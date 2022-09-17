Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
Hear them roar: Livings, Lady Lions garnering national acclaim on volleyball court
After falling one win short of a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship last season, the Prestonwood Christian volleyball team is on a mission. The Lady Lions improved to 25-1 on the season after outlasting rival Bishop Lynch in a five-set thriller on Tuesday. The win marked Prestonwood's 12th in a row, and the program's big year has received attention on a national scale with the country's No. 3 spot in the latest USA Today/AVCA high school rankings.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina tennis team learning the ropes in inaugural season
For the first time in school history, Celina has a tennis team. The Bobcats expanded their athletics arsenal for the 2022-23 school year, introducing tennis to the mix as part of Class 4A competition. Celina competes in District 10-4A, taking on the likes of Anna, Frisco Panther Creek, Gainesville, Bells, Callisburg and Whitesboro.
starlocalmedia.com
Luster hitting his stride as McKinney's new signal-caller
After a two-year playoff absence, the McKinney football team has its sights set on a return to the postseason. Although it'll mean braving one of the tougher districts in the entire state, one reason for the Lions' optimism is the steadying presence behind center with senior quarterback Keldric Luster now at the helm.
starlocalmedia.com
Setting the tone: Brignac’s leadership, experience helping to steer Little Elm in right direction
The Little Elm volleyball team seeks a return to its winning ways. After recording 10 wins over the previous two seasons, the Lady Lobos are headed in the right direction. Little Elm is 8-15 so far this season, having already matched its win total from all of last year.
starlocalmedia.com
Leading the way
Earlier this year, Coppell’s Lindsay Patton and Vinay Patel became just the second mixed doubles team in program history to qualify for the state tennis tournament. In what was Rich Foster’s last season as Coppell head tennis coach, Patton and Patel sent Foster into retirement as a winner. Patton and Patel went 1-1 to earn third place in Class 6A. It was the first win in the state tournament by Coppell since Justin Chen won one match in boys singles in 2017.
starlocalmedia.com
Accident closes Westbound Stacy Road at US-75 in Allen
This story has been updated to include the most up-to-date information as of 5 p.m. Sept. 20. A motor vehicle accident closed Westbound Stacy Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, as a truck lay overturned under US-75 at Stacy Road.
Fort Worth Agent Raleigh Green Discloses How He Makes the Big Sale
If Raleigh Green ever decided to enter politics, people have already picked out a title for him. His community knowledge and associations have earned him the nickname “The Mayor of Fort Worth.”. Of course, it’s not likely that he’ll be challenging the real mayor, Mattie Parker, anytime soon. Green...
starlocalmedia.com
20 years later, the Texas Sculpture Garden in Frisco's HALL Park continues to bring arts to the community
Patricia Meadows remembers when the northbound Dallas North Tollway ended at Legacy Drive and when the land that developer Craig Hall bought in Frisco was essentially pasture land. She remembers working with Hall to select artists who would transform four acres of his land into an homage to Texas sculpture.
nypressnews.com
Two arrested en route to North Texas high school football game after threat, police say
EVERMAN, Texas — Editor’s note: The story has been updated to reflect that the minor was not arrested, but instead released to the custody of a parent. Law enforcement officials said two adults were arrested Friday after receiving information about a “credible and potentially imminent threat” at the Everman High School Homecoming Game.
fox4news.com
After announcing closure, Flower Mound pumpkin patch to open for 2022 season
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - After initially announcing it wouldn't be able to open this year, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch now says it will be ready to open for the 2022 season and get people ready for Halloween and fall. Earlier this week, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch said they...
This Arlington steakhouse serves up great food with an even better view
Who doesn't love a good view? And with this Arlington steakhouse, you can enjoy high-class food with a killer view of the iconic Six Flags Over Texas.
New Frisco eatery Tricky Fish serves Southern seafood
Tricky Fish's Frisco location features seafood, salads and sandwiches. (Courtesy The Star) Tricky Fish opened at The Star in Frisco on Sept. 19. The seafood restaurant is located 6775 Cowboys Way. Menu items include a daily selection of fresh seafood dishes, entree salads and sandwiches with a Cajun flair. The restaurant also includes a full bar with a selection of craft beers on tap as well as cans and bottles. This is the fourth Tricky Fish restaurant with three other locations in Fort Worth, Richardson and Dallas. 469-384-2660. www.tricky-fish.com.
'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Guillermo Rodriguez makes road trip stop at Fair Park
DALLAS — "Jimmy Kimmel Live" star Guillermo Rodriguez is stopping for a taste of Texas at Fair Park on Tuesday. Guillermo is traveling across the country on a road trip ahead of the show returning to Brooklyn on Sept. 26 for a week of shows. Guillermo stopped in Philadelphia...
starlocalmedia.com
The Little Gym, Snapology open children’s discovery center in Flower Mound
The Little Gym and Snapology are joining forces to open its first-ever, state-of-the-art children’s discovery center in Flower Mound, focusing on unique physical and educational activities for children. The center officially opened Saturday, Sept. 17, allowing children and their families to explore their interests while learning cognitive skills or...
pwshblueprints.com
Mrs. Rose Wilson joins ESL department
Mrs. Rose Wilson is a new ESL teacher this year. As a native Chinese speaker, Mrs. Wilson majored in English at her university in China and taught high school students for 16 years before coming to America with her family. After immigrating to America, Mrs. Wilson earned her graduate degree...
keranews.org
Nike’s planned distribution center in Dallas County hits snag over lack of diversity at the top
But a vote on the proposal has been delayed for the second time. Two weeks ago, county commissioners wanted more time to read the company’s latest report on diversity in the company’s hiring. Now, the company asked that it be removed from the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
starlocalmedia.com
High 5 Entertainment is coming to The Farm in Allen
High 5 Entertainment announced, on Tuesday, their expansion to serve the north Texas communities of Allen, McKinney, Frisco, and Plano. The Austin-born experiential entertainment company recently acquired over three acres of frontage in the new award-winning development, The Farm in Allen, on the south side of SH-121 and Alma Road. JaRyCo Development, along with original landowners, the Johnson family, have strategically chosen venues for The Farm in Allen that will reflect its original history of gathering, community and making memories.
starlocalmedia.com
Two Frisco parents continue the fight against pediatric cancer with upcoming Plano event
“I wondered, who's fighting for them? They don't have a voice.”. This was a question Joy Cruse pondered while watching her child, Connor, interact with other neuroblastoma patients while at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York.
cravedfw
The Best Fish and Chips in Dallas
Fish and chip shops were originally small family businesses, often run from the ‘front room’ of the house and were commonplace by the late 19th century Britain. Through the latter part of the 19th century and well into the 20th century, the fish and chip trade expanded greatly to satisfy the needs of the growing industrial population of Great Britain. In fact you might say that the Industrial Revolution was fuelled partly by fish and chips.
