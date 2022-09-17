Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
Orleans Town Meeting to Address Budgets, Sewer, School Improvements
ORLEANS – Orleans officials released the warrant for the upcoming special town meeting in October which includes articles on budgets, sewer work, and school improvements. The first article calls for a number of budget adjustments for Fiscal Year 2023 to address increased hours of various town positions. The following two articles deal with funding contracts […] The post Orleans Town Meeting to Address Budgets, Sewer, School Improvements appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
“Very Disruptive” Sewer Work on Nantucket Underway
NANTUCKET – Nantucket officials gave an update on the Sea Street 3rd Sewer Force Main Project at a recent select board meeting. Town Manager Libby Gibson said the project has been in the works for the last four years and was a result of the catastrophic sewer break the town experienced in January 2018. “It’s […] The post “Very Disruptive” Sewer Work on Nantucket Underway appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod Healthcare Launches New Blood Donor Portal
BARNSTABLE – A new blood donor portal has been launched by Cape Cod Healthcare. Residents will be able to schedule appointments at community blood drives or at Cape Cod Hospital through the online tool. The portal will also track past donations, records of vitals, and more. More information can be found at the portal’s […] The post Cape Cod Healthcare Launches New Blood Donor Portal appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Crashes reported on Yarmouth Road and on Route 6 east at Route 132
BARNSTABLE – Crashes were slowing the afternoon commute. A two-vehicle crash was reported about 4 PM Monday on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) causing traffic coming into Hyannis to be diverted onto Camp Street. Two people were evaluated for unknown injuries. A short time later, another crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound at the exit 68 ramp to Route 132. A trailer overturned in that crash. No injuries were reported and traffic was still able to use the ramp.
capecod.com
Car strikes house in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car crashed into a house in Falmouth Sunday morning. The crash happened at 401 Old Barnstable Road about 6:50 AM. The driver was treated and released at the scene. No one in the house was injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
capecoddaily.com
Soirée on the Bay Returns to Support Cancer Care
HYANNIS – A fundraising event to help cancer patients on Cape Cod is back this year after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cape Cod Healthcare’s Soirée on the Bay supports cancer care treatment for both Cape Cod and Falmouth Hospital. Soirée on the Bay committee member Phyllis Connelly said this year the committee […] The post Soirée on the Bay Returns to Support Cancer Care appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
No serious injuries after car vs pole crash in Harwich
HARWICH – Harwich Police report that Queen Anne Road between Katie’s Pond Lane and Penobscot Way is closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle crash that took down a utility pole Monday evening. The road will be closed for an unknown amount of time will crews make repairs. There were no serious injuries.
New Opportunity Opens For Plymouth Residents: Everything You Need To Know
(Photo by RODNAE Productions) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The Town of Plymouth announced in a recent press release that a volunteer opportunity is currently available on the Visitor Services Board.
capeandislands.org
13-year-old Barnstable girl catches 591-pound tuna
This 564-pound bluefin tuna wasn't even the biggest catch all day. 13-year-old Lola Crisp, "a seasoned tunaman," caught a 591-pounder to win the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in three decades. A 13-year-old Barnstable girl on Sunday reeled in the heaviest catch of the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in...
fallriverreporter.com
Names released concerning fatal weekend crash in Bristol County that killed two teens
The names of the two victims in a fatal weekend crash in Bristol County have been announced. According to Deputy Chief Timothy Cook Jr., at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, there was a single car crash on South Avenue at West Street (Route 123). Significant damage resulted in the crash...
capecod.com
Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich
SANDWICH – As many as six people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Sandwich Sunday morning. The collision happened around 10 AM westbound before the Bourne town line. None of the injuries appeared serious. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was...
“What a dumpster fire”: Police arrest man after a confrontation outside a local business
KINGSTON, Mass. — A weekend confrontation with a man in a “bad mood” ended with that man in custody, and before a dumpster fire could spread to a nearby store, police say. Kingston Police say it all happened at RK Crossing on Saturday night when a Massachusetts...
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable Vault Remains Issue for November Elections
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable officials said that some obstacles lie ahead for the November election following issues related to a stuck vault that caused a four hour delay for voters during the state primary. Town Clerk Anne Quirk said the vault was eventually opened by the locksmith in a way that would allow repairs, though it […] The post Barnstable Vault Remains Issue for November Elections appeared first on CapeCod.com.
New Bedford Police Arrest City Couple for Fentanyl Trafficking
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford couple has been arrested after city detectives allegedly found nearly 600 grams of fentanyl at their Nash Road home on Monday. Police said 44-year-old Kenny Gonzalez and his girlfriend, 33-year-old Iliana Sanchez-Pagan, were arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking and other offenses following the Sept. 19 search.
2 teens killed in Attleboro crash identified
Police responded to South Avenue and West Street for a single-car crash around 4:30 a.m.
capecoddaily.com
One person evaluated after boat capsizes in Provincetown Harbor
PROVINCETOWN – One person was evaluated after a vessel capsized in Provincetown Harbor around 7 PM Saturday evening. Coast Guard personnel brought the victim to their station to meet the ambulance. The victim declined to go to the hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post One person evaluated after boat capsizes in Provincetown Harbor appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
18- and 19-year-old teens killed in early morning weekend crash in Bristol County
Two teens have been killed in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to scanner transmissions, just after 4:15 a.m., Attleboro Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the area of 1296 West Street for a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. WJAR NBC 10 stated that the ages of...
capecoddaily.com
Two injured in head-on crash in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth around 3 PM Monday. The crash happened in front of 401 Old Barnstable Road. That is the same location where a car crashed into the house early Sunday morning. The victims from today’s crash were transported to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating […] The post Two injured in head-on crash in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford residents band together to show their true colors in act of kindess
“Juan and his family were overwhelmed with joy and very grateful and thanked everyone involved. The real credit belongs to👉 Lisa White, 👉City Council President Ian Abreu, and👉 Kathleen Prefontaine for the donations which allowed 7 children to receive brand-new sneakers and socks. They didn’t want recognition...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 6 ‘Mass Cash’ tickets from same store won $100,000 prize Monday; lottery says it’s not that uncommon
Six “Mass Cash” tickets from the same store winning the $100,000 prize on the same day might sound suspicious but the lottery said it’s not that uncommon. On Monday, seven “Mass Cash” tickets won the $100,000 prize. Six of them were sold at Super Petroleum in Quincy.
