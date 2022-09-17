ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Comments / 1

Related
WEHOville.com

This week in WeHo (Sept. 19-24)

West Hollywood city meetings and events the week of Sept. 19-24, 2022. 6:00 PM WeHo Reads: Expansive Vistas and Hidden Corners. 6:00 PM Virtual Scoping Meeting for 8228-8240 Sunset Boulevard (The Harper Project) 7:00 PM Regular Russian-speaking Advisory Board Meeting. Wednesday, September 21. 1:00 PM Making My Smartphone Work for...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hollywood, CA
Elections
State
California State
West Hollywood, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
West Hollywood, CA
WEHOville.com

POLITICO delves into Nika Soon-Shiong’s dark tale

Nika Soon-Shiong’s infamy rose to new heights this month as a new POLITICO article details the disastrous impact she has had on her father’s newspaper, The Los Angeles Times. The plucky daughter of billionaire mogul Patrick Soon-Shiong first showed up on our radar in January after Councilmember Lindsey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo isn’t cutting sheriff’s deputies just yet

Barbs fly as Council kicks the can on plan to reduce armed law enforcement presence in the city. West Hollywood City Council pushed back the timeline of reducing the number of sheriff’s deputies until the end of the year — a delay in the controversial plan they enacted over the summer that infuriated business owners and residents across the city.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Politics Local#Election Local
WEHOville.com

Apply now to become WeHo’s first Drag Laureate

The City of West Hollywood is now accepting applications for its inaugural Drag Laureate Program. Applications should be submitted no later than 6 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022. Application requirements and submission information is available on the City’s website. The Drag Laureate is an honorary position for the...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Homeless
WEHOville.com

WeHo Life by Glamourpuss

Local artist Glamourpuss’ WeHo Life comic strip is a humorous look at the irony of elected officials in West Hollywood. Here he pokes fun at Councilmember Lindsey Horvath and the Santa Monica Blvd. mural painted on her behalf. In the comic strip, Horvath swears publicly to uphold WeHo’s laws but is silent on the code violation her mural received. Two weeks prior Horvath voted in favor of the re-iteration of the Factory project in a 3-2 vote. The obvious quid pro quo is expected to be declared as an ‘under the minimum’ campaign donation in an upcoming filing by Horvath.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

DEAR WEHO: City leaders must stop trying to sway elections

In my opinion the public and appointed officials are not acting with transparency and are losing the residents of West Hollywood and the public’s trust and credibility that is being called into question and tactics during this election cycle and refusing public access demonstrates that its self-serving motivations that do irreparable harm to us local residents.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Cops raid Sheila Kuehl’s home in felony bribery investigation

Lindsey Horvath dragged WeHo into the crossfire last year when she had City Hall admonish the sheriff for probing the affairs of her political ally. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl was escorted barefoot out of her Santa Monica home at the crack of dawn today as L.A. County Sheriff’s Department deputies executed a search on her property related to a felony bribery investigation.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

OpEd: The Race Is On

There are just 60 days to go until the Nov. 8 election. Last week I got a call: Opposition research. They are out for Lauren. Over the years so many have been “out for Lauren” that I did not know what to make of it. What are the facts and what are the rumors? People plant mis-information to get around town, such as polling.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

MYLENA CHRISTINA | WeHo can be our forever haven again

If you don’t know yet, I’m the “Queen of Kings.” I live just over there on Kings Road and have lived there for many, many years. I chose to live and work in WEHO over 20 years ago because of what the city offered to me as a resident and, at the time, a small business owner: being able to walk around freely without the fear of being in danger and being able to thrive in a business-friendly environment.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

What is WeHo for the People?

We are here today to introduce a new coalition, WeHo for the People, representing residents and businesses who have come together with a shared vision of the issues facing the city and the need for change. We have come together because we love our city. It is our mission to...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy