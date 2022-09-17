Read full article on original website
MLB
Nola battles, but Phils lose ground in WC race
ATLANTA -- In his 200th career start, Aaron Nola gave the Phillies everything he had, but a late comeback fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Braves on Saturday night at Truist Park. As the margin for error shrinks, every mistake becomes more magnified, and so far, the Philadelphia...
MLB
Acuña does it all in Braves' bittersweet win
ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuña Jr.'s surgically repaired right knee prevented him from producing MVP-caliber numbers this year. But as the regular season enters its most important stretch, it’s apparent he remains one of the game’s most exciting and influential players. Acuña created multiple jaw-dropping moments while helping...
MLB
Will Urquidy's continued struggles cloud his postseason role?
HOUSTON -- The Astros are headed to their sixth straight postseason, but before the playoffs come around, they need to answer lingering questions, such as: Who will occupy that No. 4 spot in the rotation? José Urquidy seems to be the clear choice, but questions may arise after his tough outing in the Astros’ 8-5 loss to the A’s.
MLB
Woodruff, Adames heating up as Brewers make push
MILWAUKEE -- Brandon Woodruff is finishing strong. Willy Adames is finishing strong. And the Brewers are trying to do the same as they chase the National League’s Wild Card field. Adames hit another three-run shot for his 30th home run, and Woodruff delivered a season-best eight innings of one-run...
MLB
Dodgers quickest to 100 wins in 21 years
SAN FRANCISCO -- Welcome back to the 100-win club, Dodgers. The NL West champs rolled to a 7-2 win over the rival Giants on Saturday to capture their 100th win in their 144th game of the season. In the process, the Dodgers became baseball’s fastest team to triple-digit wins since the 2001 Mariners accomplished the feat in 140 games.
MLB
Musgrove returns to form with 6 scoreless innings
PHOENIX -- Joe Musgrove’s rare tough stretch in early September made him look less like the dominant right-hander who mostly cruised through much of the season. But those struggles may have actually made him -- better?. “The work that I had to put in with other pitches throughout the...
MLB・
MLB
Hjelle struggles in Giants' 14th loss to LA this season
SAN FRANCISCO -- Beloved outfielder Hunter Pence radiated positivity during his Wall of Fame induction ceremony at Oracle Park on Saturday, but by the end of the night, the good vibes had largely dissipated. The Giants endured yet another lopsided defeat to the Dodgers, falling, 7-2, in their penultimate game...
MLB
Reinforcements on the way as Yanks try to hold 1st
MILWAUKEE -- The Yankees have endured their fair share of injuries this season, and some of those injuries have been hard to overcome. But reinforcements are on the way for New York, as they look to end the season strong. Despite a 4-1 loss to the Brewers on Saturday at...
MLB
Greene hits 100 mph a record number of times in return
ST. LOUIS -- For a team that finds itself in the position in which the Reds are currently situated, baseball at the end of September offers an important opportunity for learning. Already eliminated from postseason play, they now find themselves evaluating a wide variety of players in a wide variety of ways -- some for performance, some for health and some to see whether seasons of journeying through the Minor Leagues might be at an unexpected end.
MLB
Ohtani does it all in scoreless 7-inning start
ANAHEIM – When the seventh inning rolled around Saturday night, the Angels’ bullpen had yet to make any movement to replace Shohei Ohtani on the mound. As the right-hander refused to give up a run to the Mariners, there was no reason to move. Ohtani made his presence...
MLB
Cards shift focus to road trip vs. potential playoff opponents
ST. LOUIS -- Their offense in a rut and their leading MVP candidate off and trying to rediscover his own struggling swing, the Cardinals wasted no time in flushing a Sunday blanking and casting their collective focus to what lies dead ahead. On the heels of Sunday’s 3-0 loss to...
MLB
It hadn't happened since June: Gallen on the hook
PHOENIX -- In his short career, D-backs right-hander Zac Gallen has established himself as one of the better pitchers in the National League, someone who likely will be in the top five on some Cy Young Award ballots. It's why scoring two runs off him in a 2-0 win over...
MLB
Hot-hitting Kemp, Brown fueled by friendly competition
HOUSTON -- With three home runs in the first inning on Saturday, the Astros rapidly sent Minute Maid Park into a frenzy. But thanks to veteran hitters Seth Brown and Tony Kemp, the visiting A’s landed key counterpunches in an 8-5, come-from-behind victory. Leadoff hitter Kemp had three hits...
MLB
Can the Orioles beat the competition -- and the odds?
This story was excerpted from Zachary Silver's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Make no bones about it. Good luck even trying to mince words. This is crunch time for the Orioles, now in the midst of 20 consecutive games to close out the season without a day off. Only four more -- Sunday's series finale in Toronto and three games against the Blue Jays to close out the regular season -- are against a team they’re chasing in the Wild Card hunt, meaning destiny is less in their hands.
MLB
O's cause chaos with triple play, ninth-inning rally
TORONTO -- In a game with many twists and turns, the Orioles saved their best for last. In the top of the ninth inning of Sunday’s 5-4 win over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, pinch-hitter Kyle Stowers started the comeback by rapping an opposite-field single off Toronto closer Jordan Romano. Just like that, a rally was born.
MLB
Your burning Rangers questions, answered
This story was excerpted from Kennedi Landry’s Rangers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are fewer than 20 games left in the 2022 season, and the Rangers sit at third in the American League West and almost 20 games under .500. It’s not exactly the season Texas expected after the blockbuster spending spree last winter, but it’s still a noted improvement over the 102-loss season in 2021.
MLB
Judge hits 58th AND 59th HRs, just two shy of Maris
MILWAUKEE -- Aaron Judge is closing in on history, a fact to be made readily apparent by the increased attention that will accompany his every at-bat throughout the remainder of the season. The chants of ‘M-V-P!’, the ovations and the glowing platitudes from teammates and opponents -- it all signals that something special is coming.
MLB
Falter to start, Syndergaard to 'pen upon Wheeler's return
ATLANTA -- Entering Sunday's game against the Braves, the Phillies had won each of Bailey Falter's last six starts. That streak ended with Philadelphia's 5-2 loss to Atlanta at Truist Park. Still, the 25-year-old has held his own over his past six starts, going 5-0 while allowing nine earned runs...
MLB
Ryan plays stopper with dominant start vs. Guardians
CLEVELAND -- With the Twins’ playoff hopes taking a big hit this week, all they can do for the remainder of this season is to play things out as best as they can and hope they find some help along the way. On Sunday, the Twins did, in fact,...
MLB
From Double-A title to 1st MLB hit, HR: 'Pretty good week'
ANAHEIM -- For infielder Livan Soto, it was a dream to be called up by the Angels on Saturday. On Sunday, he made the most of his first career Major League start at shortstop. Soto picked up his first career hit with a single in the third inning off lefty Marco Gonzales, then connected on his first homer, a two-run shot that chased Gonzales from the game in the seventh inning. His impressive performance helped lift the Angels to a 5-1 win over the Mariners at Angel Stadium.
MLB・
