Fort Worth, TX

Dream Club offers adapted recreation program

Fort Worth’s Chisholm Trail Community Center is now home to Dream Club, a comprehensive adapted recreation program for ages 9-24. The Dream Club offers fun, safe and comfortable recreational activities to people with all levels of abilities. The program offers participants the opportunity to feel confident and socially involved.
