Stop being hard-headed...

I’m gonna start this week with a not-so-startling revelation: I’m hard-headed.

If you know me well, this isn’t something that’s news to you. If you don’t, it probably wouldn’t take you long to figure it out.

I only bring it up for this reason. I don’t like to go to the doctor. I never have.

When I was a young child, I was stung by a wasp. I hid the fact my arm was swollen twice its normal size as long as I could. By the time I went, my arm was in bad shape. Thankfully, it didn’t cause permanent damage.

I would say that I’m like most men, but I don’t think that’s true. I know a lot of people – male and female – who don’t take care of themselves like they should.

As I neared 50 years old a few years back, I decided it was time to find a doctor and go at least every so often. It was a major step for me.

Unfortunately, I only took care of the necessities – like getting a sleep study which showed I needed a CPAP desperately.

One of the issues that arose from the CPAP was it made my sinus issues worse. To backpedal, I have had sinus issues my entire life. I don’t remember a time when I didn’t deal with them.

The issue that arose is I lost almost complete hearing in my left ear. I did a little of everything trying to get it cleared out, but I refused to go to the doctor. It took months of coaxing and frustration by my family before I finally went.

The result was a referral to an ENT, who quickly figured out my problem was far worse than fluid in my ear. It took him only a few minutes to figure out my issue – and just a week or so to confirm it.

It means there is work in my future to fix a deviated septum, but the likelihood is it will fix a multitude of sinus issues I’ve dealt with for more than five decades.

So why share my personal plight with you? Simply to say I wish I had done something before now. I have suffered – as has my family – with sinus issues that made me feel awful and struggle at times on a daily basis.

It appears it could have been easily handled many years ago if I had taken the time and effort to have it checked out.

I have had friends have heart attacks and suffer all kinds of ailments – many of which could have been prevented just because, like me, they were hard-headed.

I encourage you to stop putting off getting whatever health issue you’re having. If you are struggling, it is better to find out what’s going on and get help for it today – not 50 years on.

We are blessed with good doctors in North Carolina thanks to wonderful places like ECU Health, UNC Health Care and Duke Health. There are many states that don’t have the wonderfully talented people we do here and we should avail ourselves of them.

Simply put: stop being hard-headed.