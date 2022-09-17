Read full article on original website
Penn State field hockey stays put in latest NFHCA rankings
Penn State will keep its No. 6 national ranking this week after its win over Michigan. Fellow Big Ten contender Northwestern stands in the top spot with an 8-0 record. The Nittany Lions will face Northwestern on Sept. 30. Maryland is also ranked above the blue and white at No....
Penn State women’s volleyball’s chemistry, offense solidifies it as a top team in nation | Opinion
Penn State’s best undefeated squad doesn’t compete on the gridiron. That right is reserved for one that calls Rec Hall home. The Nittany Lions finished 3-0 at the Penn State Classic this past weekend, pushing their win streak to 11 for a perfect record this season. The blue...
Penn State men's lacrosse announces trio of captains for 2023 season
The Penn State men's lacrosse captains were announced on Monday evening. Grant Haus, Jack Traynor and Brett Funk were the players selected to represent the team. Haus enters his third season with Penn State holding two Big Ten academic awards. The Palmyra, Pennsylvania, native and midfielder bottled five goals and an assist last season, on top of shoveling 22 ground balls for the Nittany Lions.
Penn State football safety Ji'Ayir Brown named Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Weekl
Penn State has played three weeks of college football, and the team has already had two players recognized as national defensive players of the week, the most recent of which was announced on Tuesday. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown was awarded as the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for...
Penn State football film review | Better blocking and elite vision helped Penn State run through Auburn
Penn State’s run game has looked completely different from what it was a year ago when the Nittany Lions were second to last in the Big Ten. Now, the blue and white’s run game is one of the best in the conference behind its duo of true-freshman running backs, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.
A glance at Penn State women’s hockey’s season-opening series with Wisconsin
After being ranked 14th in USCHO’s preseason poll, Penn State will begin its season in Hockey Valley this week. The Nittany Lions will play Wisconsin, a squad ranked third by the USCHO. The matchup is a part of a two-game series that will take place Thursday and Friday. The...
Penn State field hockey goaltender Brie Barraco secures Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
Penn State's goalie took home a weekly award for her standout weekend. Senior Brie Barraco was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after her performances against Michigan and Cornell. The Nittany Lions beat the Wolverines 3-1 with Barraco tallying 10 saves, eight of which were in the second...
Penn State men’s soccer attempts to maintain intensity in matches against Maryland, Akron
Penn State has shown a lot of progression in its play and composure since the beginning of the season. The blue and white currently holds a record of 3-2-1 on the year, with a 1-0 record in Big Ten play. Coach Jeff Cook’s squad is finally finding its rhythm, as...
Penn State jumps to No. 9 in AVCA poll following a dominant week
After not dropping a set all weekend and going 3-0 at Rec Hall, Penn State rose two spots in the AVCA poll. The 11-0 Nittany Lions propelled themselves to No. 9 in the rankings ahead of Big Ten Conference play which begins this weekend. Penn State was perfect against Howard,...
Big Ten announces 2 Penn State football standouts as recipients of weekly honors
Two Nittany Lions secured some Big Ten weekly honors after a 41-12 win over Auburn on Saturday. Fifth-year senior safety Ji'Ayir Brown took home Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and freshman running back Nick Singleton secured Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Brown racked up five tackles on...
Penn State students share 1st 2022 football home game experiences
The Penn State football team played the Ohio Bobcats at noon on Sept. 10 and won 46-10 in Beaver Stadium. At 7 a.m., Norah Martin and her entire floor woke up and “banged on each other’s doors.”. She and her friends “blasted music in the lobby,” got ready...
Penn State women’s volleyball stays undefeated thanks to all-around team play
The Nittany Lions kicked off their Saturday with an early morning matchup against the University of Albany at Rec Hall. The match started off close, as Penn State found itself tied with the Great Danes 5-5 early in the first set. After a 6-0 scoring run to put them up...
‘Foot on the gas 24/7’ | Penn State women’s volleyball closes out nonconference slate 11-0, keeps pushing forward
With nonconference play over, Penn State remains perfect with an unblemished 11-0 record. With another 3-0 weekend at Rec Hall, the Nittany Lions were untouched in every match, going 9-0 against Howard, Albany and Coastal Carolina. For the blue and white, the nonconference games have fully prepared the team for...
The 5 commandments of Penn State football: student section edition
It was the first home game of the 2022 football season, and as I squeezed my way through sweaty and intoxicated bodies to find a reasonable seat in the student section, my excitement for Penn State football only grew. However, this excitement quickly turned to annoyance, and then disgust, when...
Penn State football moves up to No. 14 following win at Auburn
In its first week ranked this season, Penn State shattered expectations, downing Auburn 41-12 in the historic Jordan-Hare Stadium. As they return home for their Week 4 meeting with Central Michigan, the Nittany Lions will sport a new place in the AP Poll, now ranked at No. 14. With formerly-No.11...
Let’s Be Frank | Penn State football’s blowout of Auburn starts to answer questions about 2022 team
Editor’s Note: Let’s Be Frank is a weekly column written by The Daily Collegian’s football editor, Max Ralph. It aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State’s most recent game. Let’s be Frank, Penn State’s win over Auburn was a major step forward in erasing...
Penn State softball adds right-handed pitcher out of Maryland to 2024 recruiting class
Penn State may have just found Bailey Parshall's replacement. The blue and white added right-handed pitcher Abigail Britton to its 2024 recruiting class. Britton is entering her junior season at Allegany High School after guiding the team to a State Championship in 2022. The La Vale, Maryland, native also pitches...
Penn State works to draw in conference season-opening match against Indiana on road
As the No. 8 team in the nation, Penn State entered its Big Ten opener against Indiana with a big blue target on its back. The Nittany Lion offense couldn’t find its finishing in Bloomington, Indiana, as the Hoosiers forced a 0-0 draw. Through their first seven games, the...
Penn State football recruiting roundup | Offensive line, linebacker groups in store for big additions
Penn State’s future looks to continually grow brighter and brighter thanks to performances by true freshmen Nick Singleton, Abdul Carter and Drew Allar. Recruits in the class of 2023, who have yet to step on campus, could add to that. The majority of the Nittany Lions’ 2023 recruiting class saw success under lights Friday night, with a few exceptions.
Influx of sacks, turnovers propel Penn State football defense to strong showing against Auburn
Walking into an orange-filled Jordan-Hare Stadium, Penn State walked out with a win, and a major contributor was James Franklin’s “drive killers.”. Before the Nittany Lions squared off with Auburn, Franklin said at Wednesday’s practice his team needed to have more meaning of said drive killers, which equate to sacks, tackles for loss and turnovers.
