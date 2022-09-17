ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowlett, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Hear them roar: Livings, Lady Lions garnering national acclaim on volleyball court

After falling one win short of a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship last season, the Prestonwood Christian volleyball team is on a mission. The Lady Lions improved to 25-1 on the season after outlasting rival Bishop Lynch in a five-set thriller on Tuesday. The win marked Prestonwood's 12th in a row, and the program's big year has received attention on a national scale with the country's No. 3 spot in the latest USA Today/AVCA high school rankings.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina tennis team learning the ropes in inaugural season

For the first time in school history, Celina has a tennis team. The Bobcats expanded their athletics arsenal for the 2022-23 school year, introducing tennis to the mix as part of Class 4A competition. Celina competes in District 10-4A, taking on the likes of Anna, Frisco Panther Creek, Gainesville, Bells, Callisburg and Whitesboro.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Luster hitting his stride as McKinney's new signal-caller

After a two-year playoff absence, the McKinney football team has its sights set on a return to the postseason. Although it'll mean braving one of the tougher districts in the entire state, one reason for the Lions' optimism is the steadying presence behind center with senior quarterback Keldric Luster now at the helm.
MCKINNEY, TX
City
Sachse, TX
Rowlett, TX
Sports
Rowlett, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Sachse, TX
Sports
Sachse, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
City
Rowlett, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Leading the way

Earlier this year, Coppell’s Lindsay Patton and Vinay Patel became just the second mixed doubles team in program history to qualify for the state tennis tournament. In what was Rich Foster’s last season as Coppell head tennis coach, Patton and Patel sent Foster into retirement as a winner. Patton and Patel went 1-1 to earn third place in Class 6A. It was the first win in the state tournament by Coppell since Justin Chen won one match in boys singles in 2017.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Accident closes Westbound Stacy Road at US-75 in Allen

This story has been updated to include the most up-to-date information as of 5 p.m. Sept. 20. A motor vehicle accident closed Westbound Stacy Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, as a truck lay overturned under US-75 at Stacy Road.
ALLEN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Frisco eatery Tricky Fish serves Southern seafood

Tricky Fish's Frisco location features seafood, salads and sandwiches. (Courtesy The Star) Tricky Fish opened at The Star in Frisco on Sept. 19. The seafood restaurant is located 6775 Cowboys Way. Menu items include a daily selection of fresh seafood dishes, entree salads and sandwiches with a Cajun flair. The restaurant also includes a full bar with a selection of craft beers on tap as well as cans and bottles. This is the fourth Tricky Fish restaurant with three other locations in Fort Worth, Richardson and Dallas. 469-384-2660. www.tricky-fish.com.
FRISCO, TX
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
starlocalmedia.com

The Little Gym, Snapology open children’s discovery center in Flower Mound

The Little Gym and Snapology are joining forces to open its first-ever, state-of-the-art children’s discovery center in Flower Mound, focusing on unique physical and educational activities for children. The center officially opened Saturday, Sept. 17, allowing children and their families to explore their interests while learning cognitive skills or...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
pwshblueprints.com

Mrs. Rose Wilson joins ESL department

Mrs. Rose Wilson is a new ESL teacher this year. As a native Chinese speaker, Mrs. Wilson majored in English at her university in China and taught high school students for 16 years before coming to America with her family. After immigrating to America, Mrs. Wilson earned her graduate degree...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

High 5 Entertainment is coming to The Farm in Allen

High 5 Entertainment announced, on Tuesday, their expansion to serve the north Texas communities of Allen, McKinney, Frisco, and Plano. The Austin-born experiential entertainment company recently acquired over three acres of frontage in the new award-winning development, The Farm in Allen, on the south side of SH-121 and Alma Road. JaRyCo Development, along with original landowners, the Johnson family, have strategically chosen venues for The Farm in Allen that will reflect its original history of gathering, community and making memories.
ALLEN, TX
cravedfw

The Best Fish and Chips in Dallas

Fish and chip shops were originally small family businesses, often run from the ‘front room’ of the house and were commonplace by the late 19th century Britain. Through the latter part of the 19th century and well into the 20th century, the fish and chip trade expanded greatly to satisfy the needs of the growing industrial population of Great Britain. In fact you might say that the Industrial Revolution was fuelled partly by fish and chips.
DALLAS, TX

