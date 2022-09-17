ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granada Hills, CA

Eagle Rock's big second half leads to 37-22 win over Granada Hills: 5 takeaways

By Connor Morrissette
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BrJIB_0hz8NEdx00

GRANADA HILLS, Calif. — All week, Eagle Rock’s defense practiced without a football to prepare for Granada Hills' Wing T offense.

"We don't want our kids looking for the ball," Eagle Rock head coach Andy Moran said. "We want them following the pulling lineman."

The plan worked as the Eagles (5-0) took down previously undefeated Granada Hills (3-1) 37-22 on Friday night.

The game was a tale of two halves. At halftime, Eagle Rock and Granada Hills were knotted at 14-14, but over the final two quarters, the Eagles took control.

"We started to minimize our mistakes," Moran said. "We had some opportunities in the first half and we weren't necessarily making the right decisions. In the second half we executed correctly."

Below are five takeaways from Eagle Rock's victory.

JACOB BERNAL SETS THE TONE FOR EAGLE ROCK

Eagle Rock senior Jacob Bernal almost didn't play on Friday due to illness. He had to take a COVID test pregame, which came back negative, because he was feeling so poorly.

Bernal didn't play like he was sick though. In the first quarter, he blocked a Granada Hills punt to set up the first score of the game — a 14-yard touchdown pass from Eagle Rock QB Tanner Erwin to Jake Durston on fourth-down with 6:42 left in the first quarter.

Bernal made multiple tackles for loss on defense and he anchored an Eagle Rock offensive line that Moran said "for the first time all season really gelled."

"I don't know if I can remember a more dominant offensive and defensive lineman here at Eagle Rock," Moran said of Bernal. "He played phenomenal this game."

DIJON STANLEY MAKES FIRST HALF TIGHT

Granada Hills senior Dijon Stanley, a running back, is committed to the University of Utah. He's the top football player in the LA City Section and in the first half, he showed spectators at John Elway Stadium why.

Following an Eagle Rock punt that pinned Granada Hills at its own 5-yard line, Stanley took a shotgun snap on the ensuing play and sprinted for a 95-yard score. The lengthy touchdown run put the Highlanders ahead 8-7 after a successful two-point conversion with 3:12 left in the first quarter.

After Eagle Rock took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter on a one-yard run from senior Brooklyn Pasten, Stanley was at it again dashing to the right pylon from the far hash to score from three yards out. That touchdown tied the game 14-14 with 1:18 to play in the first half.

In addition to being a top football recruit, Stanley is also an exceptional 400 meter dash runner. Both of Stanley's touchdown runs showcased his elite speed.

SECOND HALF IS ALL EAGLE ROCK

Eagle Rock forced Granada Hills to punt on the Highlanders first drive of the third quarter. On Eagle Rock's next drive, Erwin hit Pasten for an 11-yard TD to put the Eagles up 21-14.

With 3:30 to play in the third quarter, Anthony Leon-Vidales broke a tackle and scored on a 50-yard reverse to extend Eagle Rock's lead to 27-14. Erwin then rushed for a one-yard score with 9:00 to go in the fourth quarter, which put the game away.

EAGLE ROCK SLOWS DOWN DARRELL STANLEY

Coming into Friday night, Granada Hills sophomore Darrell Stanley, cousin of Dijon, was averaging 165 rushing yards and three touchdowns per game. Eagle Rock kept Darrell out of the end zone and under his season rushing average.

EAGLE ROCK OPEN DIVISION BOUND?

There's still five weeks of regular season action left for Eagle Rock, but Friday night's second half looked like a City Section Open Division team facing off against a Division 1 team. The Eagles have a good chance to win the rest of their games against City Section opponents this season, which would almost guarantee an Open Division playoff berth.

The toughest remaining City Section game on Eagle Rock's schedule comes against Northern League rival Franklin on Sept. 30. Franklin is also undefeated so far this season.

LOS ANGELES, CA
