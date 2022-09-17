Read full article on original website
From Double-A title to 1st MLB hit, HR: 'Pretty good week'
ANAHEIM -- For infielder Livan Soto, it was a dream to be called up by the Angels on Saturday. On Sunday, he made the most of his first career Major League start at shortstop. Soto picked up his first career hit with a single in the third inning off lefty Marco Gonzales, then connected on his first homer, a two-run shot that chased Gonzales from the game in the seventh inning. His impressive performance helped lift the Angels to a 5-1 win over the Mariners at Angel Stadium.
Dodgers beat Giants for 15th time in historic road win
SAN FRANCISCO -- If April showers bring May flowers, then what do September showers bring?. For Dodgers reliever Justin Bruihl, Sunday's on-and-off precipitation brought a different kind of downpour. After earning his first career save in the Dodgers' 4-3 win over the Giants, the southpaw was showered with beer, ketchup, milk and "a bunch of other stuff" in the visitors' clubhouse.
Brewers on the wrong side of Judge's HR tear
MILWAUKEE -- This wasn’t the first time the Brewers have been unwilling participants in a chase for home run history. Aaron Judge slugged home runs Nos. 58 and 59 in the Brewers' 12-8 loss to the Yankees on Sunday at American Family Field, as New York slugged five home runs to Milwaukee’s three and avoided being swept. Judge’s lofty shots off Brewers starter Jason Alexander in the third inning and reliever Luis Perdomo in the seventh left him one homer shy of being the first Major Leaguer to hit 60 home runs in a season since Barry Bonds and Sammy Sosa in 2001, and two shy of Roger Maris’ 61-year-old American League record of 61 home runs.
As Soto's bat stirs, SD rises in WC race
PHOENIX -- Late Thursday night, Manny Machado stood in front of his locker in a dead-silent clubhouse and struggled to explain the Padres’ recent woes. He didn’t know why the team was scuffling, but he knew the urgency of the matter with the regular season winding down. A...
An inside look at Judge's quest for baseball immortality
It was the dawn of Aaron Judge’s junior season at Fresno State University, and the future Yankee found a seat alongside his Bulldogs teammates, having been issued a surprising classroom assignment. The required viewing on that date was a YouTube supercut, showing each and every hit Miguel Cabrera collected during his stellar 2012 season with the Detroit Tigers.
Breaking down World Series odds with latest Rankings
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings Playbook. With only a couple of weeks remaining in the regular season, we check in with our Power Rankings. As always, we compare how these teams rank and then compare them to their odds to win the World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a peek!
Lawrence proving why he belongs with Rockies
CHICAGO -- Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence didn’t yell or pump his fist. He was happy, no doubt, but as he left at the end of the sixth inning, he was almost as quiet as the Wrigley Field fans whose expectations he built up before dashing them. Lawrence replaced starter...
Scherzer on impending clinch: 'You celebrate making the playoffs'
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the Mets clinch a National League playoff berth, likely this week in Milwaukee or Oakland, the team intends to celebrate. There is...
Prospect De La Cruz talks about exceptional year
CINCINNATI -- Not only has Elly De La Cruz zoomed from relative obscurity to being one of the top Minor Leaguers in all of baseball over the past two years, the Reds shortstop prospect did it in nearly historic fashion. Ranked No. 1 in the Reds organization and No. 15...
Giants baffled by LA: 'They outplayed us all year'
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants closed out an ignominious chapter of their longtime rivalry with the Dodgers on Sunday night. With a 4-3 loss in 10 innings at Oracle Park, the Giants were handed their third sweep of the year by the Dodgers and hit a historic low by finishing a dismal 4-15 in the season series with their National League West foes. The 15 losses were the most the Giants have suffered in a single season against the Dodgers since moving to the West Coast in 1958.
Season set vs. Guardians ends on low note for Twins
CLEVELAND -- By the fifth inning of Monday’s game, Minnesota had already swapped out both halves of its battery due to injuries, and as the series that the Twins had touted as their most important of the season drew to a close with their playoff hopes all but officially extinguished, that was all too emblematic of the painful path that has brought them to this underwhelming conclusion.
Burnes hopes for October rematch after rough start vs. Mets
MILWAUKEE -- For one near-perfect pass through the lineups in Monday’s 7-2 Mets win over the Brewers at American Family Field, the first matchup of former Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer and Corbin Burnes met all the hype. Both faced the minimum through three. Burnes, the Brewers’ ace,...
With spot clinched, what's next? Mets postseason FAQ
Even though the Mets have clinched their first playoff berth since 2016, they are not yet at the point when they can begin making decisions with an eye toward the postseason. That’s because the Mets still have their sights on the NL East crown, which could come down to the final days of the season. Until they either win or lose the division, the Mets will continue their quest to win as many games as possible.
Mets punch ticket to October with grander goals ahead
MILWAUKEE -- Almost exactly one year ago, the Mets watched from their dugout as the Brewers clinched a playoff berth at American Family Field. It had been a disappointing season for the Mets, whose promise never seemed to coalesce into quite enough success. As the Brewers celebrated at their expense, Francisco Lindor looked inward.
Lat strain brings Rogers' season to a close
MIAMI -- Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers has been shut down from throwing due to a Grade 1 lat strain, ending his 2022 season. Rogers, who exited Saturday’s start against the Nationals after 32 pitches due to left lat discomfort, underwent an MRI that revealed the severity of his injury. With the season coming to a close on Oct. 5, time wasn’t on his side.
Young Guardians poised for postseason history?
The Guardians might do what no team has done before. Not only are they the youngest team in the Majors, but their average age (which has hovered around 26 since Opening Day) is younger than every Triple-A club, as well. It took until Saturday -- when third baseman José Ramírez turned 30 -- for the team to have a position player other than a catcher be over 29 years old.
Astros clinch AL West, 1st-round bye to ALDS
ST. PETERSBURG -- For those who had been through the numerous Astros celebrations over the past seven years, the champagne tasted as sweet as it did the first time. And for those who were experiencing their first clinching celebration in a clubhouse Monday night, it may have tasted even better.
Estrada adds game-winning HR to breakout season
DENVER -- Thairo Estrada arrived at Spring Training looking to compete for a utility role with the Giants. He’s now poised to end the 2022 campaign as the club’s most valuable position player. Estrada added yet another highlight to his breakout season by crushing a three-run home run...
Scherzer spins 6 perfect innings for 200th career win
MILWAUKEE -- About two hours after being named Mets general manager last November, Billy Eppler placed a call to Scott Boras. Unwilling to waste any time as he looked to fortify the Mets under owner Steve Cohen’s watch, Eppler ticked through a number of different players in that initial conversation with one of baseball’s most powerful agents.
Jason Delay almost left baseball behind. It's a good thing he didn't
Jason Delay had made peace with the decision. His career was stalled out. His bats collected dust. He had a roster spot, but at that point, it was more theoretically than actively. His patience had worn thin, and he knew his time could best be spent elsewhere. “I was fully...
