EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for Road Safety T20 World Series 2022, Match 9

Shiny Charizard Wins Biggest Pokémon Regional Tournament Ever
It was a momentous weekend for Pokemon TCG player Piper Lepine, and fans of the Fire-Type Kanto starter, as the player from Minnesota won the Baltimore Pokemon TCG Masters Division Regional Championship with a deck featuring the fan-favorite Charizard. And this wasn’t just any Charizard. It was the new Radiant Charizard from the Pokemon GO set sporting artwork of the fire lizard in its shiny form.
The Best Games and News at Tokyo Game Show 2022 | TGS 2022
We discuss the biggest and best announcements from Tokyo Game Show 2022, as well as the Nintendo Direct and State of Play surrounding it. Experience the booths, statues, and cosplays seen directly from the show floor. In collaboration with IGN Japan's Daniel Robson. #IGN #TGS2022.
Xbox Game Pass Brings Deathloop, Slime Rancher 2, Valheim and More
Xbox Game Pass has been working hard to bring some of the best titles to the players and they have delivered big this time. Deathloop, a title that just got added to the PlayStation Game Catalogue has now become a part of Xbox Game Pass too. Along with Deathloop, the players will have a chance to try out Slime Ranchers 2, Valheim, Hardspace, Grounded full release and many more.
