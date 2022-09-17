ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NBC Los Angeles

What to Know About Construction of the 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing

Construction of a wildlife crossing designed to preserve Southern California's mountain lions and other animals is underway over the 101 Freeway northwest of Los Angeles. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project began on Earth Day, April 22, with a ceremonial groundbreaking setting it on a path for completion in 2025.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
TripAdvisor Blog

5 must-visit cities near the California coast

Don’t miss these stops as you work your way up the shore. With its world-class vineyards, artsy enclaves, and bustling urban centers, there are countless reasons to visit the Golden State. But we’re partial to California’s coastline for its breathtaking nature, picturesque beaches, and some of the most scenic byways and parks in the country. Ahead, some of the best sights, activities, and accommodations to add to your SoCal-to-NorCal itinerary.
CALIFORNIA STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Southern California for Retirement

Southern California has five counties including Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside, and San Bernardino. The border between Mexico and the United States lies on the southern border of the state. Southern California is famously known for Hollywood but is also home to the Walt Disney Company headquarters, Sony Pictures, and Warner Brothers. Though the area may seem all glitz and glitter, there are several smaller towns in the suburbs of southern California that make for great retirement living. Let’s look at some of the best!
AGRICULTURE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in California

While not everyone would like to live in California or year-round, nobody can argue that the state has a lot to offer, especially for those who love to spend their time in nature and do outdoor activities. If you are one of those people, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three ideas for a fun and active weekend getaway in California. If you have never visited any of these places mention below, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you get the chance. If you have already been to any of them, leave a comment down below and tell us all about your experience.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Here's how much rain fell on the Central Coast, limited damage reported

SALINAS, Calif. — A cold front swept California's Central Coast on Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended. Downtown Monterey received 1.02 inches of rain, Watsonville reported 1.87 inches, while Santa Cruz received 0.42 inches. Inland areas saw less rain...
MONTEREY, CA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

31 of the Best Things to Do in Orange County With Kids

Orange County, affectionately called the OC, is a beautiful area of southern California with so much to do and see. Some of the largest cities in the county that you’re probably familiar with include Irvine, Anaheim, Newport Beach, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach, and Fullerton. Traveling to California gives you...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Places in Northern California for Retirement

Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
MARYSVILLE, CA

