fumbled punt that Richard Reed turned into a long gain. Aside from the big gain on the punt, Apple Valley held Silverado to nine yards of offense.

“Silverado has those athletes that when they touch the ball, if we don’t do something right, they can take it to the house,” Apple Valley head coach Kyle Godfrey said. “We wanted to play it tough-nosed and not give them that chance or opportunity. I think we played a great team defensive game with everyone flying to the football.”

The Sun Devils found similar success on the offense. After fumbling at the 10-yard line on the first drive of the night, Apple Valley scored a touchdown in each of the next six possessions.

After the sixth touchdown, which put Apple Valley ahead 41-0 in the third quarter, Godfrey removed his offensive starters from the game.

The running clock was out for the entire second half.

What it means

This is the second blowout win for Apple Valley in a row as the Sun Devils defeated Victor Valley 48-6 in the Bell Game last Friday. Silverado recorded just its second loss of the season and first loss of 40 or more points since losing 42-0 against Apple Valley last season.

Apple Valley and Silverado have had a friendly rivalry in recent years as two of the top teams in the Mojave River League and Desert Sky League, respectively. The Sun Devils have now won six games in a row against the Hawks. Prior to this six-game winning streak, Silverado had a four-game winning streak over Apple Valley.

Key plays

Vanden Gaytan intercepted Roberto Ruiz with a leaping grab at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter. Gaytan took off running for the end zone but was eventually caught from behind by a Silverado offensive player, who stripped the football. Apple Valley’s Isaiah Zuniga was close by and scooped up the loose football and took it the extra 10 yards for the touchdown.

The longest touchdown of the night was a 49-yard connection between Noah Celie and Brandon Armijo. Celie found Armijo open in the middle of the field on a deep post route to give Apple Valley a 41-0 lead. On the ensuing drive, Armijo recovered a fumble that was the result of a botched snap.

By the numbers

69.2% — Noah Celie’s completion percentage in the game. Celie also finished with three touchdowns.

9 — The number of plays for positive yardage that the Apple Valley defense allowed all game.

2 — The number of times Silverado has been shut out in the last 10 seasons. Both of which came against Apple Valley.

Game balls

Isaiah Ojeda only touched the ball twice on offense but he maximized his chances. Ojeda finished with two touchdowns, first reaching the end zone on an 11-yard end-around that was followed by a 13-yard receiving touchdown.

They said it

Gaytan on his near pick-six: “I’m just happy that he was there to recover it. Shoutout to my boy Isaiah Zuniga, he’s a dog. That is what we try to do. We swarm to the ball on defense. We are always told by the coaches ‘get your hands up, get your hands up, get your hands up.’”

Godfrey’s thoughts after Apple Valley’s back-to-back blowout wins: “When you have two victories like the last two weeks you are focused on everyone staying healthy and still staying like a class-act program and win with class. We’re not going to shove anything in anyone’s face. I think the kids have responded to that. It’s still a family environment and I’m happy with that. As long as we can continue that then we are going to be on the right track.”

Silverado plays its last non-league game of the season as the Hawks are back home to take on Rancho Verde. Meanwhile, Apple Valley heads into its bye week before hitting the road to play Serrano in the first MRL game of the season.

“Serrano is doing really well and they have a really solid run game. It’s going to be their strength against our strength on the run defense so I’m excited. It is going to be a physical, violent football game,” Godfrey said.

