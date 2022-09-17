Read full article on original website
Canelo Alvarez Shuts Down Gennady Golovkin In Dominant Trilogy Win (Highlights)
Coming off a frustrating defeat to Dmitry Bivol in May, Canelo Alvarez was looking to get back to winning ways in his trilogy bout against Gennady Golovkin. Round 1: GGG kicks things off with a jab. Canelo moves around and measures distance with his jabs. A long looping right hook at the body of GGG. Canelo stepping in with his lead left hand. Nice slip from Canelo. Canelo blitzes in and grazes past GGG. Canelo on the front foot here with high pressure. Golovkin.
Canelo Alvarez scores another decision win over Gennady Golovkin: Round-by-round analysis
Round-by-round analysis of Canelo Alvarez's unanimous decision win over rival Gennady Golovkin in their third meeting.
Canelo Alvarez says he could be out as long as year because of wrist injury
We might’ve seen the last of Canelo Alvarez for a while. The super middleweight champion said he aggravated a left wrist injury in his unanimous-decision victory over Gennadiy Golovkin on Saturday in Las Vegas. The injury, which he said originated during his victory over Caleb Plant last November, could...
Canelo Alvarez blows out Gennadiy Golovkin, even though judges blow it yet again
LAS VEGAS — Thankfully, Saturday was the end of the rivalry between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, because the judges just can’t seem to get it right when those two are in the ring. Alvarez cruised to a one-sided victory over Golovkin in their rubber match at T-Mobile...
Canelo vs GGG LIVE: Stream, latest updates and result from fight tonight
Over the course of 12 rounds on Saturday night, “GGG” took on an unfortunate new meaning for Gennady Golovkin, as his chances of securing ‘justice’ in his trilogy with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez were rapidly going, going, and then gone at last.Judging controversies marred the rivals’ first two encounters, in 2017 and 2018, denying Golovkin one if not two victories over Canelo, and the irony on this occasion was that the Kazakh might have finally been on the ‘right’ end of one, had he not left it too late to start firing. But leaving it late was the theme of...
mmanews.com
Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights
The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.
NBC Sports
Canelo Álvarez could earn upwards of $65M from Triple G fight
The trilogy has come to a close with Saul "Canelo" Álvarez beating Gennady "Triple G" Golovkin in the third fight between the two boxers Saturday night. It's reported that the undisputed super middleweight champ could see a total of close to $65 million dollars, with a guaranteed $45 million for the long-awaited bout and pay-per-view bonuses. But Álvarez wasn't the only one to walk away with a large amount of money, Golovkin snagged a guaranteed of $20 million despite his loss.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 3, live stream, PPV channel, time,
One of boxing’s best rivalries is back with the Trilogy of Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The first fight between these two happened in 2017 which was ruled a draw and the second one was a majority decision for Canelo. GGG will be looking for some revenge in their first fight at super middleweight.
Boxing Scene
Jesse Rodriguez earns unanimous decision on Canelo-GGG 3 card
Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez earns a unanimous decision victory over Israel Gonzalez. Serving as the co-main to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (57-2-2) vs. Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin (42-1-1), WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (16-0) faced the veteran, battle-tested Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. In what was a very close fight, two of the judges didn’t see it that way (118-109 & 117-110), but the one judge did (114-113) giving Rodriguez the unanimous decision victory.
stillrealtous.com
mmanews.com
Boxing Scene
Video: Golovkin Reflects on Defeat to Canelo, Discusses Future
Video by Ryan Burton - Gennadiy Golovkin Interview - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas - In their anticipated trilogy fight, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) was too young and too good, as he dominated Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) for the majority of the fight for a twelve round unanimous decision to retain the undisputed super middleweight crown.
Experts predict the winner of Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III
Who will win the final fight of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III trilogy? Experts share their predictions.
How to live stream Canelo vs Golovkin 3 online: watch the boxing from any country
An epic bout in the middleweight class
