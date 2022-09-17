ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Foodie Fair returns to Eastern Market this weekend

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Foodie Fair is back on at Eastern Market this coming weekend with the annual edible bonanza kicking off in Shed 5. The big day invites both experienced and novice chefs to the table for a "one-of-a-kind shopping and selling experience." There's a new segment of the food show with the event running alongside a vegan food fair as well.
19 Michigan educators chosen for 'Clear the List' campaign

Out of 1,100 educators in our state, 19 were chosen for Michigan Virtual's Clear the List campaign— a funding initiative giving teachers and schools everything on their Amazon wish lists needed to make bring classroom big projects to life. Everything purchased will benefit students across our state, including in...
Downriver community divided over floral mural on Southgate hair salon

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A Downriver community is divided over a floral mural showcased on the building of a Southgate hair salon looking to refresh its image. The city told the establishment’s owner that the colorful painting must be removed, and it is not sitting well with community members who’ve fallen in love with the display.
New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities

A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
15069 Evergreen Road

2 Bedroom *No Section 8 Accepted* - Beautiful 2 bedroom duplex has been newly updated. Move right in to this brick duplex with hardwood floors throughout. Please call our property management office at (313)429-3244x2 to set up a showing to view the property. If you choose to apply for this property AFTER the showing we will email you the application or you can come in office to do so. The application fee is $40.00 and this applies to you and anybody else in the home that is 18 or older.
Ann Arbor weighs historic status for home of Black couple who broke racial barriers

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor may soon add another house to the city’s vast list of protected historic properties. It’s now up to City Council whether to grant historic status to the home at 1201 Gardner Ave. where the late Black poet Robert Hayden, the University of Michigan English department’s first Black faculty member, once lived with his wife Erma, who was a concert pianist and music teacher who joined her husband in breaking down racial barriers several decades ago.
Opinion: Demolition of I-375 can never erase the sins of the past

On Thursday, there was quite a celebratory mood expressed by many who honestly believe ― or at least are trying hard to convince the rest of us to believe ― that the $104.6 million federal grant awarded to the City of Detroit to dismantle the I-375 freeway will somehow manage to retroactively heal the simmering racial division that was stretched and torn wide open more than 60 years ago when, for the sake of a freeway, an entire Black neighborhood was paved over and erased with barely a second thought.
All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit

Many know Detroit as the Motor City, but did you know Motown is also the Hair Capital of the World?. On Sunday, hairstylists (or should we call them architects?) took to Dearborn's Ford Community and Performing Arts Center for the return of Hair Wars Detroit. What started in the mid-'80s...
Subaru, Michigan Humane offering pet adoptions at Detroit Auto Show

The North American International Auto Show officially opens to the public today at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit, the first since January 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees may notice things are a bit different from previous editions, but one element returning isn’t even car-related: it’s adoptable dogs.
Taystee’s Burgers Poised for Growth With Franchise Expansion

DEARBORN, Mich. — Taystee’s Burgers, an award-winning restaurant brand, announced its plans for expansion by offering franchises across Metro Detroit. “We want to offer a franchising opportunity and experience unlike anything done before with our gas station model,” said Ali Jawad, founder of Taystee’s Burgers. “We have had awards and accolades about our great food and we want to offer this opportunity to others looking to elevate their businesses and grow.”
Bloomfield on the River Apartments

Bloomfield on the River... A unique apartment community in northern Oakland County...offers you the ambiance of a suburban location with the convenience of metropolitan shopping,entertainment and services. Conveniently located on Telegraph Road. Relax by the river or try a little fishing. Accepts Section 8. Location. 311 S Telegraph Rd, Pontiac,...
Residents rankled at parking lot proposal that would raze homes in Grosse Pointe Park

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Grosse Pointe Park is looking to convert a residential area into parking lots for local businesses - but not everyone is on board. "I didn’t move here in 2015 because I thought, ‘You know what’s going to be great? They’re going to tear down a bunch of houses and we’re going to have parking lots,’" said one resident.
Thousands of lobsters headed to Royal Oak

Orders for lobster and seafood are being taken for Holiday Market's annual late summer Lobsterfest. The annual three-day event that's been happening since 2005 is from Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 and offers special pricing on lobsters and other seafood. You can order lobsters live or cooked, as well as boiled or sautéed or raw shrimp. Mussels and littleneck clams are also offered at special pricing. You can order up to 10 lobsters per person per day.
