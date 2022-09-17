FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man faces child abuse charge after arrest in Collier CountyZoey FieldsCollier County, FL
Ridgeview High School teacher selected for Social Studies awardZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County announces new road projects in Fleming Island, MiddleburgZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
Where to Celebrate Oktoberfest in South Florida
Discover rich cultural sites in St Augustine for Hispanic Heritage Month
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-Visit
Lightner hosts a Community Open House for Handstitched Worlds exhibition
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Feeding Northeast Florida + Southeastern Grocers Host Hunger Action Month Mobile Food Pantry
2 Small Florida Towns Mentioned on Architectural Digest's List of Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
3 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Public Invited to Bird Walk at Fort Matanzas
RELATED PEOPLE
Opinion: The Richest Cities in Florida
Florida City Mentioned as Among the Rudest in the United States
Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in Florida
IN THIS ARTICLE
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1A
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
What are the Poorest Cities in Florida in 2022?
23 Tampa Bay pumpkin patches, corn mazes and other "falltivities" to enjoy this season
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lighthouse Executive Director Kathy Fleming Steps Down
6 Historic and Tourable Lighthouses in Florida
Florida Beach Towns that Still Feel Like "Old Florida."
Hurricane Fiona update: As storm strengthens, Fiona to impact Florida ocean swell, rip currents
historiccity
Historic City News first appeared in March 2000 and now celebrates its 20th Anniversary of daily publication. We are your watchdog for an honest and open government in St Augustine and St Johns County, Florida. Our mission today is the same as it was 20-years ago; "Holding public figures accountable to the public." Citizen journalism, without candy-coating, is the foundation of an independent free press. Our audience is engaged, working in our community, and influential in both local business and politics. Leadership: Our editor-in-chief earned his undergraduate degree in Public Administration from Flagler College, with honors. He has been a Florida licensed private investigator for more than 20-years and served as State Editor at Franklin Center for Government and Public Integrity in Washington, D.C.https://historiccity.com/
Comments / 0