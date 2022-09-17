ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

Where to Celebrate Oktoberfest in South Florida

Get out your lederhosen and get ready to prost to German culture because Oktoberfest is here. Sure, we may not have a super large German scene in South Florida, but that doesn’t mean we’d skip celebrating a beloved cultural event that involves copious amounts of beer. Over the next few weeks you’ll find plenty of festivities dedicated to embracing German culture through food, music, and, of course, beer.
FLORIDA STATE
historiccity

Lightner hosts a Community Open House for Handstitched Worlds exhibition

Angela de Gregory, Engagement Manager for the Lightner Museum, informed Historic City News that a new exhibition, Handstitched Worlds: The Cartography of Quilts, will be on view from October 7, 2022, through January 20, 2023. The rare pieces on display invite viewers to read quilts as maps — tracing the paths of individual stories and experiences that illuminate larger historic events and cultural trends.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Saint Augustine, FL
Food & Drinks
Action News Jax

Feeding Northeast Florida + Southeastern Grocers Host Hunger Action Month Mobile Food Pantry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida and Southeastern Grocers (parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores) are hosting two mobile pantry food distributions today, Tuesday, September, 20 and tomorrow, September 21. Recognizing September as Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida is leading the effort to highlight hunger and food insecurity across the eight counties of Northeast Florida that they serve.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful places that has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, the food scene is one of a kind and you can get anything you are craving at any time of the day. But since we are talking about sunny Florida, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots that you should visit, if you want to enjoy fresh and high quality food,
FLORIDA STATE
historiccity

Public Invited to Bird Walk at Fort Matanzas

The National Park Service has invited Historic City News subscribers to participate in an informative bird walk on Saturday, October 1 at Fort Matanzas National Monument. Park Ranger Chris Leverett announced that the walk is being led by Volunteer Veronica and Ranger Caroline who will present participants with the opportunity to explore the park’s diverse habitat.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
Toni Koraza

Opinion: The Richest Cities in Florida

The Sunshine State is known to be a perfect place for retirees, tourists, and luxury living. Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022, it seems. In this article, we have narrowed down the most affluent Floridian cities based on several factors, namely, low poverty rate, median household income, and unemployment rate.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, I have put together a list of three beautiful beaches that are often overlook. While they might not be as famous as other places in Florida, they are definitely worth visiting, no matter who you are traveling with, since all of them are family-friendly too. Are you curious to see if your favorite beaches made it on the list? Have a look below.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Hispanic Culture#Columbia Restaurant#Grilling#St George#Barbecue#Food Drink#City News#Latin#Cuban#Spanish#Urban Asado#Peruvian#French
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is one of the most wonderful states in the country so if you have never visited, make sure you do, at least once. And if you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing places in Florida that you can easily explore in a weekend, but you can also plan a longer vacation, if you have more time on your hands.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

What are the Poorest Cities in Florida in 2022?

Some people are better off financially than others. And, depending on where you live, you may encounter the less-well-off more frequently than others. Although the average median household income for Florida is $57,703, according to the Census Bureau, some households in some Florida cities fall below this threshold or are struggling with issues like poverty or high unemployment.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
historiccity

Lighthouse Executive Director Kathy Fleming Steps Down

Kathy Fleming, the Executive Director for the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum, is retiring from her role after 28 years of service. Kevin Sweeney reported to Historic City News that Casey Van Rysdam has been named as Interim Executive Director until a permanent replacement for Fleming is found. “It...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
L. Cane

6 Historic and Tourable Lighthouses in Florida

Judson McCranie, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Common. There's something alluring about lighthouses to many people. The idea of a beacon that can guide vessels into a safe harbor is a comforting thought. Many people think of places such as Cape Cod and Michigan when they think of lighthouses, but Florida not only has some lovely, historic lighthouses, some are tourable. Below is a list of six:
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida Beach Towns that Still Feel Like "Old Florida."

For some things, modernization is arguably a positive development. New methods and technologies can make our lives run more smoothly. But for other things, sometimes less is more. Such is arguably the case for some Floridians when it comes to development around Florida's beaches. Some would prefer to keep this area unspoiled, pared down, and feeling like "old Florida."
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Fiona update: As storm strengthens, Fiona to impact Florida ocean swell, rip currents

The center of Hurricane Fiona was located about 130 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island late Monday afternoon and the storm was beginning to move away from Hispaniola where it has produced "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding." Maximum sustained winds increased on Monday and this trend will continue over the next 36 hours. Tropical storm warnings for Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra have beendiscontinued.
FLORIDA STATE
historiccity

historiccity

Saint Augustine, FL
1K+
Followers
756
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Historic City News first appeared in March 2000 and now celebrates its 20th Anniversary of daily publication. We are your watchdog for an honest and open government in St Augustine and St Johns County, Florida. Our mission today is the same as it was 20-years ago; "Holding public figures accountable to the public." Citizen journalism, without candy-coating, is the foundation of an independent free press. Our audience is engaged, working in our community, and influential in both local business and politics. Leadership: Our editor-in-chief earned his undergraduate degree in Public Administration from Flagler College, with honors. He has been a Florida licensed private investigator for more than 20-years and served as State Editor at Franklin Center for Government and Public Integrity in Washington, D.C.

 https://historiccity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy