ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Seven things to know about the Boardman Invitational

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441ApH_0hz8NP6i00

Here are seven things to know heading into the Boardman Spartan Invitational, which is one of the top cross country meets of the season due to the stellar competition and the fact that it is run on the same course as the regional meet:

Mogadore's momentum

Mogadore enters this weekend's Spartan Invitational with momentum after the boys and girls staged a dominant performance at the Portage Trail Conference Super Duals. The Wildcats also made waves at this past weekend's Walsh Jesuit Invitational where the girls finished second, behind only Division II Salem, while the boys rose from 12th last season to eighth in 2022. Then, at the PTC Super Duals Tuesday, the Wildcats accounted for six of the top seven finishers on the boys (Ale Navarrete, Daniel Carter, Ryan Keren, Jude Leeser, Aiden Roman and Cameron Brady) and girls (Katie Lane, Rachel Whetstone, Mia Gaetjens, Emma Quillen, Ari Tompkins and Julie Tompkins) sides. The Mogadore girls should enter Boardman with particularly laser-like focus after coming a point or two shy of making state last season. Expect PTC Super Duals champion Katie Lane (19.47) and third-place finisher Rachel Whetstone (20.12) to be highly competitive at the Spartan Invitational.

Zach Vales, Rockets enter Boardman on a high

Similar to Mogadore, Streetsboro carries considerable momentum into Boardman, led by 2020 state qualifier Zach Vales. After the removal of his appendix limited him as a junior, Vales has been putting up stellar times as a senior, including his runner-up finish at this past weekend's Ray Sweeney Invitational (17:27.61). It isn't just Vales though, as teammates Charles Ivory, Eric Tiller and Timothy Harkleroad all turned in sub-20 times as the Rockets won the six-team invitational. (Streetsboro also won the three-team girls side, led by Sonia Downing, who finished third.)

Grace Barto, Aurora figure to contend once again

Like Vales, Aurora senior Grace Barto has been a longtime standout on the local cross country scene. Barto certainly has plenty of experience running at Boardman, including last year's 16th-place finish in the Division I regional to earn her first state berth. On the boys side, while the Greenmen graduated a pair of state qualifiers in Matt Singleton (2018, 2019) and Andrew Ploskunak (2020, 2021), they retain plenty of talent, including Robert Will, Zachary Ploskunak and Thomas Ploskunak, who all landed top-100 finishes at last year's regional.

Field hopes to follow up on last year's success

The last time the Falcons were in Boardman, they had one of the more memorable days in program history, as their entire boys team qualified for the state meet for the first time in nearly a decade. While Field graduated its top three runners from last season (Blake Johnson, Owen Roberts and Joe Simonetti), veteran coach Ed Conroy returns everyone else, for a total of five returning letterwinners. The Falcons boys are led by Ammon Hottensmith and Sean Silk, who have experience running on big stages, including the state meets for cross country and track and field. So, yes, Field has "some big shoes to fill," as Conroy put it, but "the potential is there to have another strong team" with Boardman serving as a great test.

Freshmen Julia Wheeler, Maddie Adams impress

There was a break in the midst of all the Kelly green crossing the finish line at the PTC Super Duals Tuesday as Pirates freshman Julia Wheeler earned runner-up honors with her time of 19.57. That was the latest in a number of impressive finishes from Wheeler, who now has the chance to run Boardman and get to know the course that will determine whether she makes it to state over the next several seasons. Field's Maddie Adams is another freshman to watch after she took an impressive 12th (20:50.8) at Marlington's Ashley White Invitational. Per Conroy, Adams is "very dedicated to the sport already and is not afraid to challenge herself."

Carter Slack a standout sophomore for Roosevelt

Speaking of talented young runners, Roosevelt sophomore Carter Slack has impressed early, including his 18th-place finish (17:49.9) at Marlington's Ashley White Invitational. It isn't just Slack, however, as Rough Riders coach Matt Pazderak noted that "we have had a core group from our team training consistently through June and July, building fitness and camaraderie." Meanwhile, another sophomore, Crestwood's Abby Guyette, started her first season of cross country with a top-10 finish at the Billy Goat Challenge, thus creating a powerful duo with her older sister, senior Elaine Guyette, to help lead a very competitive Red Devils team.

Rootstown's Caleb Cutright hopes to maintain momentum

Caleb Cutright is coming off a breakout season for the Rovers, in which he earned first team all-league honors in the fall, then captured PTC titles in the 1600 and 3200 in the spring. The Rootstown senior appears to be off to a similarly scorching start to 2022, including his runner-up finish at the PTC Super Duals earlier this week in a time of 18:23, just five seconds behind champion Ale Navarrete. The Rovers' longtime PTC foe, Garfield, also has strong senior runners worth watching as Ben Garlich and Kyle Schaefer were both top-40 at the Billy Goat Challenge.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Mancino returning to lead Kennedy Catholic boys hoops

Hermitage, Pa. - Rick Mancino is returning to the Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team as their head coach. He led the Golden Eagles to four state championships between 2009 & 2020. Kennedy Catholic CEO Peter Iacino made the announcement Monday afternoon. "I'm happy to have Rick back as coach. I...
HERMITAGE, PA
ysnlive.com

VALLEY PUTS ON A SATURDAY NIGHT SHOW

CAMPBELL OH- An epic week five of high school football was capped off with style and power by the Valley Christian Eagles who continued their undefeated war path as they enforced a running clock for the entirety of the second half against Lisbon before taking home the win 45-18. Player of the game went to Ve’Shun Gurley as he pulled down to Randy Moss style catches and took them both to the endzone.
LISBON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boardman, OH
Sports
City
Mogadore, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Salem, OH
City
Boardman, OH
ysnlive.com

CHAMPION GETS ANOTHER BIG WIN

LEAVITTSBURG OH- Champion avenged last years tough loss to LaBrae in Week 5 by going to Leavittsburg and rocking the Vikings by a score of 37-14. Champion set the tone on its first drive of the field. They marched right down the field and capped their impressive drive off with a Nick Vesey touchdown. Vesey would score again on the night. Joey Fell would join him with a pair of touchdowns. For LaBrae Trenton Stehura threw two touchdowns.
WARREN, OH
ysnlive.com

SOUTH RANGE POURS IT ON POLAND

CANFIELD, OH- A week ago, many local critics were looking at South Range as a team on the brink of distress, and they had good reason following a game that challenged the Raiders physically and mentally against Struthers. They heard it for seven days: six turnovers, the pressure is too much, etc.
CANFIELD, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Roberts
Person
Blake Johnson
weeklyvillager.com

Garrettsville Revs Up For Roger

Garrettsville – On Saturday afternoon the Garrettsville Area Chamber of Commerce closed out their Car Cruise season with the final cruise held at the Garfield Plaza. Cars began arriving Saturday morning and by the height of the show, over 300 vehicles filled spaces from Dairy Queen over to the Charles Auto Family lot.
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Kelly Green#Falcons#Red Devils#The Boardman Invitational#Wildcats#The Ptc Super Duals#Rockets
93.1 WZAK

These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country

As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Can the MAGA Cavalry Save J.D. Vance From the Ohio GOP’s ‘Hillbilly’ Apathy?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio—The night before the Secret Service, RV merchandise salesmen, and thousands of MAGA superfans would descend on Youngstown for the Trump rally in honor of Republican Senate contender J.D. Vance, the biggest show in town was under the lights at Rayen Stadium.Paid for with COVID-19 relief funds and the site of the first-ever penalty flag thrown in an American football game back in 1941, the renovated ground hit its maximum capacity of 7,000 by halftime for the hotly anticipated matchup of Chaney vs. Canfield, a city-suburb rivalry with both high school football teams coming into the game undefeated at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
wksu.org

Undam(n)ing the Mahoning River

It’s a beautiful summer afternoon in Hillsville, Pennsylvania. I’m paddling my kayak downstream through gentle rapids. A thick forest of sycamore, maple and eastern cottonwood line each side of the riverbank, interrupted in some places by narrow beaches of rocks, shells and sea glass. In other places, the bank is so eroded the trees appear to be growing sideways, like they’re trying to create a canopy.
HILLSVILLE, PA
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WADSWORTH, OH
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy