George Allen Spradley, 65 of Laurel, MS passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, in Laurel, MS. He was born Thursday, September 13, 1956, in Mississippi. George attended Calhoun Elementary and West Jones High School where he played football as #16 and loved the Mustangs until he met the love of his life. He worked hard to provide for his family and spent his time enjoying the outdoors. He was an avid hunter of squirrels, rabbit and coons and loved to listen to the dogs run. He was brought up to love the Lord and was a man after God’s own heart. He never missed an opportunity to share his faith and testimony. He declared his greatest blessing was witnessing his grandchildren proclaim Jesus as their Lord and Savior.

LAUREL, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO