Linda Ann Holloway of Lakeland died on September 12, 2022. Linda was born on September 11, 1967, in Lakeland. Linda graduated from Lakeland High School. She attended Stetson University and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. After working as a schoolteacher, she went on to work as a realtor. Linda joined the family business and became manager of the Sanlan RV & Golf Resort and also the Holloway Park in Lakeland. Linda was a member of the First Baptist Church which later became The Lakes Church in Lakeland. She worked and helped lead the children’s summer program when the church was downtown. Linda enjoyed animals and loved her cats and dog. She also loved plants and was a Master Gardener. Linda loved to travel and enjoyed living life to its fullest.

