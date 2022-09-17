Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin Alexander
Would The Beat Generation Authors be Homeless in Today's San Francisco?Amancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
piedmontexedra.com
Photos | New families welcomed to Piedmont
A large crowd turned out for New Families Night at Piedmont Community Hall on Friday, Sept. 20. The event — designed to welcome residents who may have moved to town during the pandemic and missed out on the usual community-building events — was hosted by the Piedmont City Council, Piedmont Racial Equity Campaign, Piedmont Neighbors and Newcomers Club, and the Piedmont League of Women Voters and was underwritten by Julie Gardner and Sarah Abel of Compass Realty.
24 Hours In SF’s Outer Sunset District: Where To Eat, Drink, And Explore
The Outer Sunset can feel like a little beach town nestled in San Francisco. This little corner of the city is full of artists, surfers, families, and countless other folks that felt the call of the sea. Whether you live there, wandered out to catch the sunset or you’re attending a summer festival in Golden Gate Park, here’s a handy guide to finding the hidden gems. There’s no shortage of great coffee in the neighborhood but the most popular is easily Andytown. Stop in for one of the famous Snowy Plovers, a creamy espresso soda, and one of their freshly baked scones before you head to the beach. If you want to grab a quick bit before catching Muni, try a slice of focaccia toast and a cortado at DamnFine Coffee which offers limited indoor space but a spacious parklet to enjoy. If you’re on the hunt for a good book, check out Black Bird Bookstore and Cafe. Their back garden is a great place to enjoy a coffee and hide out from the fog. For something a bit healthier, Judalicious specializes in raw and vegan bites, with a focus on fresh smoothies, juices, acai bowls, and other healthy treats.
SFStation.com
65th Annual Armenian Food Festival 2022
Admission (kids 6 & under free) admission (kids 6 & under free) (near Lake Merced & SFSU)
Eater
Acclaimed Pitmaster Matt Horn to Launch Free Barbecue Classes for Bay Area Kids
Apparently, running a James Beard award-nominated barbecue restaurant and a destination fried chicken shack, preparing for the debut of a much-anticipated burger joint, and promoting a new cookbook isn’t enough to keep Oakland’s Matt Horn busy. On top of all that, Horn now plans to launch the Academy of Smoke, a youth program to teach Bay Area kids about the history and art of barbecue in spring 2023.
sfstandard.com
Celebrate ‘Crosstober’: A Great Month to Walk Across San Francisco on the Crosstown Trail
Since its debut in 2019, the Crosstown Trail has connected people to the city and each other by opening their eyes to new trails, parks, stairways, gardens, and entire neighborhoods. The multi-use trail runs from Candlestick Point in the southeast corner of the city to Lands End in the northwest—or...
piedmontexedra.com
Tracking COVID in Piedmont | Sept. 20
The next generation of COVID boosters is rolling out, UCSF’s Dr. Bob Wachter says he’s ready to start eating indoors at restaurants again, and case numbers remain low — at least in the schools — for a second week in a row. Things are looking up!
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont football falls at Pierce in wild game
The Highlanders produced big play after big play in their Sept. 16 football game at Pierce-Arbuckle. But they couldn’t quite stop the Bears in between the big plays and ended up losing in a wild and entertaining game, 56-35. Piedmont fell to 0-3 on the season. The Highlanders hadn’t...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Solano County entrepreneur finds success after opening a restaurant during the pandemic
In June 2020 when Molly Tou opened a restaurant in a former Denny’s location in Fairfield, it was anyone’s guess if the venture would succeed. “In late 2018, I saw this location that had been vacated, and I looked at it as a good real estate investment opportunity as well,” said Tou, who had run a restaurant once before after working for many years as a San Francisco-based residential real estate agent, a license she maintains.
SFStation.com
Soul Food Festival
We are thrilled to be throwing this year's event featuring shopping, food, and music. Featuring some of the most talked about and unique food trucks from CA and other parts of the country. VENDORS. Featuring various retail, craft and entertainment vendors from all around. Also we will have health and...
KTVU FOX 2
More than an inch of rain fell over the weekend
More than an inch of rain fell in some parts of the Bay Area over the weekend. Clouds should clear up by Tuesday.
Bay Area man plans to complete 30 acts of kindness before turning 30 years old
Bryan Tsiliacos is making it his mission to complete 30 acts of kindness before turning 30 next year.
richmondconfidential.org
Remembering Richmond native and environmental leader Henry Clark: ‘a soldier on the battlefield, making things happen’
Family, friends, co-workers and community members gathered at Lucky A’s North Richmond Baseball Field on Saturday to celebrate the life and legacy of Henry Arthur Clark, a pioneer of the environmental justice movement in Richmond and beyond. Clark passed away on June 2, at 77 years old. To a...
TIMELINE: Here's when much-needed rainfall arrives in Bay Area this weekend
It's important to note that this will not end fire season - more likely to slow it.
kfox.com
Win Tickets: Winchester Mystery House “Unhinged Nightshade’s Curse”
STARTING WEEK OF 7/26 – HOW TO WIN:. • LISTEN Monday through Friday at 7:55am during “What’s The Buzz” with Chris & Ellen. • CALL 408-444-4985 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25, WINS tickets to experience “Unhinged Nightshade’s Curse” at Winchester Mystery...
These SF Bay Area cities will see heaviest rain during weekend storm
Sunday is forecast to be the wettest day across the Bay Area, with showers pushing into Monday and lingering into Tuesday.
sfstandard.com
Chef Martin Yan’s Recommendations for What to Eat and Where to Shop in Chinatown
Martin Yan said the secret to his trim physique is eating lots of vegetables and soup—but on a recent tour of San Francisco’s Chinatown, the famous chef pointed out many places to buy dim sum, barbecued pork and stir-fried ice cream. To be fair, he also had tips...
padailypost.com
City Council renames Columbus Day
Palo Alto City Council decided Sept. 12 to remove Columbus Day from the calendar and instead celebrate the second Monday in October as two holidays: Indigenous People’s Day and Italian Heritage Day. The new city holidays are ceremonial only, and city employees won’t get the day off …
Berkeley man who welcomed the public at his backyard hot tub dies
A Berkeley man known for welcoming the public to his hot tub died doing what he loved best, officials said.
sfstandard.com
Another Housing Denial: Concerns Over Apartment Size Kill 57 Units on Parking Lot
San Francisco is back at it with housing denials, this time killing 57 units planned for a 15-spot parking lot in the city’s South of Market district. A conditional use authorization for the 1010 Mission St. project was denied at the Planning Commission last week in response to concerns from local community groups, who argued that the units were too small and that too few of them, at 13, would be considered “affordable” with even fewer set aside for the lowest-income people in the city.
