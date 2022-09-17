Read full article on original website
WTVC
Friday Night Rivals! Sequatchie County vs Bledsoe County
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — Week six is here! This week we are traveling to Bledsoe County to air the Sequatchie County Indians and the Bledsoe County Warriors game. Sequatchie County is 4-1 on the year and Bledsoe County is 3-2 on the year. Can Sequatchie continue on with their...
WTVC
No. 9 Football Cruises to 41-14 Homecoming Victory Over North Alabama
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In front of 10,254 fans on Homecoming weekend, the No. 9 Chattanooga Mocs football team racked up 469 yards of total offense and rolled its way to a convincing 41-14 victory over ASUN-member North Alabama on a beautiful Saturday evening inside Finley Stadium. Chattanooga opens the...
Coordinator quotes: What Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said about Chattanooga
CHAMPAIGN — The Illini are coming off of the first of two open weeks and are preparing for Thursday's game against UT-Chattanooga, the final non-conference game of the season. Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters largely stayed back in Champaign to self-scout during the week and prepared for the game...
WTVC
Tennessee Dock Masters: The process of getting a TVA permit for your dock
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Janson Furrow from Tennessee Dock Masters tells us what we need to do to get a dock started and the process of getting a TVA permit. We also learn when to remodel versus tearing down and starting new. Stay connected with Tennessee Dock Masters. (423) 354-3000.
WTVC
2 hurt after freightliner loses control on Dayton Mountain in Rhea County, THP says
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were injured when a freightliner lost control on Dayton Mountain Highway in Rhea County Monday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. A 58-year-old man in a 2012 Freightliner Cascadia was traveling east down Dayton Mountain Highway when it turned over onto the driver's side while trying to turn a curve, THP says.
WTVC
Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
theutcecho.com
Isaiah Owens and Delali Gadzekpo Crowned Homecoming King and Queen 2022
At the long-awaited Homecoming football game against North Alabama, UTC crowned the new 2022 Homecoming King and Queen: Isaiah Owens and Delali Gadzekpo. Throughout the day Finley Stadium was full of eager students, proud families, returning alumni, and a high energy for the day ahead. As the sun began to...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests September 12-18
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 12-18. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for September 19
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports provided by the administration. The caller advised he was having trouble with his 15-year-old daughter. On scene police spoke with the complainants. They advised their 15-year-old child had assaulted one of them and damaged a window in the residence. Police learned that the female had assaulted one of the complainants following an argument about the juveniles cell phone by striking her multiple times. Police contacted the juvenile at which time she was arrested for domestic assault and vandalism. The juvenile was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention center.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee Aquarium educator retires after 25 years
CHATANOOGA, Tenn — After spending 25 years at the Tennessee Aquarium one senior educator rings the retirement bell. Julia Gregory spent her wonderful time in Chattanooga making sure she left a wonderful splendor in relation to the nature world. During the course of Gregory career, she did spend a...
WTVC
Gun found in truant Howard School student's backpack in Chattanooga Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school security officer recovered a gun in the backpack of a truant Howard School student in Chattanooga Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County Schools. Hamilton County Schools spokesman Steve Doremus says a law enforcement officer brought the student to Howard after seeing the student with...
WTVC
Marie Mott reacts to Chattanooga city council District 8 runoff loss
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga City Council District 8 candidate Marie Mott took to social media with reactions to the recent loss in the runoff election to Marvene Noel. Marvene Noel has held onto the city council seat she was appointed to earlier this year. She defeated Marie Mott in...
WDEF
Brainerd High School kicks off its Future Ready Program by showing one can excel without a college degree
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Brainerd High School kicked off its Future Ready Program August 25th. Students were able to see some of the people and things that are locally available to them after graduation. The Chattanooga Fire Department was on hand, as well as a helicopter flying unit. Brainerd’s executive...
WTVC
TBI offers $2,500 reward for help capturing wanted man from Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has added a Chattanooga man to its most wanted list. And if you can help investigators find him, you'll be eligible for a $2,500 reward. A TBI tweet sent out Monday morning says investigators are looking for Ronald Spence, Junior.
WTVC
From farm to school lunch table: Local produce a learning tool for Chattanooga students
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — From the farm to the table. Tennessee's latest initiative, the Coordinated School Health program, is working to provide farm-fresh produce to schools. Tarah Kemp uses apples from the local Oren Wooden's Apple House, to teach nutrition at Battle Academy. Her unique approach combines cooking and learning to get healthy meals back in kids homes.
chattanoogapulse.com
The 21st Annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest Returns To The Southside The October
The Chattanooga Market will present its 21st annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest with a two-day festival on Saturday, October 8th and Sunday, October 9th. The weekend is a celebration that is uniquely Chattanoogan and includes lively German accents, bringing back thousands of Chattanooga Oktoberfest fans each year. It’s a chance to dress up in German costume—kids and adults alike—and chicken dance the day (or evening) away while enjoying the season’s first brat or German beer.
weisradio.com
High Speed Chase in Northwest Georgia Ends in Fatal Crash
On Friday (September 16th), at approximately 2:00pm – Deputy Villagomez with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Ford passenger car on Highway 27 in the area of Silver Hill road. The driver was stopped for speeding after being clocked traveling northbound at 83 mph in a...
WTVC
Which school buildings in Hamilton County need the most repair? Group aims to find out
We're out to answer a basic question about Hamilton County Schools: Which schools in the county have the most maintenance requests that haven't been addressed?. School officials, including former Hamilton County School Board Chair Tucker McClendon, have long pointed out there are many repairs needed across the district. McClendon, who...
luxury-houses.net
Perfectly Blends Space, Luxury, and Serenity, this Elegant and Exceptional Estate in Cleveland Listed at $2.4M
The Estate in Cleveland is a luxurious home of immediately noticed quality of construction is now available for sale. This home located at 245 Bigsby Creek Rd NW, Cleveland, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,771 square feet of living spaces. Call Don Ledford (Phone: 423-504-5987), Preston Putnam (Phone: 706-483-0268) – Keller Williams Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cleveland.
WTVC
Pedestrian hit by truck in downtown Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a truck late Friday night. It happened just before midnight at 900 Carter Street. Police say the vehicle took off. The victim does not have life threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital by EMS.
