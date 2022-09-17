Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
What to Know About Construction of the 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing
Construction of a wildlife crossing designed to preserve Southern California's mountain lions and other animals is underway over the 101 Freeway northwest of Los Angeles. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project began on Earth Day, April 22, with a ceremonial groundbreaking setting it on a path for completion in 2025.
TripAdvisor Blog
5 must-visit cities near the California coast
Don’t miss these stops as you work your way up the shore. With its world-class vineyards, artsy enclaves, and bustling urban centers, there are countless reasons to visit the Golden State. But we’re partial to California’s coastline for its breathtaking nature, picturesque beaches, and some of the most scenic byways and parks in the country. Ahead, some of the best sights, activities, and accommodations to add to your SoCal-to-NorCal itinerary.
California tourists are lining up to eat live sea urchin at the Santa Barbara Harbor
"If you go to Santa Barbara, you have to have uni."
Two California cities top list of places that people want to leave
Homebuyers are leaving the Bay Area in droves, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
kclu.org
Rain for Tri-Counties? Lots in some spots, and nothing in others
The first winter storm of the season has arrived in the Tri-Counties, but rainfall totals varied widely, ranging from around three inches to nothing throughout the region. The Central Coast has seen the heaviest rainfall. San Luis Obispo recorded about an inch of rain, and Santa Maria 1.2 inches. Parts...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Southern California for Retirement
Southern California has five counties including Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside, and San Bernardino. The border between Mexico and the United States lies on the southern border of the state. Southern California is famously known for Hollywood but is also home to the Walt Disney Company headquarters, Sony Pictures, and Warner Brothers. Though the area may seem all glitz and glitter, there are several smaller towns in the suburbs of southern California that make for great retirement living. Let’s look at some of the best!
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in California
While not everyone would like to live in California or year-round, nobody can argue that the state has a lot to offer, especially for those who love to spend their time in nature and do outdoor activities. If you are one of those people, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three ideas for a fun and active weekend getaway in California. If you have never visited any of these places mention below, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you get the chance. If you have already been to any of them, leave a comment down below and tell us all about your experience.
KSBW.com
Here's how much rain fell on the Central Coast, limited damage reported
SALINAS, Calif. — A cold front swept California's Central Coast on Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended. Downtown Monterey received 1.02 inches of rain, Watsonville reported 1.87 inches, while Santa Cruz received 0.42 inches. Inland areas saw less rain...
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
Cool temperatures sunshine expected Wednesday in SoCal
Southern California will see some mild temperatures on Wednesday, just slightly below normal for this time of year, but the heat is returning soon.
palisadesnews.com
City of Malibu Continues Opposition to County Action to Move Juvenile Prisoners to Santa Monica Mountains Near Malibu
The City of Malibu continued its strong opposition to the action by the County of Los Angeles to move high-risk juvenile prisoners, many of whom were convicted of serious and violent crimes, including murder, to the Santa Monica Mountains just north of Malibu, filing an official letter of protest with the County on July 13.
West Coast storm to bring drought relief, an early taste of winter
AccuWeather forecasters say a potent storm system will stall offshore for a couple of days and allow for a steady soaking rain in Northern California. For a select few areas at high elevations, a bit of wet snow
NBC Los Angeles
Millions in LA County Can Resume Outdoor Watering With Pipeline Repairs Complete
Millions in Southern California can resume outdoor watering Monday after repairs on a pipeline connecting the Colorado River to customers in Los Angeles County were completed ahead of schedule. The completion of repairs on a leaking portion of the 36-mile pipeline means 4 million people who were asked to avoid...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
31 of the Best Things to Do in Orange County With Kids
Orange County, affectionately called the OC, is a beautiful area of southern California with so much to do and see. Some of the largest cities in the county that you’re probably familiar with include Irvine, Anaheim, Newport Beach, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach, and Fullerton. Traveling to California gives you...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
COVID-19 still kills in California, but the demographics of its victims are shifting
As California settles into a third year of pandemic, COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat of death. But the number of people dying — and the demographics of those falling victim — has shifted notably from the first two years. Given the collective immunity, people have garnered...
The Daily 09-19-22 Calif. legalized 'human composting.' Not everyone is happy.
There are traditionally two options for what to do with a body after death: burial or cremation. In California, a third choice will soon present itself for those who shuffle off this mortal coil. That choice is human composting. • Bay Area shuttle service says it no longer owns buses seen carrying migrants • Peter Thiel isn't sold on Florida as a California alternative
Northern California storm system headed south; L.A. unlikely to see rain
A weak Northern California storm system is headed south, but Los Angeles area residents will have to drive to see some precipitation. The storm system was expected to bring some rain and cloud cover over the Central Coast beginning Sunday evening and could hang around as long as Tuesday. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara […]
seniorresource.com
Best Places in Northern California for Retirement
Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The best brunch in California is served at a food truck, Yelp says. Here’s why
The top brunch food in California is served at a food truck, according to Yelp’s list of the “top reviewed brunch spot in every state.”. And Yelp reviewers have been raving about the breakfast burritos served at Curbgrill in Burbank. “Amazing no frill breakfast burritos! Fresh ingredients and...
