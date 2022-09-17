Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Halt: Bluffton pushes the mute button on Harrod Allen East's offense
Dominating defense was the calling card of Bluffton as it shut out Harrod Allen East 2-0 at Harrod Allen East High on September 19 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Bluffton opened with a 2-0 advantage over Harrod Allen East through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Late comeback propelled Lex to one of Ohio's biggest prep football upsets
COLUMBUS — The midway point has arrived. With the conclusion of Week 5 last weekend, the 2022 high school football regular season is officially in the second half.
richlandsource.com
Shelby's Gonzales, Lady Lex shine at Galion Cross Country Festival
GALION — Kayla Gonzales celebrated her 18th birthday in style Saturday at Amann Reservoir Park. Shelby’s senior distance ace, Gonzales overtook Galion’s Raygann Campbell after the first mile and cruised to the individual title in the Division II girls race at the Galion Cross Country Festival. GALLERY:...
richlandsource.com
Zanesville West Muskingum grinds out close victory over Heath
The cardiac kids of Zanesville West Muskingum unleashed every advantage to outlast Heath 2-1 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Zanesville West Muskingum opened with a 2-0 advantage over Heath through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: Pickerington North roars to big win over Clayton Northmont
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Pickerington North's performance in a 3-1 destruction of Clayton Northmont in Ohio girls volleyball on September 17. Recently on September 8 , Clayton Northmont squared off with Springboro...
richlandsource.com
Shelby's Finnegan, Lex boys sizzle at Galion Cross Country Festival
GALION — Shelby’s Huck Finnegan may want to consider transferring to Galion. That way he could always run at Amann Reservoir Park. The Galion Cross Country Festival was held Saturday at Amann Reservoir Park. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Galion Cross Country Festival
The Galion Cross Country Festival was held Saturday at Amann Reservoir Park. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter) I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
richlandsource.com
Clear Fork announces 2022 Homecoming Court
BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. Students who were selected include Jaxon Swank, Brooklyn Worner, Pacey Chrastina, Lilly Wortman, Pawie Ault, Lane Pfleiderer, Ava Beard, Bailee Riddle, Benjamin Campbell, Milo Burgholder, Sophia Perry and Eric Hicks.
richlandsource.com
Section of Educational Place in Mansfield closed through Sept. 23
MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. Educational Place from Flint Street to Arch Street.
richlandsource.com
Mary McKinley sorts Richland County history at The Sherman Room
MANSFIELD -- The Sherman Room at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library is a treasure trove for local historians. Curious about Ohio's first Trial of the Century that happened to take place in Mansfield 1954? Head on up to the Sherman Room and you can find out how the local media breathlessly covered Max Sternbaum's epic murder case.
richlandsource.com
Shelby High School applauds achievements of 3 students
SHELBY -- Shelby High School has announced that Alexis McClain has been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) Commended Student. McClain's Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) was one of the top 50,000 scores across the country. There are approximately 34,000 students across the country being recognized as a Commended Student.
richlandsource.com
Severe thunderstorms possible in Richland County on Wednesday
MANSFIELD -- Richland County will be under a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds the primary threat, according to Joseph D. Petrycki, Director of Richland County EMA.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Board of Control awards bike trail connector design contract to K.E. McCartney
MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Board of Control on Tuesday awarded a $201,932 contract to K.E. McCartney & Associates to design a $1.7 million connector between the B&O Bike Trail and Trimble Road. City engineer Bob Bianchi said the original estimate was between $160,000 and $170,000 to design a 1.25-mile, 10-foot...
richlandsource.com
Teen with Mansfield & Ashland ties among the Fugitives of the Week
MANSFIELD — A teenager and a woman are among the list of fugitives local authorities are seeking this week. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
richlandsource.com
Zack Alleshouse appointed to Lexington village council
LEXINGTON — Zack Alleshouse was appointed to Lexington Village Council on Monday night. Council members voted unanimously to appoint Alleshouse to complete a term expiring at the end of 2023. He will serve as the chair of the buildings and grounds committee and a member of the public utilities and rules and personnel committees.
richlandsource.com
Howard Keith Baird
Howard Keith Baird, age 89, of Shelby, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 20, 2022 surrounded by his loving wife and children. Howard was born September 8, 1933, in Shelby to Virgil and Florence (Stroup) Baird and was a lifelong resident of Shelby. Howard learned to farm at a very early age, when a farm accident severely injured his father. Howard was a 1951 graduate of Shelby High School, where he was elected “most courteous” of his senior class. He truly was a gentle courteous man who loved farming, western square dancing, Cleveland sports teams, Shelby Whippet sports, and was the #1 fan of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting activities.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Council to honor Walden 'Butch' Jefferson by adding his name to street
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday is expected to honor one of its own in a permanent way. Council is scheduled to vote on a proposal to add a street sign bearing the name of Walden A. Jefferson to a section of Johns Avenue between Harker Street and Longview Avenue.
richlandsource.com
Patricia Lee Hinz
Patricia Lee Hinz, age 79, of Mansfield passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home. She was born November 6, 1942, in Elyria, Ohio, to the late David and Dorothy (Black) Vandersommen. To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Hinz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Richland County commissioners accept EMA director's resignation
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved the resignation of Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Petrycki, effective Sunday. "My understanding is he's found other employment in the private sector for higher pay and something a little more to his liking," Commissioner Tony Vero said. "He will certainly be missed."
richlandsource.com
Richland Gives free registration is open for local nonprofits
MANSFIELD – Richland Gives registration for Richland County based nonprofit organizations is open through Oct. 31. It is free; however, nonprofit organizations must register each year.
