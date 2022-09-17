Read full article on original website
Lindsey Horvath trails Bob Hertzberg in new poll of West Hollywood voters
A poll of 300 likely voters conducted by J. Wallin Opinion Research on behalf of the WEHO PAC shows Lindsey Horvath at unusually unpopular levels with just 13% of likely West Hollywood voters supporting her for County Supervisor. Data was collected between the dates of Sunday Sept. 12 though Thursday...
THROWBACK THURSDAY | WeHo should be wary of UNITE HERE Local 11’s growing influence
Originally published Monday, March 18, 2019. Like an uninvited guest, Unite Here Local 11 has arrived in West Hollywood with its own interests in mind rather than its host’s. Residents of WeHo should know what they’re in for. Local 11 portrays itself as a champion for workers, but...
This week in WeHo (Sept. 19-24)
West Hollywood city meetings and events the week of Sept. 19-24, 2022. 6:00 PM WeHo Reads: Expansive Vistas and Hidden Corners. 6:00 PM Virtual Scoping Meeting for 8228-8240 Sunset Boulevard (The Harper Project) 7:00 PM Regular Russian-speaking Advisory Board Meeting. Wednesday, September 21. 1:00 PM Making My Smartphone Work for...
JORDAN COCKERAM | The solution to homelessness isn’t ‘one size fits all’
Homelessness has been at the forefront of every discussion, debate, forum, article, and concern for the residents of West Hollywood. Times are tough, people are struggling, and almost all of us have gone through some sort of mental breakdown since 2016. Unfortunately, those mental breakdowns have affected some more than others.
POLITICO delves into Nika Soon-Shiong’s dark tale
Nika Soon-Shiong’s infamy rose to new heights this month as a new POLITICO article details the disastrous impact she has had on her father’s newspaper, The Los Angeles Times. The plucky daughter of billionaire mogul Patrick Soon-Shiong first showed up on our radar in January after Councilmember Lindsey...
City set to approve Robertson Lane zoning map — but what about mural code violation?
On Monday, City Council looks set to approve amendments to the West Hollywood Municipal Code that will expand the Robertson Lane Specific Plan zoning map to include the Robertson Lane Hotel and Treehouse Project. The projects are located at 645-681 N. Robertson Boulevard and 648-654 N. La Peer Drive. The...
WeHo isn’t cutting sheriff’s deputies just yet
Barbs fly as Council kicks the can on plan to reduce armed law enforcement presence in the city. West Hollywood City Council pushed back the timeline of reducing the number of sheriff’s deputies until the end of the year — a delay in the controversial plan they enacted over the summer that infuriated business owners and residents across the city.
Supervisor Sheila Kuehl is now under investigation by state Attorney General
The state Attorney General’s Office Tuesday accepted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department request to investigate allegations of political corruption against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl over contracts awarded to a nonprofit organization run by one of Kuehl’s closest friends. The move by...
Will City Council ban electric scooters tonight?
West Hollywood City Council will decide the future of its dockless micromobility pilot program, the test run of electric bikes and scooters on city streets that has proven to be as painful as it is popular since its launch in July 2021. Nearly 300,000 trips on e-bikes and scooters were...
WEHOville endorses Lauren Meister for re-election to the West Hollywood City Council
In our first official endorsement in any election, the WEHOville board of directors and all contributing staff made a unanimous decision that Lauren Meister is the fair-minded, non-political community member best fit to serve the needs of West Hollywood residents. Mayor Lauren Meister has been a fierce advocate for public...
WeHo lets developers drain our aquifer while forcing us to conserve water
Precious natural groundwater is pumped away every day to build subterranean parking garages — and City Hall is perfectly OK with that. Here we are in the midst of a drought once again or as I prefer to refer to it – climate change, when we as residents and businesses are asked to conserve water and reduce water consumption.
Apply now to become WeHo’s first Drag Laureate
The City of West Hollywood is now accepting applications for its inaugural Drag Laureate Program. Applications should be submitted no later than 6 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022. Application requirements and submission information is available on the City’s website. The Drag Laureate is an honorary position for the...
WeHo Life by Glamourpuss
Local artist Glamourpuss’ WeHo Life comic strip is a humorous look at the irony of elected officials in West Hollywood. Here he pokes fun at Councilmember Lindsey Horvath and the Santa Monica Blvd. mural painted on her behalf. In the comic strip, Horvath swears publicly to uphold WeHo’s laws but is silent on the code violation her mural received. Two weeks prior Horvath voted in favor of the re-iteration of the Factory project in a 3-2 vote. The obvious quid pro quo is expected to be declared as an ‘under the minimum’ campaign donation in an upcoming filing by Horvath.
DEAR WEHO: City leaders must stop trying to sway elections
In my opinion the public and appointed officials are not acting with transparency and are losing the residents of West Hollywood and the public’s trust and credibility that is being called into question and tactics during this election cycle and refusing public access demonstrates that its self-serving motivations that do irreparable harm to us local residents.
Business owners, residents band together to fight City Council’s agenda
A group of dissatisfied residents and business owners along with the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce have launched a coalition called WEHO for the People to raise the awareness among voters about the need for change in the City Council election this fall. Keith Kaplan, a long-time resident, property owner...
Cops raid Sheila Kuehl’s home in felony bribery investigation
Lindsey Horvath dragged WeHo into the crossfire last year when she had City Hall admonish the sheriff for probing the affairs of her political ally. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl was escorted barefoot out of her Santa Monica home at the crack of dawn today as L.A. County Sheriff’s Department deputies executed a search on her property related to a felony bribery investigation.
OpEd: The Race Is On
There are just 60 days to go until the Nov. 8 election. Last week I got a call: Opposition research. They are out for Lauren. Over the years so many have been “out for Lauren” that I did not know what to make of it. What are the facts and what are the rumors? People plant mis-information to get around town, such as polling.
Robert Luna for L.A. County Sheriff | The WEHOville Interview
Congratulations on your win in the primary and the showdown with the sheriff is just around the corner. But first, let’s introduce you to the West Hollywood voter. Where were you born and where did you grow up?. Hi Larry. Thank you for reaching out to chat with me....
MYLENA CHRISTINA | WeHo can be our forever haven again
If you don’t know yet, I’m the “Queen of Kings.” I live just over there on Kings Road and have lived there for many, many years. I chose to live and work in WEHO over 20 years ago because of what the city offered to me as a resident and, at the time, a small business owner: being able to walk around freely without the fear of being in danger and being able to thrive in a business-friendly environment.
What is WeHo for the People?
We are here today to introduce a new coalition, WeHo for the People, representing residents and businesses who have come together with a shared vision of the issues facing the city and the need for change. We have come together because we love our city. It is our mission to...
