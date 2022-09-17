ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kyrie Irving shares Alex Jones conspiracy video on Instagram

By Emily Mikkelsen
 3 days ago

(WGHP) — NBA star Kyrie Irving is raising eyebrows after sharing an old clip of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his social media.

The Daily Beast reports that the clip that Irving shared is from 2002. The clip features Alex Jones claiming that the government was trying to become God “when it comes to your health. And then, by releasing diseases, and viruses, and plagues upon us, we, then, basically get shoved in their system.”

What are ‘transvestigators?’ Conspiracy alleges numerous celebrities, politicians secretly transgender

This seems to be connected with Irving’s anti-vaccination beliefs, which he has been under fire for in recent years, even from his own team. He has shared conspiracy theories about the Earth being flat and also spread health misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reel Irving shared reads “ Never forget Alex Jones tried to warn us .”

Alex Jones, the embattled conspiracy theorist currently, has been a radio host in the Texas area since the mid-1990s. He founded InfoWars around 1999 and has been a staple of conspiracy circles. Currently, he is under legal fire for his claims that the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting that killed 26 people, most of them children, was a “false flag” operation.

What is KiwiFarms? Site blamed for Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘swatting’ has body count

A false flag operation is a faked event or tragedy. Jones lied about the Sandy Hook shooting, saying that it was staged in order to enact gun control laws.

Alex Jones was removed from most social media platforms for spreading conspiracies and misinformation.

Kyrie Irving plays for the Brooklyn Nets. He played for Duke University in college before he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011.

