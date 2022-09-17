ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Missourian

Union edges Knights, 1-0

Colton Sinclair’s goal from the right side in the sixth minute proved to be the difference for the Union soccer Wildcats. Union (3-3) used that goal to shut out the visiting St. Francis Borgia Knights (3-3) Tuesday, 1-0.
UNION, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union, MO
Sports
City
Union, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
Union, MO
Basketball
Washington Missourian

Lady Jays sweep Zumwalt East

Ft. Zumwalt East may be the Lions, but it was the Lady Jays who roared to a volleyball victory Tuesday in St. Peters. Washington (4-8, 2-1) earned its second GAC Central win of the season by sweeping the Ft. Zumwalt East (3-6, 0-3), 25-22, 25-18, 25-23.
SAINT PETERS, MO
Washington Missourian

Brandhorst fires perfecto at St. Clair

The Pacific Lady Indians picked a great way to get back above .500 on the season. Pacific (8-7, 2-1) did so in no-hit fashion Thursday at St. Clair (0-9, 0-3), 18-0.
PACIFIC, MO
KMOV

Multiple issues cause McCluer High School to close Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - McCluer High School will be closed today due to a number of issues. The superintendent of Ferguson-Florissant schools said repairs were just done on the HVAC unit inside the school and that the building is still warm. However, some discipline issues have also added to the school’s recent closing.
FERGUSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Gym#Parks And Recreation#Recreation Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Stereogum

Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis

Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

PHOTO GALLERY: OxFest brings the tunes

The OxFest Music Festival drew 1,145 people to the Washington Fairgrounds Saturday. The event featured six bands, with St. Louis based-Rockin' Chair headlining with an Eagles tribute. The fifth-annual event also included a Kids' Zone and vendors.
WASHINGTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy