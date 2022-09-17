ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State field hockey stays put in latest NFHCA rankings

Penn State will keep its No. 6 national ranking this week after its win over Michigan. Fellow Big Ten contender Northwestern stands in the top spot with an 8-0 record. The Nittany Lions will face Northwestern on Sept. 30. Maryland is also ranked above the blue and white at No....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's lacrosse announces trio of captains for 2023 season

The Penn State men's lacrosse captains were announced on Monday evening. Grant Haus, Jack Traynor and Brett Funk were the players selected to represent the team. Haus enters his third season with Penn State holding two Big Ten academic awards. The Palmyra, Pennsylvania, native and midfielder bottled five goals and an assist last season, on top of shoveling 22 ground balls for the Nittany Lions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

The 5 commandments of Penn State football: student section edition

It was the first home game of the 2022 football season, and as I squeezed my way through sweaty and intoxicated bodies to find a reasonable seat in the student section, my excitement for Penn State football only grew. However, this excitement quickly turned to annoyance, and then disgust, when...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football moves up to No. 14 following win at Auburn

In its first week ranked this season, Penn State shattered expectations, downing Auburn 41-12 in the historic Jordan-Hare Stadium. As they return home for their Week 4 meeting with Central Michigan, the Nittany Lions will sport a new place in the AP Poll, now ranked at No. 14. With formerly-No.11...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football recruiting roundup | Offensive line, linebacker groups in store for big additions

Penn State’s future looks to continually grow brighter and brighter thanks to performances by true freshmen Nick Singleton, Abdul Carter and Drew Allar. Recruits in the class of 2023, who have yet to step on campus, could add to that. The majority of the Nittany Lions’ 2023 recruiting class saw success under lights Friday night, with a few exceptions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Influx of sacks, turnovers propel Penn State football defense to strong showing against Auburn

Walking into an orange-filled Jordan-Hare Stadium, Penn State walked out with a win, and a major contributor was James Franklin’s “drive killers.”. Before the Nittany Lions squared off with Auburn, Franklin said at Wednesday’s practice his team needed to have more meaning of said drive killers, which equate to sacks, tackles for loss and turnovers.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

