Peggy Ann Gipson Jones, 75, of Ellisville went to be with her Heavenly Father on September 15, 2022. She was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church of Ellisville where she was pianist for many years. Peggy also served as an assistant teacher in the Jones County School System. She enjoyed cooking, singing and spending time with family and friends. She was also a devout Elvis fan who loved anything related to the King of Rock and Roll. Peggy was the matriarch of her family, loving her children, grandchildren and extended family and friends with her whole heart. She was affectionately known in the community as Nana Peg to everyone and will never be forgotten.

ELLISVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO