Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Albany Herald
Georgia football is 3-0 as of Saturday. Who do you think will give the Bulldogs the hardest competition in the coming weeks?
Georgia football is 3-0 as of Saturday. Who do you think will give the Bulldogs the hardest competition in the coming weeks?
Albany Herald
JUST IN: AP Top 25 Released Following Georgia's Massive Win
The University of Georgia received 57 first-place votes a week ago to be the No. 1 ranked football team in all of American, according to the AP Top25 a week ago. The combination fo Georgia's dominance through two games and Alabama's fistfight with a then unranked Texas Football team vaulted the Dawgs over the Crimson Tide.
Albany Herald
Historic bridge rededicated at Stone Mountain
ATLANTA -- Stone Mountain Park, originally created as a Confederate memorial, now features a historic covered bridge named in honor of the 19th-century African American who built it. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association rededicated the Washington W. King/College Avenue Bridge during a recent ceremony at the site of the bridge...
Comments / 0