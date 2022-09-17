Read full article on original website
Three to be added to Bobcat Sports Hall of Fame
ELLISVILLE – A trio of talented individuals comprise the 2022 Jones College Sports Hall of Fame class. Softball pitcher Ginger Lonergan, women’s basketball standout Pauline Love and football’s Anthony Maddox, who went on to play in the NFL, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sept. 22 when the Bobcats host East Central at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.
South Jones bests Northeast Jones in double overtime thriller
It was a heated showdown at The Reservation Friday evening, as it was a defensive battle between the South Jones Braves and Northeast Jones Tigers. It was a scoreless game until the second quarter when Braves running back Shon Morgan put the Braves on the board with a 20-yard run to set himself up for a one-yard scoring run up the middle. The successful extra point by Dayton Cooley put the Braves ahead 7-0.
Sanders’s Fiery Halftime Speech Sparks Jackson State in Rout
Jackson State responded to a call to action from their coach at halftime and outscored Grambling 45–7 in the second half for their first home win over their rivals since 1999.
Mack Arthur Byrd, Sr.
Mr. Mack Arthur Byrd, Sr., age 77, of Richton, passed from this life on September 14, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Byrd was a member of Seminary Baptist Church in the Hintonville community. He was a chipper at Ingalls Shipbuilding for 13 years and a route driver with Blossman Gas in Richton for over 13 years. He was also a member of the Richton Masonic Lodge.
Prentiss Simpson Sr.
Prentiss Simpson Sr., 79 of Hattiesburg, MS passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at Forest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. He was born Friday, March 19, 1943 in Stringer, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Ellisville Funeral Home on...
Dalton Edwards
Dalton Edwards, 19 of Laurel, MS passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in Laurel, MS. He was born Tuesday, October 22, 2002, in Laurel, Mississippi. Dalton loved the outdoors. He was an adamant fisherman and outdoors man. He loved to ride bulls. He found his new love for life riding them. Dalton was loved by many and we will miss his big smile and love for life.
Lawence M. "Booster" Turnage
Lawrence M. "Booster" Turnage, 94 of Laurel, MS passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at his residence in Laurel, MS. He was born Saturday, April 7, 1928, in Bentonia, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 12:30PM until 1:30PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel,...
Joyce Mosley
Mrs. Joyce Mosley, age 75, of Ellisville. She passed from this life on September 16, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Mosley worked as a care worker at the Ellisville State School for over 25 years. She currently attended West Ellisville Baptist Church. She was a member of the Daughters of The American Revolution and The Eastern Star of Ellisville. She was an animal lover at heart and especially close to her cats.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (five, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two)
Audrey Faye (Brady) Johnson
Audrey Faye (Brady) Johnson was born October 28, 1935 in Jasper County, Mississippi to Rev. James Alton Brady and Lillie Mae Jerrell Brady. She passed away on September 14, 2022 at Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel, Mississippi after a lengthy illness with dementia. She was the third of eight children and the last of those eight to enter the heavenly gates of our Lord Jesus.
Peggy Ann Gipson Jones
Peggy Ann Gipson Jones, 75, of Ellisville went to be with her Heavenly Father on September 15, 2022. She was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church of Ellisville where she was pianist for many years. Peggy also served as an assistant teacher in the Jones County School System. She enjoyed cooking, singing and spending time with family and friends. She was also a devout Elvis fan who loved anything related to the King of Rock and Roll. Peggy was the matriarch of her family, loving her children, grandchildren and extended family and friends with her whole heart. She was affectionately known in the community as Nana Peg to everyone and will never be forgotten.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Evening' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 3 Evening" game were:. (two, seven, five; FB: two)
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:. (two, seven, five; FB: two) (five, nine, four; FB: six) (nine, one, eight, four; FB: two) (four, six, nine, eight; FB: six) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000. Powerball. 07-15-36-46-67, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2. (seven, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-six, sixty-seven; Powerball:...
Ruby L. Griffith
Ruby L. Griffith was born on March 29, 1932 and passed away on September 17, 2022. Ruby was born and raised in Jones County. She moved to Pascagoula where she worked for many years at Singing River Hospital. After she married William C. Griffith Sr., they moved back to Jones County where she worked with Dr. Evans for over 20 years.
Mississippi Comeback Wings Are Tailgating Treasures
It’s tailgating season throughout the Magnolia State and it doesn’t matter if you’re a college football enthusiast or an NFL fan or both, the biggest games of the year deserve the most delicious recipes tossed up on the tailgate. And it certainly doesn’t matter if you and...
$10,000 Mega Millions prize still unclaimed
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery said Friday a $10,000 Mega Millions prize on a ticket for the July 15 drawing was sold at Russell Chevron in Lauderdale County and it’s still unclaimed. If you ever bought a ticket there, you should check it. The ticket expires Jan. 11, 2023.
Larry Hancock
Mr. Larry Hancock, age 75, of Stringer, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving and supportive family. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 6:30 pm at Liberty Baptist Cemetery at Stringer. Burial will follow the graveside service under the direction of Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs. Bro. Allen McCord will officiate.
14 Best Restaurants in Ridgeland, MS (Photos and Maps)
Are you looking to dine at one of Ridgeland, Mississippi’s fine restaurants? There are numerous restaurants to choose whether you want morning tea, lunch or dinner, informal or sophisticated!. This blog has compiled the list of the 14 best restaurants in Ridgeland, MS. Take a look and have fun...
Enid Lake, Mississippi, USA
Welcome to the ultimate guide to Enid Lake — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Looking for Enid Lake cabins or other accommodations? Save time and use this interactive map to find, compare and book at the best rates. Or explore our comprehensive list of favorite travel partners.
MEMA chooses project manager for O.B. Curtis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The project manager that was chosen for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility was announced on Monday, September 19. Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said Hemphill Construction Company was selected. The Florence company was chosen over Fortis Construction of Pearl and The Lemoine Company of Lafayette, Louisiana. According […]
