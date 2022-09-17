Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Foodie Fair returns to Eastern Market this weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Foodie Fair is back on at Eastern Market this coming weekend with the annual edible bonanza kicking off in Shed 5. The big day invites both experienced and novice chefs to the table for a "one-of-a-kind shopping and selling experience." There's a new segment of the food show with the event running alongside a vegan food fair as well.
Fox17
19 Michigan educators chosen for 'Clear the List' campaign
Out of 1,100 educators in our state, 19 were chosen for Michigan Virtual's Clear the List campaign— a funding initiative giving teachers and schools everything on their Amazon wish lists needed to make bring classroom big projects to life. Everything purchased will benefit students across our state, including in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Downriver community divided over floral mural on Southgate hair salon
SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A Downriver community is divided over a floral mural showcased on the building of a Southgate hair salon looking to refresh its image. The city told the establishment’s owner that the colorful painting must be removed, and it is not sitting well with community members who’ve fallen in love with the display.
Unique Marie Antoinette’s Palace Inspired Mansion For Sale in Detroit
France is calling your name, but it's just a short drive away. At least that's the ambiance you'll experience inside the historical Book Mansion in Detroit currently on the market. Built in 1911 for James Burgess Book Jr., and designed by renowned architect, Louis Kamper, the mansion is modeled after...
Detroit News
New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities
A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
thevarsitynews.net
15069 Evergreen Road
2 Bedroom *No Section 8 Accepted* - Beautiful 2 bedroom duplex has been newly updated. Move right in to this brick duplex with hardwood floors throughout. Please call our property management office at (313)429-3244x2 to set up a showing to view the property. If you choose to apply for this property AFTER the showing we will email you the application or you can come in office to do so. The application fee is $40.00 and this applies to you and anybody else in the home that is 18 or older.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Michigan
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
Ann Arbor weighs historic status for home of Black couple who broke racial barriers
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor may soon add another house to the city’s vast list of protected historic properties. It’s now up to City Council whether to grant historic status to the home at 1201 Gardner Ave. where the late Black poet Robert Hayden, the University of Michigan English department’s first Black faculty member, once lived with his wife Erma, who was a concert pianist and music teacher who joined her husband in breaking down racial barriers several decades ago.
Opinion: Demolition of I-375 can never erase the sins of the past
On Thursday, there was quite a celebratory mood expressed by many who honestly believe ― or at least are trying hard to convince the rest of us to believe ― that the $104.6 million federal grant awarded to the City of Detroit to dismantle the I-375 freeway will somehow manage to retroactively heal the simmering racial division that was stretched and torn wide open more than 60 years ago when, for the sake of a freeway, an entire Black neighborhood was paved over and erased with barely a second thought.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit gospel singer pays respect to Queen Elizabeth II -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit gospel singer Marvin Winans pays respect to Queen Elizabeth II. Mourners from across the world, including Detroit, continue to wait in a five-mile long...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets available for $29 for limited time
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Catch the Trans-Siberian Orchestra in Detroit on Dec. 29. From now through the end of the week, or until they run out, tickets to the 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows at Little Caesars Arena are $29. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Salvation Army and Gilda’s Club.
MetroTimes
All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit
Many know Detroit as the Motor City, but did you know Motown is also the Hair Capital of the World?. On Sunday, hairstylists (or should we call them architects?) took to Dearborn's Ford Community and Performing Arts Center for the return of Hair Wars Detroit. What started in the mid-'80s...
wdet.org
Subaru, Michigan Humane offering pet adoptions at Detroit Auto Show
The North American International Auto Show officially opens to the public today at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit, the first since January 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees may notice things are a bit different from previous editions, but one element returning isn’t even car-related: it’s adoptable dogs.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit native shares his experience navigating the Queen’s death
LONDON – One of the thousands of mourners in London experiencing this historic time is a man who used to live in Rochester Hills. Cameron Taylor shared his experience with Local 4, “we got the notification pop up advising us not to go into the queue.”. While Cameron...
corpmagazine.com
Taystee’s Burgers Poised for Growth With Franchise Expansion
DEARBORN, Mich. — Taystee’s Burgers, an award-winning restaurant brand, announced its plans for expansion by offering franchises across Metro Detroit. “We want to offer a franchising opportunity and experience unlike anything done before with our gas station model,” said Ali Jawad, founder of Taystee’s Burgers. “We have had awards and accolades about our great food and we want to offer this opportunity to others looking to elevate their businesses and grow.”
thevarsitynews.net
Bloomfield on the River Apartments
Bloomfield on the River... A unique apartment community in northern Oakland County...offers you the ambiance of a suburban location with the convenience of metropolitan shopping,entertainment and services. Conveniently located on Telegraph Road. Relax by the river or try a little fishing. Accepts Section 8. Location. 311 S Telegraph Rd, Pontiac,...
fox2detroit.com
Residents rankled at parking lot proposal that would raze homes in Grosse Pointe Park
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Grosse Pointe Park is looking to convert a residential area into parking lots for local businesses - but not everyone is on board. "I didn’t move here in 2015 because I thought, ‘You know what’s going to be great? They’re going to tear down a bunch of houses and we’re going to have parking lots,’" said one resident.
Detroit Gets Its First Black-Owned Speakeasy Bar, Willow, Downtown
Behind a golden door at 431 Times Square now sits Detroit’s first Black-owned craft cocktail bar that honors Southern hospitality, Willow. The post Detroit Gets Its First Black-Owned Speakeasy Bar, Willow, Downtown appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Orphaned polar bear ‘thriving’ at Detroit Zoo following departure of grizzly bear friend
ROYAL OAK, MI – Laerka the polar bear is doing just fine. Many visitors to the Detroit Zoo expressed concern about the young polar bear after her companion, Jebbie the grizzly bear, was moved to a wildlife facility last week. But according to staff at the Royal Oak facility,...
Thousands of lobsters headed to Royal Oak
Orders for lobster and seafood are being taken for Holiday Market's annual late summer Lobsterfest. The annual three-day event that's been happening since 2005 is from Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 and offers special pricing on lobsters and other seafood. You can order lobsters live or cooked, as well as boiled or sautéed or raw shrimp. Mussels and littleneck clams are also offered at special pricing. You can order up to 10 lobsters per person per day.
