Monday Morning 9-19-22
Earlier this month, community members joined together at Homer’s Mariner Park. Then, at sundown, a torch made contact with a 15-foot tall woven basket, setting it ablaze; and Homer police are asking for help finding a man accused of murder and DUI in a crash last winter, who is believed to have left the state and moved to Nevada.
Tuesday Morning 9-20-22
High winds related to the storms in Western Alaska caused a power outage in the Soldotna and Sterling areas this weekend, affecting more than 6,000 Homer Electric Association members; and leadership within Alaska’s Republican party will decide whether to oust Kodiak’s sitting district chairman at a hearing today over his public support of Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
The 18th Homer Documentary Film Festival
KBBI's Kathleen Gustafson and guest Jamie Sutton dive into festival details and share the documentary lineup.
Borough Removes Requirement To Publish Delinquent Sales Tax Lists
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly enacted an ordinance which amended borough code removing requirements for newspaper publication of delinquent sales tax lists and public posting of certificates of registration lists and providing instead for publication of such information on the borough’s website. The borough code that requires posting in...
18th Annual DocFest kicks off Thursday at Homer Theatre
The Homer Theatre kicks off its 18th Annual Documentary Film Festival Thursday night. It marks the culmination of the 2022 Alaska World Arts Festival, which takes place over two weeks every fall. Homer Theatre owners Lynette and Jamie Sutton began putting on DocFest just a few years after purchasing and...
