Galion, OH

richlandsource.com

Shelby's Gonzales, Lady Lex shine at Galion Cross Country Festival

GALION — Kayla Gonzales celebrated her 18th birthday in style Saturday at Amann Reservoir Park. Shelby’s senior distance ace, Gonzales overtook Galion’s Raygann Campbell after the first mile and cruised to the individual title in the Division II girls race at the Galion Cross Country Festival. GALLERY:...
GALION, OH
Galion, OH
Galion, OH
Bellville, OH
Bellville, OH
Galion, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Galion Cross Country Festival

The Galion Cross Country Festival was held Saturday at Amann Reservoir Park. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter) I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork announces 2022 Homecoming Court

BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. Students who were selected include Jaxon Swank, Brooklyn Worner, Pacey Chrastina, Lilly Wortman, Pawie Ault, Lane Pfleiderer, Ava Beard, Bailee Riddle, Benjamin Campbell, Milo Burgholder, Sophia Perry and Eric Hicks.
BELLVILLE, OH
Dave Carroll
richlandsource.com

Mary McKinley sorts Richland County history at The Sherman Room

MANSFIELD -- The Sherman Room at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library is a treasure trove for local historians. Curious about Ohio's first Trial of the Century that happened to take place in Mansfield 1954? Head on up to the Sherman Room and you can find out how the local media breathlessly covered Max Sternbaum's epic murder case.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby High School applauds achievements of 3 students

SHELBY -- Shelby High School has announced that Alexis McClain has been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) Commended Student. McClain's Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) was one of the top 50,000 scores across the country. There are approximately 34,000 students across the country being recognized as a Commended Student.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Zack Alleshouse appointed to Lexington village council

LEXINGTON — Zack Alleshouse was appointed to Lexington Village Council on Monday night. Council members voted unanimously to appoint Alleshouse to complete a term expiring at the end of 2023. He will serve as the chair of the buildings and grounds committee and a member of the public utilities and rules and personnel committees.
LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Howard Keith Baird

Howard Keith Baird, age 89, of Shelby, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 20, 2022 surrounded by his loving wife and children. Howard was born September 8, 1933, in Shelby to Virgil and Florence (Stroup) Baird and was a lifelong resident of Shelby. Howard learned to farm at a very early age, when a farm accident severely injured his father. Howard was a 1951 graduate of Shelby High School, where he was elected “most courteous” of his senior class. He truly was a gentle courteous man who loved farming, western square dancing, Cleveland sports teams, Shelby Whippet sports, and was the #1 fan of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting activities.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Patricia Lee Hinz

Patricia Lee Hinz, age 79, of Mansfield passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home. She was born November 6, 1942, in Elyria, Ohio, to the late David and Dorothy (Black) Vandersommen. To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Hinz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County commissioners accept EMA director's resignation

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved the resignation of Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Petrycki, effective Sunday. "My understanding is he's found other employment in the private sector for higher pay and something a little more to his liking," Commissioner Tony Vero said. "He will certainly be missed."
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

