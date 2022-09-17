ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB

As Soto's bat stirs, SD rises in WC race

PHOENIX -- Late Thursday night, Manny Machado stood in front of his locker in a dead-silent clubhouse and struggled to explain the Padres’ recent woes. He didn’t know why the team was scuffling, but he knew the urgency of the matter with the regular season winding down. A...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

From Double-A title to 1st MLB hit, HR: 'Pretty good week'

ANAHEIM -- For infielder Livan Soto, it was a dream to be called up by the Angels on Saturday. On Sunday, he made the most of his first career Major League start at shortstop. Soto picked up his first career hit with a single in the third inning off lefty Marco Gonzales, then connected on his first homer, a two-run shot that chased Gonzales from the game in the seventh inning. His impressive performance helped lift the Angels to a 5-1 win over the Mariners at Angel Stadium.
MLB
MLB

Breaking down World Series odds with latest Rankings

This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings Playbook. With only a couple of weeks remaining in the regular season, we check in with our Power Rankings. As always, we compare how these teams rank and then compare them to their odds to win the World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a peek!
GAMBLING
MLB

Lawrence proving why he belongs with Rockies

CHICAGO -- Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence didn’t yell or pump his fist. He was happy, no doubt, but as he left at the end of the sixth inning, he was almost as quiet as the Wrigley Field fans whose expectations he built up before dashing them. Lawrence replaced starter...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
California Sports
MLB

Dodgers beat Giants for 15th time in historic road win

SAN FRANCISCO -- If April showers bring May flowers, then what do September showers bring?. For Dodgers reliever Justin Bruihl, Sunday's on-and-off precipitation brought a different kind of downpour. After earning his first career save in the Dodgers' 4-3 win over the Giants, the southpaw was showered with beer, ketchup, milk and "a bunch of other stuff" in the visitors' clubhouse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Giants baffled by LA: 'They outplayed us all year'

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants closed out an ignominious chapter of their longtime rivalry with the Dodgers on Sunday night. With a 4-3 loss in 10 innings at Oracle Park, the Giants were handed their third sweep of the year by the Dodgers and hit a historic low by finishing a dismal 4-15 in the season series with their National League West foes. The 15 losses were the most the Giants have suffered in a single season against the Dodgers since moving to the West Coast in 1958.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

An inside look at Judge's quest for baseball immortality

It was the dawn of Aaron Judge’s junior season at Fresno State University, and the future Yankee found a seat alongside his Bulldogs teammates, having been issued a surprising classroom assignment. The required viewing on that date was a YouTube supercut, showing each and every hit Miguel Cabrera collected during his stellar 2012 season with the Detroit Tigers.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Brandon Drury
MLB

Q&A with Pete Alonso: On playoffs, Buck and much more

After shooting several games of pool in the Mets’ clubhouse, first baseman Pete Alonso sat down with MLB.com at Citi Field on Saturday and spoke on a wide range of topics, from the rise of the Mets to his car wreck earlier this season. MLB.com: You are having a...
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Scherzer on impending clinch: 'You celebrate making the playoffs'

This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the Mets clinch a National League playoff berth, likely this week in Milwaukee or Oakland, the team intends to celebrate. There is...
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Young Guardians poised for postseason history?

The Guardians might do what no team has done before. Not only are they the youngest team in the Majors, but their average age (which has hovered around 26 since Opening Day) is younger than every Triple-A club, as well. It took until Saturday -- when third baseman José Ramírez turned 30 -- for the team to have a position player other than a catcher be over 29 years old.
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB

Santana talks the talk, then walks the walk

ANAHEIM -- Early on Monday morning at Angel Stadium, well before a dominant 9-1 victory cleared away the intangibly frustrating haze of a three-game losing streak in the Mariners’ clubhouse, Carlos Santana spoke up. Health concerns have mounted for the Mariners, with the postseason nearing and their top three...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Yankees#Concussion#Wc#Augusta National#Royals
MLB

With spot clinched, what's next? Mets postseason FAQ

Even though the Mets have clinched their first playoff berth since 2016, they are not yet at the point when they can begin making decisions with an eye toward the postseason. That’s because the Mets still have their sights on the NL East crown, which could come down to the final days of the season. Until they either win or lose the division, the Mets will continue their quest to win as many games as possible.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Mets punch ticket to October with grander goals ahead

MILWAUKEE -- Almost exactly one year ago, the Mets watched from their dugout as the Brewers clinched a playoff berth at American Family Field. It had been a disappointing season for the Mets, whose promise never seemed to coalesce into quite enough success. As the Brewers celebrated at their expense, Francisco Lindor looked inward.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Burnes hopes for October rematch after rough start vs. Mets

MILWAUKEE -- For one near-perfect pass through the lineups in Monday’s 7-2 Mets win over the Brewers at American Family Field, the first matchup of former Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer and Corbin Burnes met all the hype. Both faced the minimum through three. Burnes, the Brewers’ ace,...
QUEENS, NY
MLB

How Pujols is crushing his way to 700

How has Albert Pujols gotten here, to the verge of 700 home runs?. How has he gone on this incredible home run surge -- 12 home runs since Aug. 10 -- to get to 698 in the final weeks of his final season?. How has the Cardinals legend started hitting...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB

Miley's Miami struggles another bump in a difficult year

MIAMI -- When the Cubs added Wade Miley last November, the major sentiment was that the southpaw would bolster the rotation in a big way to help Chicago compete. Instead, Miley suffered through a season of injuries -- Monday’s 10-3 loss to the Marlins at loanDepot park marked just his seventh start of the season and his third since coming off the 60-day injured list on Sept. 6 -- and the Cubs have long been assured of their second consecutive losing season. The last time Chicago had a losing record during back-to-back seasons was when it finished below .500 for five years in a row from 2010-14.
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Rays fall short against possible playoff foe

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays will almost certainly have their moment to celebrate. Even after losing 4-0 to the Astros on Monday night at Tropicana Field, the Rays’ magic number to clinch a spot in the postseason fell to 10 as a result of the Orioles’ 11-0 loss to the Tigers. Tampa Bay dropped a game behind the Blue Jays, who occupy the American League’s top Wild Card spot, and holds only a half-game lead over the Mariners for the second spot.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

Lat strain brings Rogers' season to a close

MIAMI -- Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers has been shut down from throwing due to a Grade 1 lat strain, ending his 2022 season. Rogers, who exited Saturday’s start against the Nationals after 32 pitches due to left lat discomfort, underwent an MRI that revealed the severity of his injury. With the season coming to a close on Oct. 5, time wasn’t on his side.
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Who's the best player from the Dominican Republic?

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, MLB.com will present a series of roundtables debating the best players from various Latin American countries. First up: the Dominican Republic. Alyson Footer, editor/moderator: Today, we’re debating who’s the best player from the Dominican Republic. This includes everyone -- past and present. This is...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy