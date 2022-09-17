ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Linda, CA

FOX40

Two vehicles fatally strike pedestrian in Sacramento hit-and-runs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by two vehicles both of which left the scene, California Highway Patrol said. CHP said the collisions occurred in Sacramento on Watt Avenue near Edison Avenue. According to CHP the drivers of both vehicles have been located and are cooperating. This is a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Two die after three ejected in solo vehicle accident

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died and a third was injured after being ejected from a vehicle after it rolled over on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said. According to CHP, a fourth person was injured in the incident which happened just after midnight south of Hood-Franklin Road. CHP […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Driver Causes Pedestrian Fatality in Sacramento

Fatal Accident on Fruitridge Road Caused by Hit-and-Run Driver. A hit-and-run driver caused a pedestrian fatality on September 19 after striking a man and leaving the scene. The accident occurred on Fruitridge Road near South Watt Avenue, and officers with the Sacramento Police Department arrived at the scene around 3:30 a.m. The male pedestrian was declared dead by medics with the Sacramento Fire Department at the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

DUI checkpoint to be held near Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 23, near Sacramento State University. This DUI checkpoint will be held in the area of Howe and University avenues from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. and was chosen due to a history of DUI crashes and arrests in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter.  Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive preparation […]
STOCKTON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville man sentenced for 2 shootings, including ATV rider

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for two shootings in Butte County, including the shooting of a man riding an ATV in Oroville in June, District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 36-year-old Jason Kraft was sentenced to 15 years after he was convicted...
OROVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Roadway closed after crash in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A part of Fruitridge Road is closed Monday morning following a crash in the area, Sacramento police said. The roadway is closed between 88th Street and South Watt Avenue as officers investigate. Police are asking drivers to plan for alternate routes. No other details were released.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Davis schools reopen after teen suspects detained

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Holmes Junior High and Davis Senior High were closed on Thursday morning, according to the Davis Joint Unified School District, after the district received a ‘threatening email’ on Wednesday. The Davis Police Department announced around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday that the two schools are safe for students to return to. Students […]
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in Bannon Street fatal shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said on Tuesday that an arrest has been made in the Sept. 14 shooting that claimed the life of one man. Joseph Jimenez, 21, was arrested by police in Vallejo on Sept. 16 for a homicide warrant, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers said just before […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Elk Grove police surround house in search of suspect

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police surrounded a house in Elk Grove while searching for a suspect who ran from a stolen vehicle, the Elk Grove Police Department said. The police department said the residence was near Iris Meadow Way and Wild Sienna Court. The police initially said a...
ELK GROVE, CA
Fox40

Man killed in early morning Stockton hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man with serious...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

North Highlands Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Major Injuries

Seven-Vehicle Crash Reported on I-80 Near Winters Street. A major multiple-vehicle crash was reported in North Highlands on September 18, resulting in injuries. The accident occurred along westbound I-80 just west of the Winters Street off-ramp around 5:51 a.m. and reportedly involved seven vehicles. A gray vehicle was allegedly sideways in the number one lane and struck by another car, which set off a chain reaction involving others.
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA

