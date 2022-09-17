Read full article on original website
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Whale surfacing near Kodiak Island, Alaska.
We were cruising from Homer to Kodiak in our Raider boat when we saw this whale surface, so we stopped for awhile to watch. It was about 40 feet long, not sure on the type of whale. It looks like either a fin whale or a humpback. Video was taken just outside of Whale Pass, Alaska, in Duck Bay.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska delegates respond to devastating Western Alaska storm
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The historic storm that hit the western part of the state over the weekend left many Alaska lawmakers and delegates working to respond to the calamity. Included in the push for federal assistance is newly-elected Rep. Mary Peltola, who emphasized the severe conditions seen along the...
kbbi.org
More than 6,000 affected by power outages in Soldotna and Sterling
High winds related to the storms in Western Alaska caused a power outage in the Soldotna and Sterling areas this weekend, affecting more than 6,000 Homer Electric Association members. Tanya Lautaret, a spokesperson for HEA, said the first outage reports came in at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, from...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage food pantries report big jump in need
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At New Hope Compassionate Ministries, the line in front of the South Addition church stretches outside in the rain. It’s Tuesday, and people are waiting for a weekly chance to shop in the basement food pantry or pick up a prepackaged bag of food. New...
alaskasnewssource.com
The only ‘cigarette’ boat in Alaska turns heads at Big Lake
BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - Not only is the She Said Yes the only cigarette boat in Alaska, it is also the farthest north cigarette boat in the world. Sandy Stuart has had a dream his whole life to own one of these world-class performance boats and this past year, after finding some money and the right boat, his wife Kira said yes.
alaskasnewssource.com
Arc of Anchorage hosts Trunk or Treat after pandemic hiatus
Historic storm weakening over Chukchi Sea: Gusts to 45 m.p.h. and minor coastal flooding still possible into Monday. This weekend's historic storm continues to weaken over the southern Chukchi Sea. Wind gusts up to 45 m.p.h. and minor flooding still possible along NW coast. Updated: 4 hours ago. American Legion...
Slate
Hot Seal Meat and Hotter Takes at the Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska—More than the giant bunnies and sprightly baby goats, the mammal that drew the most enthusiastic crowd at the Alaska state fair was a dead harbor seal. On a Saturday afternoon last month, in a small agricultural town 40 miles north of Anchorage, a group of rapt onlookers gathered around a tent in the rain to watch Phyllis Lestenkof skin the seal’s carcass.
alaskapublic.org
Hometown Alaska: Alaskan Footprints food tours and Anchorage Independent Worker Alliance
Business and the economy are ever-changing in Alaska. As life becomes more expensive and old models of creating revenue streams are met with apprehensive resolve, two local entrepreneurs set out to change the business landscape of the Last Frontier. Sourdough Dan Morris is the owner of Alaskan Footprints food tours....
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers respond to bear attack near Palmer
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers have responded to a reported bear attack at the end of Matanuska Townsite Road — across the Glenn Highway from Matanuska Lake. A witness at the scene reported seeing a man carrying a child away from the road with head lacerations. AST...
Palin-Boebert fundraiser canceled
A joint fundraiser for congressional candidate Sarah Palin and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado, scheduled for Sept. 24 at the Petroleum Club in Anchorage, has been canceled. It was a reception and dinner with the two political super stars, and the reason for the cancelation wasn’t given. “Due to...
radiokenai.com
2022 Alaska State Fair Deemed Success
The 2022 Alaska State Fair took place earlier this summer from August 19 – September 5 at the fairgrounds in Palmer. This year’s fair attendance, according to a press release, was really strong and is expected to be higher than 2021. While the official numbers are still being finalized, AT&T Concert Series ticket sales sold 4,100 more tickets than last year. Alaska’s most popular concert venue had packed performances by Rise Against, Brothers Osborne and Barenaked Ladies, and near sell-outs for Shaggy and Common Kings, CAAMP, TobyMac, and Lauren Daigle.
Typhoon Merbok remnants bring flooding, hurricane winds to Alaska
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok began slamming into Alaska early Saturday as one of the state's worst storms in years, bringing high winds, heavy rains and coastal flooding.
alaskapublic.org
Two Alaska elementary schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022
Two Alaska elementary schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. Huffman Elementary School in Anchorage and Delta Junction Elementary School are among 297 schools nationwide that received the prestigious title this year. Both Alaska schools were recognized for strong statewide test scores.
These Men Are Missing In Alaska
32-year-old Kevin Lydell Maclin is originally from the Los Angeles, California area. He was employed as a commercial fisherman in Alaska. On November 29, 1997, Kevin was last seen leaving the fishing boat, Zolotoi, at the Unisea Docks in Unalaska, Alaska. Kevin went to some local bars that evening and never returned to the boat, the Doe Network reports.
alaskasnewssource.com
Cuts and closures loom for Anchorage School District
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District executive board met Tuesday to identify areas of potential savings within the district’s fiscal year 2024 budget. The district has pinpointed programs and facilities that could be changed, altered or eliminated to help close the $68 million gap in the budget.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police search for missing student near Service High School
Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage. Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage. Updated: 8 hours ago. Shine Project highlights people in Anchorage with Down syndrome. Anchorage man accused...
radiokenai.com
Kenaitze Tribe Monitors Progress On Sterling Highway Project
A ‘shovel test’ was conducted with crews from HDR Engineering at a Dena’ina cultural site located within the Sterling Highway Milepost 45-60 project in June as members with the Kenaitze Indian Tribe worked as cultural observers on the massive construction job. The project will upgrade the highway between the Sunrise Inn and the eastern entrance to Skilak Lake Road. In the most recent bimonthly Tribal newsletter, the Counting Cord, an archeological crew recently found a piece of agate while excavating a site near Cooper Landing.
coloradopols.com
Bummer: The Most Obvious Fundraiser in America Cancelled
Colorado Congressperson Lauren “Q*Bert” Boebert was scheduled to be in Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday to be the special guest at a fundraiser for GOP Congressional candidate Sarah Palin. Boebert is often considered to be something like the off-brand version of Palin, the former Alaska Governor who somehow ended...
radiokenai.com
ANC Named 2022 Best Airport In North America
The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport has been named the 2022 Best Airport in North America according to the freight and logistics heavy weights operating international businesses in Asia and the Pacific. The award was announced at the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Award ceremony recently. ANC is...
Assembly’s homelessness task force pulls switcheroo on Midtown Anchorage, wants Golden Lion Hotel for homeless shelter
The old Golden Lion Hotel, at the corner of 36th Avenue and New Seward Highway, was originally purchased by Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s administration for use as a drug and alcohol treatment center, over the objection of the neighborhoods in the area — College Village and Geneva Woods. The...
