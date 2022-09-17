ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, MA

WTNH

2 families displaced, 1 firefighter injured in Hartford blaze

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two families were displaced and one firefighter was injured following a house fire on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Sunday afternoon. Fire crews responded to reports of a blaze at a multi-family home around 4:15 p.m. Once at the scene, officials said they requested a second alarm. Firefighters fought large flames […]
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Champeaux Road in Brimfield closed due to fallen tree, wires

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Champeaux Road in Brimfield has been closed after a tree fell across the street, taking wires down with it. According to Brimfield Police, National Grid will be responding, however it will be some time. Police said that this is an issue in surrounding towns, as well.
BRIMFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

One person dead after Granby Road accident in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person died in a car accident on Granby Road in Chicopee Friday afternoon. Hampden District Attorney Spokesperson James Leydon told 22News the person will not be identified at this time. Chicopee Police closed a section of Granby Road from Fisher Road to Champagne Avenue Friday afternoon after a serious car accident. The road was closed for several hours as the Chicopee Police Reconstruction Team investigated the accident.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Plane crashes into cornfield in Great Barrington over weekend

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Great Barrington Police responded to reports of a plane crashing into a corn field Sunday morning. The aircraft was located by responders in the field off the east end of the runway at the Walter J. Koladza Airport. Riding in the plane was a 67-year-old...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Railroad crossing causes traffic backups around Big E fairgrounds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Traffic is always a big issue when the Big E opens up in town, but this year, many residents are complaining about another cause of traffic: trains blocking railroad crossings. Western Mass News is getting answers on what is being done to prevent these issues.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Head-on collision in Hadley injuries one

HADLEY — An 18-year-old Wilbraham man suffered serious injuries after the 2007 Honda Accord he was driving collided head-on with a 1968 Mack dump truck near the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane on Monday morning, according to Hadley police. The crash, at 10:47 a.m., left the car...
HADLEY, MA
WTNH

Entire Hartford apartment building displaced due to fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An entire apartment building on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford on Saturday night was displaced due to a fire, officials said. The Hartford Fire Department responded to a three-story, multi-unit apartment complex fire on the second floor of 823 Wethersfield Ave. around 4:45 p.m. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and […]
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Palmer crews respond to Mass. Pike for tractor trailer fire

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to the Mass. Pike in Palmer Saturday morning for a tractor trailer fire. According to the Palmer Fire Department, they were called to the scene shortly after 7 a.m. Officials said that the fire possibly came from the tractor trailer’s brakes. Crews...
PALMER, MA
WPRI 12 News

1 hurt in Warwick motorcycle crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night in Warwick. The crash happened at the intersection of West Shore Road and Main Avenue, which was closed for several hours. Police set up a detour to divert traffic through the nearby neighborhood. Police said the rider was […]
WARWICK, RI
NECN

Missing Boater Found Dead During Water Search in North Brookfield

A missing boater was found dead Sunday afternoon in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, following a large water search by state and local agencies. The North Brookfield Fire Department confirmed the man, who went missing Saturday while boating on Lake Lashaway, was found by sonar around 12:20 p.m. Sunday. His body was later recovered by divers.
NORTH BROOKFIELD, MA
WTNH

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in I-91N Rocky Hill crash

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman has died following a serious collision off of I-91 North in Rocky Hill on Sunday. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. A Dodge Stratus SXT was traveling on I-91 North south of exit 24 when for an unknown reason, police said the vehicle swerved into the right […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
WTNH

Man dies in Rt. 72 East Plainville motorcycle crash

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died following a motorcycle crash that took place on Route 72 East in Plainville Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. State police said that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 72 East in the area around exit 3. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle […]
PLAINVILLE, CT

