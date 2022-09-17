ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Friday Night Rivals! Sequatchie County vs Bledsoe County

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — Week six is here! This week we are traveling to Bledsoe County to air the Sequatchie County Indians and the Bledsoe County Warriors game. Sequatchie County is 4-1 on the year and Bledsoe County is 3-2 on the year. Can Sequatchie continue on with their...
BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN
WTVC

No. 9 Football Cruises to 41-14 Homecoming Victory Over North Alabama

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In front of 10,254 fans on Homecoming weekend, the No. 9 Chattanooga Mocs football team racked up 469 yards of total offense and rolled its way to a convincing 41-14 victory over ASUN-member North Alabama on a beautiful Saturday evening inside Finley Stadium. Chattanooga opens the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
APISON, TN
theutcecho.com

Isaiah Owens and Delali Gadzekpo Crowned Homecoming King and Queen 2022

At the long-awaited Homecoming football game against North Alabama, UTC crowned the new 2022 Homecoming King and Queen: Isaiah Owens and Delali Gadzekpo. Throughout the day Finley Stadium was full of eager students, proud families, returning alumni, and a high energy for the day ahead. As the sun began to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests September 12-18

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 12-18. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for September 19

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports provided by the administration. The caller advised he was having trouble with his 15-year-old daughter. On scene police spoke with the complainants. They advised their 15-year-old child had assaulted one of them and damaged a window in the residence. Police learned that the female had assaulted one of the complainants following an argument about the juveniles cell phone by striking her multiple times. Police contacted the juvenile at which time she was arrested for domestic assault and vandalism. The juvenile was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention center.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Tennessee Aquarium educator retires after 25 years

CHATANOOGA, Tenn — After spending 25 years at the Tennessee Aquarium one senior educator rings the retirement bell. Julia Gregory spent her wonderful time in Chattanooga making sure she left a wonderful splendor in relation to the nature world. During the course of Gregory career, she did spend a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

From farm to school lunch table: Local produce a learning tool for Chattanooga students

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — From the farm to the table. Tennessee's latest initiative, the Coordinated School Health program, is working to provide farm-fresh produce to schools. Tarah Kemp uses apples from the local Oren Wooden's Apple House, to teach nutrition at Battle Academy. Her unique approach combines cooking and learning to get healthy meals back in kids homes.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

The 21st Annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest Returns To The Southside The October

The Chattanooga Market will present its 21st annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest with a two-day festival on Saturday, October 8th and Sunday, October 9th. The weekend is a celebration that is uniquely Chattanoogan and includes lively German accents, bringing back thousands of Chattanooga Oktoberfest fans each year. It’s a chance to dress up in German costume—kids and adults alike—and chicken dance the day (or evening) away while enjoying the season’s first brat or German beer.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weisradio.com

High Speed Chase in Northwest Georgia Ends in Fatal Crash

On Friday (September 16th), at approximately 2:00pm – Deputy Villagomez with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Ford passenger car on Highway 27 in the area of Silver Hill road. The driver was stopped for speeding after being clocked traveling northbound at 83 mph in a...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
luxury-houses.net

Perfectly Blends Space, Luxury, and Serenity, this Elegant and Exceptional Estate in Cleveland Listed at $2.4M

The Estate in Cleveland is a luxurious home of immediately noticed quality of construction is now available for sale. This home located at 245 Bigsby Creek Rd NW, Cleveland, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,771 square feet of living spaces. Call Don Ledford (Phone: 423-504-5987), Preston Putnam (Phone: 706-483-0268) – Keller Williams Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Pedestrian hit by truck in downtown Chattanooga Friday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a truck late Friday night. It happened just before midnight at 900 Carter Street. Police say the vehicle took off. The victim does not have life threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital by EMS.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

