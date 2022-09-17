ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Friday Night Rivals! Sequatchie County vs Bledsoe County

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — Week six is here! This week we are traveling to Bledsoe County to air the Sequatchie County Indians and the Bledsoe County Warriors game. Sequatchie County is 4-1 on the year and Bledsoe County is 3-2 on the year. Can Sequatchie continue on with their...
BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
APISON, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests September 12-18

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 12-18. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Tennessee Aquarium educator retires after 25 years

CHATANOOGA, Tenn — After spending 25 years at the Tennessee Aquarium one senior educator rings the retirement bell. Julia Gregory spent her wonderful time in Chattanooga making sure she left a wonderful splendor in relation to the nature world. During the course of Gregory career, she did spend a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Charleston Chatter

River Park Annexation Receives Nod from TVA

Charleston, TN's River Parkwith photo credit going to Taras Akimov via Facebook. Charleston, TN's Planning Commission is continuing its attempt to authorize an annexation of River Park. This has been ongoing and discussion since 2020. It appears to be moving forward after Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins received written permission from TVA's Land Use Specialist Heather Hamilton.
CHARLESTON, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for September 19

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports provided by the administration. The caller advised he was having trouble with his 15-year-old daughter. On scene police spoke with the complainants. They advised their 15-year-old child had assaulted one of them and damaged a window in the residence. Police learned that the female had assaulted one of the complainants following an argument about the juveniles cell phone by striking her multiple times. Police contacted the juvenile at which time she was arrested for domestic assault and vandalism. The juvenile was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention center.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

No. 9 Football Cruises to 41-14 Homecoming Victory Over North Alabama

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In front of 10,254 fans on Homecoming weekend, the No. 9 Chattanooga Mocs football team racked up 469 yards of total offense and rolled its way to a convincing 41-14 victory over ASUN-member North Alabama on a beautiful Saturday evening inside Finley Stadium. Chattanooga opens the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weisradio.com

High Speed Chase in Northwest Georgia Ends in Fatal Crash

On Friday (September 16th), at approximately 2:00pm – Deputy Villagomez with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Ford passenger car on Highway 27 in the area of Silver Hill road. The driver was stopped for speeding after being clocked traveling northbound at 83 mph in a...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WTVC

From farm to school lunch table: Local produce a learning tool for Chattanooga students

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — From the farm to the table. Tennessee's latest initiative, the Coordinated School Health program, is working to provide farm-fresh produce to schools. Tarah Kemp uses apples from the local Oren Wooden's Apple House, to teach nutrition at Battle Academy. Her unique approach combines cooking and learning to get healthy meals back in kids homes.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Bradley County Miracle League kicks off season on Saturday

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A family's dream became a reality on Saturday as the first Bradley County Miracle League kicked off the season in Cleveland. Miracle League gives children with special needs the chance to play baseball. Carolyn Kimsey helped turn her family's dream into a reality by raising...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Restaurants in Maryville, TN (Photos & Maps)

Maryville, Tennessee is a quaint little town with a lot of charm and a heck of a lot of local culture, not unlike most towns of its kind in the volunteer state. With that charm comes noteworthy architecture, friendly people, fascinating historical relevance, and a ton of terrific restaurants – a subject that we never get tired of. Here are 11 of the best restaurants in Maryville, Tennessee.
MARYVILLE, TN

