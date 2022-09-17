ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Roundup from Week 4

Madison quarterback Ben Dredge gave the Thunder Ridge defense fits on Friday night, rushing for 235 yards and accounting for five touchdowns through three quarters as the Bobcats defeated the Titans 42-7 in the 5A District 5-6 opener. Dredge had touchdowns runs of 2, 74 and 72 yards and also...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Tanker flips over near Idaho Falls roundabout

IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are working to clean-up a wreck on Exit 113 near Love’s Truck Stop on the south side of Idaho Falls. It happened Monday around 6:20 p.m., according to Idaho State Police Corporal Jared Shively. He tells EastIdahoNews.com a tractor with a tanker trailer was...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Meridian, ID
State
Idaho State
Highland, CA
Sports
City
Meridian, CA
Pocatello, ID
Sports
Local
California Football
Pocatello, ID
Football
City
Pocatello, ID
City
Highland, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
kidnewsradio.com

10 tips for hunters during fire season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With ideal conditions for wildfires to spread and with more hunters heading afield, hunters should pay close attention to fire closures and be prepared to alter their plans if necessary. They should also do their part to ensure they aren’t contributing to the problem.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Sept 13

Idaho Falls police are asking for help locating a missing area teenager who hasn't been in contact with loved ones for about a week now. Have you seen Marissa L. Baker?. Marissa Baker's last date of contact is listed as September 13, 2022, according to her active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Baker, 16, has brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5'02" and 120 pounds.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black And Blue#Rams#American Football#Mvp
ksl.com

Couple killed in plane crash had plans for cross-country trip

PRESTON, Idaho — A husband and wife were killed in a plane crash Wednesday. Their bodies were found by local law enforcement search and rescue crews. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday about a possible downed aircraft east of Preston near the Franklin County and Bear Lake County Line and found the aircraft later that day.
PRESTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Names released of couple who died in plane crash east of Preston

Authorities have released the names of the husband and wife who died in a Wednesday plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry. The deceased were the plane’s pilot, Jerry N. Trolard, 63, and his wife and only passenger, Margaret R. Trolard, 68, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday. The Trolards were from Vale, Oregon. Their bodies were found by emergency responders along with the wreckage of the plane on...
PRESTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

'STILL GOING STRONG': Pocatello Electric celebrates 120 years in business with weekly gift giveaways leading up to grand celebration in December

POCATELLO — One of the oldest appliance stores in the country is celebrating its 120th anniversary by giving back to the community it has served for over a century. Pocatello Electric, located in downtown Pocatello at 258 N. Main St., is holding weekly gift giveaways leading up to its grand celebration party on Dec. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. “I didn’t want to have the celebration all in one...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
eastidahonews.com

Extensive decay, thousands of flies, atrocious smell: What newly unsealed documents reveal about Downard Funeral Home

POCATELLO — New unsealed documents detail what investigators found as they entered Downard Funeral Home last September. Nearly one full year after a search of the funeral home, its director, 47-year-old Lance Robert Peck, is facing 63 misdemeanor charges. The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to file additional charges “in the future,” according to a news release from the office.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Halloween robber sentenced to prison

An Idaho Falls man who robbed a convenience store on Halloween last year has been sentenced to prison. District Judge Michael Whyte ordered Kaden Wray, 28, to serve a minimum of 18 months in prison and up to seven years.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police searching for man who led them on chase in downtown Pocatello and then abandoned vehicle

POCATELLO — Police are searching for a man who reportedly led them on a chase in his Jeep in downtown Pocatello on Sunday afternoon before abandoning the vehicle. The man’s name has not yet been released but he recently moved to Chubbuck from California and prior to Sunday’s encounter with law enforcement he’s been charged with theft, drunk driving and resisting arrest for incidents that occurred earlier this month, police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Chamber CEO resigns

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO. Chip Schwarze resigned as CEO on Friday, according to a news release from the Chamber. The reason for his resignation was not specified. “We at the Chamber are grateful to Chip for his leadership...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These

If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy