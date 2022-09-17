Read full article on original website
gojsutigers.com
Three Tigers Earn SWAC Honors
For the second consecutive week, three Jackson State University football players earned honors for their performances this past weekend. QB Shedeur Sanders was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player Of The Week, RB Sy'veon Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week, and LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week.
impact601.com
SIDELINE VIEW: College football rundown of last week
Mississippi State started fast in Death Valley Saturday against LSU, but in the end they fell to LSU, 31-16, in the opening Southeast Conference game for both teams. The Bulldogs were their own worst enemy in a second half melt down. The Mike Leach offense failed to convert three fourth-and-short downs, mishandled a punt and had a holding call on an 88-yard punt return when the Bulldogs trailed by only eight points. The MSU receivers dropped several key passes, and Wyatt Rogers threw a rare interception in the final period. The Tigers defense sacked Rogers four times and hit the Bulldog quarterback on several more occasions. This Saturday, the Bulldogs (0-1-2-1) will hopefully lick their wounds as they prepare to host Bowling Green (1-2).
impact601.com
Esmeralda Figueroa Named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week
Golden Eagle graduate student Esmeralda Figueroa was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the week after playing a hand in two Black and Gold goals this past weekend at conference opener, the league announced Sept. 20. The forward from Laurel, Miss., had one goal and one assist at Sunday's...
impact601.com
South Jones bests Northeast Jones in double overtime thriller
It was a heated showdown at The Reservation Friday evening, as it was a defensive battle between the South Jones Braves and Northeast Jones Tigers. It was a scoreless game until the second quarter when Braves running back Shon Morgan put the Braves on the board with a 20-yard run to set himself up for a one-yard scoring run up the middle. The successful extra point by Dayton Cooley put the Braves ahead 7-0.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Speculation about a situation that happened after the Northeast Jones - South Jones high school football game has been addressed by Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker. WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and South Jones...
WAPT
First JSU home game of 2022 season to bring big businesses and big traffic
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State's first home game of the season is expected to cause travel impacts for fans and businesses Saturday. The challenge for fans will be to get to Veterans Memorial Stadium before the festivities. JSU football fans know to park early in the rapidly-filling stadium lots...
impact601.com
impact601.com
impact601.com
George Allen Spradley
George Allen Spradley, 65 of Laurel, MS passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, in Laurel, MS. He was born Thursday, September 13, 1956, in Mississippi. George attended Calhoun Elementary and West Jones High School where he played football as #16 and loved the Mustangs until he met the love of his life. He worked hard to provide for his family and spent his time enjoying the outdoors. He was an avid hunter of squirrels, rabbit and coons and loved to listen to the dogs run. He was brought up to love the Lord and was a man after God’s own heart. He never missed an opportunity to share his faith and testimony. He declared his greatest blessing was witnessing his grandchildren proclaim Jesus as their Lord and Savior.
impact601.com
impact601.com
Prentiss Simpson Sr.
Prentiss Simpson Sr., 79 of Hattiesburg, MS passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at Forest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. He was born Friday, March 19, 1943 in Stringer, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Ellisville Funeral Home on...
impact601.com
Mack Arthur Byrd, Sr.
Mr. Mack Arthur Byrd, Sr., age 77, of Richton, passed from this life on September 14, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Byrd was a member of Seminary Baptist Church in the Hintonville community. He was a chipper at Ingalls Shipbuilding for 13 years and a route driver with Blossman Gas in Richton for over 13 years. He was also a member of the Richton Masonic Lodge.
impact601.com
Nikki Jordan
A memorial service will be held at a later date for Ms. Shannon Nicole “Nikki” Jordon, age 40, of Hattiesburg who passed from this life on September 15, 2022 at her residence. Nikki loved music and comedy. She was an outgoing person who always tried to help everyone.
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph’s Family Attends Tunnel Naming Ceremony At Jackson State University
Young Dolph’s name will now live on forever at the Jackson State University campus. Key Glock and Dolph’s family attended a ceremony at JSU over the weekend that saw the school’s football team unveil a new tunnel dedicated to Dolph that the team will now use to enter the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on game days.
impact601.com
Audrey Faye (Brady) Johnson
Audrey Faye (Brady) Johnson was born October 28, 1935 in Jasper County, Mississippi to Rev. James Alton Brady and Lillie Mae Jerrell Brady. She passed away on September 14, 2022 at Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel, Mississippi after a lengthy illness with dementia. She was the third of eight children and the last of those eight to enter the heavenly gates of our Lord Jesus.
impact601.com
Norma Jean Young-Hethcote
Norma Jean Young-Hethcote, 83, passed on September 13, 2022 in Laurel, Mississippi. She was born on August 18, 1939. She was born to Gilbert and Audrey Pelkey in Caribou, Maine on August 18, 1939. She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings: John Pelkey, Helene Pelkey, Betty White, Ellen DeVieux and Alice Tosado.
impact601.com
BREAKING: Toddler shot; suspect on the run in Jones County
The suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl at Lone Oak Apartments on Hoy Road this afternoon is in custody in Livingston, Alabama. According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, agents and investigators with the 17th District - District Attorney’s Office in Alabama captured Loretta Brown during an intense manhunt that crossed state lines.
impact601.com
Joyce Mosley
Mrs. Joyce Mosley, age 75, of Ellisville. She passed from this life on September 16, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Mosley worked as a care worker at the Ellisville State School for over 25 years. She currently attended West Ellisville Baptist Church. She was a member of the Daughters of The American Revolution and The Eastern Star of Ellisville. She was an animal lover at heart and especially close to her cats.
impact601.com
Shooting suspect of four-year-old girl in custody
The suspect in the shooting of a four year old girl at Lone Oak Apartments on Hoy Road this afternoon is IN CUSTODY in Livingston, Alabama. Agents and investigators with the 17th District - District Attorney’s Office in Alabama captured Brown during an intense manhunt that crossed state lines.
lakelubbers.com
Enid Lake, Mississippi, USA
Welcome to the ultimate guide to Enid Lake — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let's dive in!.
