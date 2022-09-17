ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

piedmontexedra.com

Photos | New families welcomed to Piedmont

A large crowd turned out for New Families Night at Piedmont Community Hall on Friday, Sept. 20. The event — designed to welcome residents who may have moved to town during the pandemic and missed out on the usual community-building events — was hosted by the Piedmont City Council, Piedmont Racial Equity Campaign, Piedmont Neighbors and Newcomers Club, and the Piedmont League of Women Voters and was underwritten by Julie Gardner and Sarah Abel of Compass Realty.
Secret SF

24 Hours In SF's Outer Sunset District: Where To Eat, Drink, And Explore

The Outer Sunset can feel like a little beach town nestled in San Francisco. This little corner of the city is full of artists, surfers, families, and countless other folks that felt the call of the sea. Whether you live there, wandered out to catch the sunset or you’re attending a summer festival in Golden Gate Park, here’s a handy guide to finding the hidden gems. There’s no shortage of great coffee in the neighborhood but the most popular is easily Andytown. Stop in for one of the famous Snowy Plovers, a creamy espresso soda, and one of their freshly baked scones before you head to the beach. If you want to grab a quick bit before catching Muni, try a slice of focaccia toast and a cortado at DamnFine Coffee which offers limited indoor space but a spacious parklet to enjoy. If you’re on the hunt for a good book, check out Black Bird Bookstore and Cafe. Their back garden is a great place to enjoy a coffee and hide out from the fog. For something a bit healthier, Judalicious specializes in raw and vegan bites, with a focus on fresh smoothies, juices, acai bowls, and other healthy treats.
Eater

Acclaimed Pitmaster Matt Horn to Launch Free Barbecue Classes for Bay Area Kids

Apparently, running a James Beard award-nominated barbecue restaurant and a destination fried chicken shack, preparing for the debut of a much-anticipated burger joint, and promoting a new cookbook isn’t enough to keep Oakland’s Matt Horn busy. On top of all that, Horn now plans to launch the Academy of Smoke, a youth program to teach Bay Area kids about the history and art of barbecue in spring 2023.
piedmontexedra.com

Tracking COVID in Piedmont | Sept. 20

The next generation of COVID boosters is rolling out, UCSF’s Dr. Bob Wachter says he’s ready to start eating indoors at restaurants again, and case numbers remain low — at least in the schools — for a second week in a row. Things are looking up!
piedmontexedra.com

Piedmont football falls at Pierce in wild game

The Highlanders produced big play after big play in their Sept. 16 football game at Pierce-Arbuckle. But they couldn’t quite stop the Bears in between the big plays and ended up losing in a wild and entertaining game, 56-35. Piedmont fell to 0-3 on the season. The Highlanders hadn’t...
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Solano County entrepreneur finds success after opening a restaurant during the pandemic

In June 2020 when Molly Tou opened a restaurant in a former Denny’s location in Fairfield, it was anyone’s guess if the venture would succeed. “In late 2018, I saw this location that had been vacated, and I looked at it as a good real estate investment opportunity as well,” said Tou, who had run a restaurant once before after working for many years as a San Francisco-based residential real estate agent, a license she maintains.
Soul Food Festival

Soul Food Festival

We are thrilled to be throwing this year's event featuring shopping, food, and music. Featuring some of the most talked about and unique food trucks from CA and other parts of the country. VENDORS. Featuring various retail, craft and entertainment vendors from all around. Also we will have health and...
padailypost.com

City Council renames Columbus Day

Palo Alto City Council decided Sept. 12 to remove Columbus Day from the calendar and instead celebrate the second Monday in October as two holidays: Indigenous People’s Day and Italian Heritage Day. The new city holidays are ceremonial only, and city employees won’t get the day off …
sfstandard.com

Another Housing Denial: Concerns Over Apartment Size Kill 57 Units on Parking Lot

San Francisco is back at it with housing denials, this time killing 57 units planned for a 15-spot parking lot in the city’s South of Market district. A conditional use authorization for the 1010 Mission St. project was denied at the Planning Commission last week in response to concerns from local community groups, who argued that the units were too small and that too few of them, at 13, would be considered “affordable” with even fewer set aside for the lowest-income people in the city.
