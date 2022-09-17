Read full article on original website
Stout, Carafelle score a pair of goals each to lead Sailors past Muskegon
The Mona Shores boys soccer team blew by Muskegon in OK Conference-Green play on Thursday evening by a final score of 8-0 Gavyn Stout and Ezra Carafelle led the attack with a pair of goals apiece. Greyson Drexler, Tommy Hylland, Gavin Miller and Ryan Burnaw each tallied a score. Easton...
Mona Shores tops Zeeland East in Thursday tennis action
NORTON SHORES – — The Mona Shores boys tennis team downed Zeeland East on Thursday evening. The Sailors won by a score of 6-2. The Sailors only gave up one match in singles action and one in doubles play. Mona Shores is set to host the GMAA tournament...
Sutton scores four goals to lead Kent City past Lakeview
The Kent City boys soccer team traveled up to Lakeview for a CSAA Bronze matchup on Wednesday and took home a 9-1 victory. The Wildcats caught Kent City on their heels and put up a goal early off a throw-in to kick off the scoring. The Eagles scored a flurry...
Smith scores 19th goal of the season in 2-1 loss to Holland on Thursday
HOLLAND – — The Reeths-Puffer boys soccer team took a hard loss to Holland on Thursday evening. The Rockets fell in OK Conference-Green action by a score of 2-1. It was competitive, even through a scoreless first half. Liam Smith posted goal No. 19 on the season with...
Lumberjacks start USHL season with explosive first-period comeback at USHL Fall Classic
The Muskegon Lumberjacks opened their 2022-23 USHL hockey season with their backs against the wall in Pittsburgh for the USHL Fall Classic. But with the first game under its belt, Muskegon is now 1-0. The Lumberjacks took down a hot Sioux Falls squad, 7-4 after trailing 2-0 to start the...
Jayhawks soccer team post 1-0 win over Aquinas College JV team
The Muskegon Community College mens soccer team topped the Aquinas College jayvee team by a score of 1-0 on Wednesday. Most of the action was at midfield with both squads playing stout defense. Austin Hall netted the lone goal in the second half. MCC is set to travel to Schoolcraft...
Mason County Eastern sweeps WMD Jamboree
The Mason County Eastern Cardinals swept both the boys and girls cross country WMD Jamboree #2 on Wednesday afternoon at Walkerville. In the boys division the Cardinals finished with a team score of 25 points while the Pentwater Falcons finished with 30 points. Taking top individual honors was Mason County...
Mona Shores takes first two sets before falling to Zeeland West in five sets
The Mona Shores volleyball team lost their hold over Zeeland West in OK Conference-Green action on Tuesday night. The Sailors won the first two sets but lost steam and lost the next three sets. The loss came with set scores of 25-17, 25-19, 20-25, 20-25 and 13-15. Ava Dunn made...
Spring Lake girls take top spot at OK Blue Jamboree
The Spring Lake Lakers girls cross country team took top team honors on Wednesday afternoon at the OK Blue Jamboree held in Spring Lake at Rycenga Park. Spring Lake finished with a team score of 27. They were followed by Hudsonville Unity Christian (55), Allendale (89), Grand Rapids West Catholic (113), Holland Christian (135, Fruitport (154), Coopersville (175) and Hamilton (216).
VanderPloeg and Foreman score goals to lead Mona Shores past Reeths-Puffer
The Mona Shores boys soccer team claimed victory over Reeths-Puffer in the inaugural “Causeway Classic” on Tuesday. The Sailors won after they edged out the Rockets by a score of 2-1. The action was tied 1-1 at the half but the Sailors found the upper hand to snag...
Ludington improves to 12-1-1 with soccer win over Oakridge
Ludington survived a determined Oakridge team, and a little bit of rust after being idle for several days, to come away with a rugged 3-0 boys soccer victory over the Eagles in the West Michigan Conference game on the road Thursday night. The Orioles led only 1-0 at the half,...
Ludington swimming and diving team win over Manistee 124-51
Recording nine first place finishes, including in two relay events, the Ludington girls swimming and diving team defeated Manistee, 124-51 at the Donald C. Baldwin pool Thursday night. Reese Willis recorded two individual victories, in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle, and was also part of the two winning...
Jensen, Pannucci and Bogner lead North Muskegon past Holton in three sets
The North Muskegon volleyball team got by Holton in West Michigan Conference action on Tuesday evening. The Norse claimed victory in three sets (25-14, 25-12, 25-22). Allie Jensen had nine digs, six kills, five aces and two blocks for the Norse. Natalie Pannucci threw in eight kills and eight digs,...
Smith scores two goals to lead Manistee past Whitehall
Building a 3-0 halftime lead, the Manistee boys soccer team pushed its winning streak to two straight with a 4-1 conquest of Whitehall in a West Michigan Conference-Lakes game at Chippewa Field on Wednesday night. It took the Chippewas awhile to solve the Vikings’ defense, though, as they didn’t score...
Vaara and Anderson lead Ludington past Orchard View in three sets
Ludington traveled to Orchard View for a West Michigan Conference-Lakes match with the Cardinals and came away with a convincing 25-6, 25-3 and 25-9 win. “We tried some new things tonight, and ran some different plays we’ve been working on,” said Ludington head coach Liz Holden. “The girls executed them, and had a lot of fun doing it.”
Hart cross country teams sweep second WMC Rivers Jamboree
The Hart boys and girls cross country teams continued to dominate the action in the West Michigan Conference Rivers division. The teams swept both divisions on Tuesday afternoon at Riverside Park in Scottville. In the boys’ division, Hart took six of the top ten spots to finish with a score...
Fremont falls to Greenville 5-2 in Thursday soccer action
The Fremont boys soccer team fell to the Yellow Jackets of Greenville on Thursday evening. The Packers lost by a score of 5-2. Evan Roosnick opened the scoring with a goal for Fremont. The Yellow Jackets fired back with two goals to steal the lead. Justin Guanga added the Packers’...
Spring Lake comes from behind to beat Fruitport in five sets
The Spring Lake volleyball team notched their first OK Conference-Blue win against rival Fruitport on Tuesday evening. The Lakers fell behind midway through but rallied back to win in five sets (25-19, 17-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13). Kallie Lewkowski posted 20 kills, 16 digs and three blocks for the Lakers. Brooke...
Grant gets by Newaygo 3-1 in Wednesday soccer action
The Grant boys soccer team topped Newaygo in a CSAA Conference showdown on Wednesday evening. The Tigers claimed the win by a score of 3-1. Grant (6-6, 4-1) is set to travel to Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills on Monday. Newaygo (5-6, 2-2) will also take the field on Monday where...
Hovey, Schmieding and Rockwell lead Hart past Mason County Central in five sets
After a slow start that saw it fall behind, 2-1 in sets the Hart girls volleyball team rallied to take the next three and snare a 3-2 win over visiting Mason County Central in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers match at home Tuesday night. The Pirates dropped the first two sets,...
