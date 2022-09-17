ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mize, MS

gojsutigers.com

Three Tigers Earn SWAC Honors

For the second consecutive week, three Jackson State University football players earned honors for their performances this past weekend. QB Shedeur Sanders was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player Of The Week, RB Sy'veon Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week, and LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week.
JACKSON, MS
impact601.com

SIDELINE VIEW: College football rundown of last week

Mississippi State started fast in Death Valley Saturday against LSU, but in the end they fell to LSU, 31-16, in the opening Southeast Conference game for both teams. The Bulldogs were their own worst enemy in a second half melt down. The Mike Leach offense failed to convert three fourth-and-short downs, mishandled a punt and had a holding call on an 88-yard punt return when the Bulldogs trailed by only eight points. The MSU receivers dropped several key passes, and Wyatt Rogers threw a rare interception in the final period. The Tigers defense sacked Rogers four times and hit the Bulldog quarterback on several more occasions. This Saturday, the Bulldogs (0-1-2-1) will hopefully lick their wounds as they prepare to host Bowling Green (1-2).
STARKVILLE, MS
impact601.com

Esmeralda Figueroa Named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

Golden Eagle graduate student Esmeralda Figueroa was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the week after playing a hand in two Black and Gold goals this past weekend at conference opener, the league announced Sept. 20. The forward from Laurel, Miss., had one goal and one assist at Sunday's...
LAUREL, MS
impact601.com

South Jones bests Northeast Jones in double overtime thriller

It was a heated showdown at The Reservation Friday evening, as it was a defensive battle between the South Jones Braves and Northeast Jones Tigers. It was a scoreless game until the second quarter when Braves running back Shon Morgan put the Braves on the board with a 20-yard run to set himself up for a one-yard scoring run up the middle. The successful extra point by Dayton Cooley put the Braves ahead 7-0.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Speculation about a situation that happened after the Northeast Jones - South Jones high school football game has been addressed by Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker. WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and South Jones...
JONES COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (five, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two)
JACKSON, MS
impact601.com

George Allen Spradley

George Allen Spradley, 65 of Laurel, MS passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, in Laurel, MS. He was born Thursday, September 13, 1956, in Mississippi. George attended Calhoun Elementary and West Jones High School where he played football as #16 and loved the Mustangs until he met the love of his life. He worked hard to provide for his family and spent his time enjoying the outdoors. He was an avid hunter of squirrels, rabbit and coons and loved to listen to the dogs run. He was brought up to love the Lord and was a man after God’s own heart. He never missed an opportunity to share his faith and testimony. He declared his greatest blessing was witnessing his grandchildren proclaim Jesus as their Lord and Savior.
LAUREL, MS
impact601.com

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:. (two, seven, five; FB: two) (five, nine, four; FB: six) (nine, one, eight, four; FB: two) (four, six, nine, eight; FB: six) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000. Powerball. 07-15-36-46-67, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2. (seven, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-six, sixty-seven; Powerball:...
JACKSON, MS
impact601.com

Prentiss Simpson Sr.

Prentiss Simpson Sr., 79 of Hattiesburg, MS passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at Forest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. He was born Friday, March 19, 1943 in Stringer, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Ellisville Funeral Home on...
HATTIESBURG, MS
impact601.com

Mack Arthur Byrd, Sr.

Mr. Mack Arthur Byrd, Sr., age 77, of Richton, passed from this life on September 14, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Byrd was a member of Seminary Baptist Church in the Hintonville community. He was a chipper at Ingalls Shipbuilding for 13 years and a route driver with Blossman Gas in Richton for over 13 years. He was also a member of the Richton Masonic Lodge.
RICHTON, MS
impact601.com

Nikki Jordan

A memorial service will be held at a later date for Ms. Shannon Nicole “Nikki” Jordon, age 40, of Hattiesburg who passed from this life on September 15, 2022 at her residence. Nikki loved music and comedy. She was an outgoing person who always tried to help everyone.
HATTIESBURG, MS
impact601.com

Audrey Faye (Brady) Johnson

Audrey Faye (Brady) Johnson was born October 28, 1935 in Jasper County, Mississippi to Rev. James Alton Brady and Lillie Mae Jerrell Brady. She passed away on September 14, 2022 at Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel, Mississippi after a lengthy illness with dementia. She was the third of eight children and the last of those eight to enter the heavenly gates of our Lord Jesus.
LAUREL, MS
impact601.com

Norma Jean Young-Hethcote

Norma Jean Young-Hethcote, 83, passed on September 13, 2022 in Laurel, Mississippi. She was born on August 18, 1939. She was born to Gilbert and Audrey Pelkey in Caribou, Maine on August 18, 1939. She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings: John Pelkey, Helene Pelkey, Betty White, Ellen DeVieux and Alice Tosado.
LAUREL, MS
impact601.com

BREAKING: Toddler shot; suspect on the run in Jones County

The suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl at Lone Oak Apartments on Hoy Road this afternoon is in custody in Livingston, Alabama. According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, agents and investigators with the 17th District - District Attorney’s Office in Alabama captured Loretta Brown during an intense manhunt that crossed state lines.
JONES COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Joyce Mosley

Mrs. Joyce Mosley, age 75, of Ellisville. She passed from this life on September 16, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Mosley worked as a care worker at the Ellisville State School for over 25 years. She currently attended West Ellisville Baptist Church. She was a member of the Daughters of The American Revolution and The Eastern Star of Ellisville. She was an animal lover at heart and especially close to her cats.
ELLISVILLE, MS
impact601.com

Shooting suspect of four-year-old girl in custody

The suspect in the shooting of a four year old girl at Lone Oak Apartments on Hoy Road this afternoon is IN CUSTODY in Livingston, Alabama. Agents and investigators with the 17th District - District Attorney’s Office in Alabama captured Brown during an intense manhunt that crossed state lines.
LIVINGSTON, AL
lakelubbers.com

Enid Lake, Mississippi, USA

Welcome to the ultimate guide to Enid Lake — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Looking for Enid Lake cabins or other accommodations? Save time and use this interactive map to find, compare and book at the best rates. Or explore our comprehensive list of favorite travel partners.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

