TV tonight: marmalade sandwiches at the ready for Paddington

The danger in making your television program about a real person is that life happens. And so does death. In the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's passing on Sept. 8, mourners wondered about everything from money bearing her image to the royal succession and those corgis. As details of the grand state funeral emerged, so did more questions (though it turns out the dogs will be all right). Perhaps not urgently on the royals' minds, but on ours: What will happen to "The Crown"?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO