How the SBLive Arkansas Power 25 fared in Week 3

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Jimmy Jones

Here’s how the Top 25 Arkansas high school football teams fared in Week 3.

1. Bryant (2-0)

The Hornets were on a bye.

2. Conway (3-0) beat Ouachita Parish (La.) 63-20

The Wampus Cat offense once again put on a show and that unit has averaged 53 points per game through the first three weeks of their season.

3. Pulaski Academy (3-0)

The Bruins were on a bye.

4. Greenwood (3-1) beat Siloam Springs 61-7

This one was over quickly as the Bulldogs led 34-0 at the end of the first quarter. They have won their first two 6A-West games by a combined 110-7.

5. Cabot (2-1) lost to Ruston (La.) 17-14

The Panthers’ defense has been solid through the first few weeks, and they were yet again during a road trip to North Louisiana, but a last-second 24-yard field goal secured the win for Ruston who is now 3-1 on the year.

6. Fayetteville (2-1)

The Purple Dogs were on a bye.

7. Parkview (1-2) lost to North Little Rock 28-27 (OT)

Parkview head coach Brad Bolding returned to his former stomping grounds and most expected the Patriots to come out with a victory over a North Little Rock team that had been struggling. It may not have been the prettiest game, but the Charging Wildcats did enough to prevail in overtime and gain some confidence heading into conference play.

8. Bentonville (2-1) beat Rockhurst (Kan.) 30-7

Following the loss to Conway in Week 1, head coach Jody Grant voiced the displeasure with his defense that had given up 90 points through the first two games. Coming off last week’s bye, the Tigers responded in a big way going into Kansas City and allowing just one touchdown.

9. Bentonville West (2-1)

The Wolverines were on a bye.

10. Lake Hamilton (4-0) beat Mountain Home 28-19

It was a tight 7-6 contest at halftime before the Wolves were able to put another score on the board in the third quarter and then closed it out in the fourth.

11. Joe T. Robinson (2-1) beat Morrilton 56-14

Morrilton kept it close early on, but Robinson took over in the second quarter and had no problems from that point in their 5A-Central opener.

12. Benton (1-2) lost to Catholic 38-14

As great as Benton looked last week, it was the complete opposite Friday as the Panther offense that reeled off 58 points against Sylvan Hills, 42 in the first half, was grounded by a Rocket defense that is allowing just 12 points per game so far.

13. Little Rock Christian (3-1) beat Russellville 42-14

The Warriors rebounded from a humbling conference-opening loss to Lake Hamilton and took it to Russellville in their first home game of the 2022 season.

14. Arkadelphia (3-0)

The Badgers were on a bye.

15. Camden Fairview (2-1)

The Cardinals were on a bye.

16. Catholic (3-0) beat Benton 38-14

The Rockets have simply been outstanding through their first three games when you consider how much they struggled before moving down to Class 6A. They took it to a Benton squad that pummeled them 40-7 in 2021 and have been sharp in all three phases of the game.

17. Wynne (2-1) lost to Magnolia 21-7

After scoring over 70 points last week, the Yellowjacket offense was essentially a shell of itself as Magnolia earned a massive victory before heading into 5A-South play.

18. Nettleton (3-0)

The Raiders were on a bye.

19. Shiloh Christian (2-1) beat Lincoln Christian 42-35

For the second time in as many weeks, the Saints earned a victory over an out-of-state team though this one was much closer than the 41-point against Victory Christian.

20. Marion (2-1) beat Jacksonville 49-18

The Patriots secured their first comfortable victory of the season, handling Jacksonville at home to win their second-straight game and stay undefeated in the 6A-East.

21. Rogers (3-0)

The Mounties were on a bye.

22. Farmington (2-1)

The Cardinals were on a bye.

23. El Dorado (1-2) beat Greene County Tech 44-6

The defending 6A champions earned their first win of the season as they traveled from South Central to Northeast and enforced the sportsmanship rule on the Eagles.

24. Star City (3-1) lost to Warren 28-27 (Thursday)

The Bulldogs led Warren 21-7 coming out of halftime, but the Lumberjacks scored two touchdowns in the second half to end regulation tied at 21. Warren scored on the first possession of overtime and Star City responded but failed on the two-point conversion that would have sealed the game.

25. Harding Academy (3-0) beat Booneville 44-14

The first three meetings between these two established programs went heavily in Harding Academy’s favor and Friday night was no different as the Wildcats finished non-conference play with a spotless record. They now focus their attention on their conference schedule as new members of Class 4A.