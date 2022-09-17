EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for Road Safety T20 World Series 2022, Match 9

Xbox Game Pass has been working hard to bring some of the best titles to the players and they have delivered big this time. Deathloop, a title that just got added to the PlayStation Game Catalogue has now become a part of Xbox Game Pass too. Along with Deathloop, the players will have a chance to try out Slime Ranchers 2, Valheim, Hardspace, Grounded full release and many more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO