After defeating the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks by a score of 63-7, Henry To'oto'o and Kool-Aid Mckinstry were asked to comment on Will Anderson's pick-six. "I am definitely super proud of him," To'oto'o said. "We prepared really well and you know he knew the play was coming... the play was really crucial for us to gain momentum and push through the whole four quarters... I am super happy for him".

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO