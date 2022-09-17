Read full article on original website
2 families displaced, 1 firefighter injured in Hartford blaze
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two families were displaced and one firefighter was injured following a house fire on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Sunday afternoon. Fire crews responded to reports of a blaze at a multi-family home around 4:15 p.m. Once at the scene, officials said they requested a second alarm. Firefighters fought large flames […]
Some Westfield residents to be without water for scheduled water main repairs
Residents on Russell Road and Lloyds Hill Road in Westfield will be without water Wednesday for scheduled water main repairs.
Person struck, killed by dump truck in Chicopee crash Friday afternoon, report says
A person was struck and killed by a dump truck in a crash on Granby Road in Chicopee on Friday afternoon, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office. Authorities told the news station that the identity of the individual killed and the name of the company that owns the dump truck will not be released at this time.
westernmassnews.com
Champeaux Road in Brimfield closed due to fallen tree, wires
BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Champeaux Road in Brimfield has been closed after a tree fell across the street, taking wires down with it. According to Brimfield Police, National Grid will be responding, however it will be some time. Police said that this is an issue in surrounding towns, as well.
WWLP 22News
One person dead after Granby Road accident in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person died in a car accident on Granby Road in Chicopee Friday afternoon. Hampden District Attorney Spokesperson James Leydon told 22News the person will not be identified at this time. Chicopee Police closed a section of Granby Road from Fisher Road to Champagne Avenue Friday afternoon after a serious car accident. The road was closed for several hours as the Chicopee Police Reconstruction Team investigated the accident.
westernmassnews.com
Plane crashes into cornfield in Great Barrington over weekend
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Great Barrington Police responded to reports of a plane crashing into a corn field Sunday morning. The aircraft was located by responders in the field off the east end of the runway at the Walter J. Koladza Airport. Riding in the plane was a 67-year-old...
westernmassnews.com
Railroad crossing causes traffic backups around Big E fairgrounds
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Traffic is always a big issue when the Big E opens up in town, but this year, many residents are complaining about another cause of traffic: trains blocking railroad crossings. Western Mass News is getting answers on what is being done to prevent these issues.
amherstbulletin.com
Head-on collision in Hadley injuries one
HADLEY — An 18-year-old Wilbraham man suffered serious injuries after the 2007 Honda Accord he was driving collided head-on with a 1968 Mack dump truck near the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane on Monday morning, according to Hadley police. The crash, at 10:47 a.m., left the car...
Entire Hartford apartment building displaced due to fire
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An entire apartment building on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford on Saturday night was displaced due to a fire, officials said. The Hartford Fire Department responded to a three-story, multi-unit apartment complex fire on the second floor of 823 Wethersfield Ave. around 4:45 p.m. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and […]
westernmassnews.com
Palmer crews respond to Mass. Pike for tractor trailer fire
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to the Mass. Pike in Palmer Saturday morning for a tractor trailer fire. According to the Palmer Fire Department, they were called to the scene shortly after 7 a.m. Officials said that the fire possibly came from the tractor trailer’s brakes. Crews...
Missing Boater Found Dead In Lake Lashway In North Brookfield: Report
A boater who went missing over the weekend was found dead in the waters of Lake Lashway in the North Brookfield area of central Massachusetts, NBC Boston reports. The man was found dead after North Brookfield Police sparked a search for the missing boater just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, CBS Boston reports.
1 hurt in Warwick motorcycle crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night in Warwick. The crash happened at the intersection of West Shore Road and Main Avenue, which was closed for several hours. Police set up a detour to divert traffic through the nearby neighborhood. Police said the rider was […]
Register Citizen
New London police investigating untimely death at Water Street parking garage
NEW LONDON — City police said they are investigating the untimely death of a person Sunday afternoon. Officers responded shortly before 1 p.m. to the parking garage at 160 Water St. after receiving a report that a person may have jumped from the multi-story structure, according to New London Police Chief Brian Wright.
NECN
Missing Boater Found Dead During Water Search in North Brookfield
A missing boater was found dead Sunday afternoon in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, following a large water search by state and local agencies. The North Brookfield Fire Department confirmed the man, who went missing Saturday while boating on Lake Lashaway, was found by sonar around 12:20 p.m. Sunday. His body was later recovered by divers.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in I-91N Rocky Hill crash
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman has died following a serious collision off of I-91 North in Rocky Hill on Sunday. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. A Dodge Stratus SXT was traveling on I-91 North south of exit 24 when for an unknown reason, police said the vehicle swerved into the right […]
Boater pulled from Lake Lashaway in North Brookfield identified as Stephen Coupe
NORTH BROOKFIELD — The body of a missing boater was found in Lake Lashaway early Sunday afternoon. Divers began scouring the water late Saturday. The search was intensified Sunday morning with the addition...
Two people killed in Attleboro crash after car struck a tree
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Two people were killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Attleboro, according to Massachusetts State Police. Emergency crews responded to the area of 1296 West Street just before 4:30 a.m. for a report of a serious car crash. A preliminary investigation determined that a 2006...
GoLocalProv
PHOTOS: Woman Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles, Tries to Leave Scene, Police Make Arrest
Sunday night at about 10:15 PM, a woman driving on Smith Street hit multiple vehicles with her car, and then she tried to drive away in her vehicle even after her airbag was deployed. Bystanders kept the woman from leaving the scene. Providence Police arrived, and the woman assaulted a...
Man dies in Rt. 72 East Plainville motorcycle crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died following a motorcycle crash that took place on Route 72 East in Plainville Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. State police said that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 72 East in the area around exit 3. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle […]
Car in flames in Chicopee over the weekend
A car was up in flames on 391 in Chicopee over the weekend.
