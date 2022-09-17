Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Rolla defeats softball Lady ’Cats in rematch
In the rematch Wednesday at Wildcat Ballpark, Rolla rallied do defeat Union, 9-3. Union (7-5) defeated Rolla in the third-place game of the Union Tournament Aug. 27.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays knock off defending division champ Zumwalt South
The Lady Jays unseated the defending GAC Central volleyball champions in three straight sets Thursday. Washington (5-8, 2-1) went on the road to knock off Ft. Zumwalt South (3-3, 2-1), 25-23, 25-20, 27-25.
Washington Missourian
Union edges Knights, 1-0
Colton Sinclair’s goal from the right side in the sixth minute proved to be the difference for the Union soccer Wildcats. Union (3-3) used that goal to shut out the visiting St. Francis Borgia Knights (3-3) Tuesday, 1-0.
No classes today at McCluer High School
Students at McCluer High School get this Tuesday off.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays sweep Zumwalt East
Ft. Zumwalt East may be the Lions, but it was the Lady Jays who roared to a volleyball victory Tuesday in St. Peters. Washington (4-8, 2-1) earned its second GAC Central win of the season by sweeping the Ft. Zumwalt East (3-6, 0-3), 25-22, 25-18, 25-23.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays cruise to home dual win with Ft. Zumwalt North
The golf Lady Jays won by a convincing 30 strokes in Tuesday’s home dual. Washington shot 178 to defeat GAC Central foe Ft. Zumwalt North’s 218.
Washington Missourian
Brandhorst fires perfecto at St. Clair
The Pacific Lady Indians picked a great way to get back above .500 on the season. Pacific (8-7, 2-1) did so in no-hit fashion Thursday at St. Clair (0-9, 0-3), 18-0.
KMOV
Multiple issues cause McCluer High School to close Tuesday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - McCluer High School will be closed today due to a number of issues. The superintendent of Ferguson-Florissant schools said repairs were just done on the HVAC unit inside the school and that the building is still warm. However, some discipline issues have also added to the school’s recent closing.
mymoinfo.com
Mercy Hospital Jefferson & Jefferson College teaming up for Pathways in Nursing Program
(Jefferson County) There’s a need for more nurses across this country. Here in Jefferson County, Jefferson College and Mercy Hospital Jefferson are working together to meet that need. Both the college and hospital are collaborating on the Pathways in Nursing Program. Amy McDaniel is the director of nursing at...
Post Malone is 'sorry’ for on-stage accident in St. Louis
Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center. In the middle of a song Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Storm chance overnight, mainly northeast of St. Louis
A chance of scattered showers and storms, especially north and east of St. Louis. Record heat is possible Tuesday in the St. Louis area.
Thousands gather for Great Forest Park Balloon Race
Thousands of people gathered Saturday for the annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race.
Stereogum
Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis
Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
KSDK
2022 Greentree Festival parade kicks off in Kirkwood
The family-friendly festival runs all weekend. There are booths, food, arts and crafts and other entertainment.
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: OxFest brings the tunes
The OxFest Music Festival drew 1,145 people to the Washington Fairgrounds Saturday. The event featured six bands, with St. Louis based-Rockin' Chair headlining with an Eagles tribute. The fifth-annual event also included a Kids' Zone and vendors.
