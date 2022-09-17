Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Friday Night Rivals! Sequatchie County vs Bledsoe County
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — Week six is here! This week we are traveling to Bledsoe County to air the Sequatchie County Indians and the Bledsoe County Warriors game. Sequatchie County is 4-1 on the year and Bledsoe County is 3-2 on the year. Can Sequatchie continue on with their...
WTVCFOX
Mocs now at 3-0: Hutchinson throws for 3 TDs, runs for 2 in Chattanooga's win
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Preston Hutchinson threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, leading Chattanooga to a 41-14 victory over North Alabama on Saturday. Chattanooga's only touchdown, not accounted for by Hutchinson, came on a blocked punt in the fourth quarter. The Mocs (3-0), the No. 9-ranked team...
WTVCFOX
No. 9 Football Cruises to 41-14 Homecoming Victory Over North Alabama
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In front of 10,254 fans on Homecoming weekend, the No. 9 Chattanooga Mocs football team racked up 469 yards of total offense and rolled its way to a convincing 41-14 victory over ASUN-member North Alabama on a beautiful Saturday evening inside Finley Stadium. Chattanooga opens the...
UNA football drops road contest to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WHNT) – The University of North Alabama football team once again started out slow and couldn’t catch up as Chattanooga got the 41-14 win over the Lions. Down 20-0 in the second quarter, the Lions scored two straight touchdowns to make it a one-score game, but then the Mocs pulled away and didn’t […]
Coordinator quotes: What Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said about Chattanooga
CHAMPAIGN — The Illini are coming off of the first of two open weeks and are preparing for Thursday's game against UT-Chattanooga, the final non-conference game of the season. Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters largely stayed back in Champaign to self-scout during the week and prepared for the game...
WTVCFOX
Bradley County Miracle League kicks off season on Saturday
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A family's dream became a reality on Saturday as the first Bradley County Miracle League kicked off the season in Cleveland. Miracle League gives children with special needs the chance to play baseball. Carolyn Kimsey helped turn her family's dream into a reality by raising...
theutcecho.com
Isaiah Owens and Delali Gadzekpo Crowned Homecoming King and Queen 2022
At the long-awaited Homecoming football game against North Alabama, UTC crowned the new 2022 Homecoming King and Queen: Isaiah Owens and Delali Gadzekpo. Throughout the day Finley Stadium was full of eager students, proud families, returning alumni, and a high energy for the day ahead. As the sun began to...
WTVCFOX
2 hurt after freightliner loses control on Dayton Mountain in Rhea County, THP says
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were injured when a freightliner lost control on Dayton Mountain Highway in Rhea County Monday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. A 58-year-old man in a 2012 Freightliner Cascadia was traveling east down Dayton Mountain Highway when it turned over onto the driver's side while trying to turn a curve, THP says.
WTVCFOX
Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests September 12-18
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 12-18. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee Aquarium educator retires after 25 years
CHATANOOGA, Tenn — After spending 25 years at the Tennessee Aquarium one senior educator rings the retirement bell. Julia Gregory spent her wonderful time in Chattanooga making sure she left a wonderful splendor in relation to the nature world. During the course of Gregory career, she did spend a...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for September 19
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports provided by the administration. The caller advised he was having trouble with his 15-year-old daughter. On scene police spoke with the complainants. They advised their 15-year-old child had assaulted one of them and damaged a window in the residence. Police learned that the female had assaulted one of the complainants following an argument about the juveniles cell phone by striking her multiple times. Police contacted the juvenile at which time she was arrested for domestic assault and vandalism. The juvenile was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention center.
WTVC
Marie Mott reacts to Chattanooga city council District 8 runoff loss
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga City Council District 8 candidate Marie Mott took to social media with reactions to the recent loss in the runoff election to Marvene Noel. Marvene Noel has held onto the city council seat she was appointed to earlier this year. She defeated Marie Mott in...
WTVCFOX
Gun found in truant Howard School student's backpack in Chattanooga Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school security officer recovered a gun in the backpack of a truant Howard School student in Chattanooga Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County Schools. Hamilton County Schools spokesman Steve Doremus says a law enforcement officer brought the student to Howard after seeing the student with...
WDEF
Brainerd High School kicks off its Future Ready Program by showing one can excel without a college degree
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Brainerd High School kicked off its Future Ready Program August 25th. Students were able to see some of the people and things that are locally available to them after graduation. The Chattanooga Fire Department was on hand, as well as a helicopter flying unit. Brainerd’s executive...
chattanoogapulse.com
The 21st Annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest Returns To The Southside The October
The Chattanooga Market will present its 21st annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest with a two-day festival on Saturday, October 8th and Sunday, October 9th. The weekend is a celebration that is uniquely Chattanoogan and includes lively German accents, bringing back thousands of Chattanooga Oktoberfest fans each year. It’s a chance to dress up in German costume—kids and adults alike—and chicken dance the day (or evening) away while enjoying the season’s first brat or German beer.
wutc.org
On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee
Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
WTVCFOX
Woman rescued on Lookout Mountain after crashing bicycle on remote trail
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga firefighters rescued a woman who crashed her bike and fell on a remote trail on Lookout Mountain Friday afternoon. CFD spokeswoman Lindsey Rogers says the woman crashed at about 1 p.m. on Guild Trail, in the vicinity of Ruby Falls. Firefighters were told the woman...
WTVCFOX
Which school buildings in Hamilton County need the most repair? Group aims to find out
We're out to answer a basic question about Hamilton County Schools: Which schools in the county have the most maintenance requests that haven't been addressed?. School officials, including former Hamilton County School Board Chair Tucker McClendon, have long pointed out there are many repairs needed across the district. McClendon, who...
luxury-houses.net
Perfectly Blends Space, Luxury, and Serenity, this Elegant and Exceptional Estate in Cleveland Listed at $2.4M
The Estate in Cleveland is a luxurious home of immediately noticed quality of construction is now available for sale. This home located at 245 Bigsby Creek Rd NW, Cleveland, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,771 square feet of living spaces. Call Don Ledford (Phone: 423-504-5987), Preston Putnam (Phone: 706-483-0268) – Keller Williams Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cleveland.
