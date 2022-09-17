Read full article on original website
William Michael “Mike” Hardee, 74
William Michael (Mike) Hardee passed away on September 5th, 2022 at the age of 74. Born in Lakeland, Florida, April 11, 1948. He was a graduate of Kathleen High School, attended Nashville Diesel College, and was a proud Veteran. He served in the Army and in Vietnam. He was also a member of the Kathleen Masonic Lodge. Mike was the Fleet Maintenance Superintendent at Publix, during a tenure of 40 plus years. He loved his family, his dogs, fishing, outdoor activities and projects.
Richard M. Fey, 74
Richard M. Fey (74) was born on August 7, 1948 in Ohio. He passed away on August 29, 2022 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. He held a bachelor’s degree and was a Senior Account for many years at Summit Consulting in Lakeland, Florida. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maxine Fey, and his father, Maynard Fey.
Lakeland Regional Health’s Kathleen Road Site Doubles in Scope
Workers have already begun building Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center’s satellite site at Kathleen Road and Interstate 4, but now Polk County’s first hospital got a green light from city commissioners Monday to double the square footage to add an emergency room and possibly a nursing home on the 20-acre site.
Judy Ann Hodges, 75
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Judy Ann Hodges, 75, on Sunday, September 4, 2022, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. However, it is with great joy that she is in the arms of her savior, Jesus Christ and has entered eternal life. Judy was...
The Eight Applicants for Interim City Commissioner Will Be Interviewed in Public
Lakeland city commissioners today scheduled a public meeting to interview the eight applicants for interim commissioner representing northwest Lakeland. The person chosen by the commission will fill out the remaining 13 months in Phillip Walker’s term in office. Walker resigned from the commission effective Nov. 7 in connection with...
Asa D. Mullis Jr, 87
Asa D. Mullis, Jr. of Lakeland, passed away on September 9, 2022. Asa was born on August 4th, 1935, in Moultrie, Georgia to Asa D. Mullis, Sr and Ethel Croft Mullis. He had been a resident of Lakeland for over 62 years. Asa worked as a carpenter for many years making beautiful pieces. His hobbies included watching baseball and NASCAR and spending time with his beloved cats Stripes, Blackie, Patches and Princess.
Dorothy “Dottie” Marie Kitchell, 88
Dorothy “Dottie” Marie Kitchell, age 88, passed away on September 5, 2022, in Lakeland, Florida. She was born on July 23, 1934, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Carl and Elvera Gable. She was married to Eugene Francis Kitchell, and they moved to Lakeland in 1988 from southern Indiana. She was a Registered Nurse and worked in both hospitals and schools. She enjoyed gardening, reading, crocheting, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a devout catholic and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lakeland.
Bonnie Maxine (Brown) Irby, 90
Bonnie Maxine (Brown) Irby, at the age of 90, finished her earthly race and went home to be with the Lord during the morning hours of Wednesday, August 31st in Lakeland. Bonnie was born in Haines City, FL and was a graduate of Haines City High School’s class of 1950. She was a member of the Glee Club and served as editor of the yearbook but lived most of her adult life as a resident of Lakeland.
Margie Jackson Iserhardt, 93
Margie Jackson Iserhardt passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022. She was born on May 8, 1929, in Kathleen, Florida to William Andrew Jackson and Mattie Jowers. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801. Interment will take place at Socrum Cemetery in Lakeland, Florida.
Linda Ann Holloway, 55
Linda Ann Holloway of Lakeland died on September 12, 2022. Linda was born on September 11, 1967, in Lakeland. Linda graduated from Lakeland High School. She attended Stetson University and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. After working as a schoolteacher, she went on to work as a realtor. Linda joined the family business and became manager of the Sanlan RV & Golf Resort and also the Holloway Park in Lakeland. Linda was a member of the First Baptist Church which later became The Lakes Church in Lakeland. She worked and helped lead the children’s summer program when the church was downtown. Linda enjoyed animals and loved her cats and dog. She also loved plants and was a Master Gardener. Linda loved to travel and enjoyed living life to its fullest.
Phillip Walker Withdraws His Bid to Continue as a Lakeland City Commissioner
Until today, it looked like Phillip Walker was a shoo-in to continue serving on the Lakeland City Commission for another 13 months. He had resigned from his commission seat to run for another office, but after losing that race he applied to continue beyond his Nov. 7 resignation. However, this afternoon he removed himself from consideration for the interim position after the city attorney said his appointment could subject the city to a legal challenge.
ADL Report Identifies Extremist Activity in Polk
The Anti-Defamation League has documented more than 20 hate, extremism, anti-Semitism, or terrorism incidents in Polk County — 10 of them in Lakeland — that occurred between 2016 and 2021, The Ledger reports. Most involve distribution of propaganda; two involved schools: an anti-Semitic, conspiracy-filled letter faxed to a Florida Southern College department and two Jewish students being harassed at a tabling event at an unnamed school. | ADL’s H.E.A.T. map.
Shirley Ann Ritter, 74
Shirley Ann Ritter, age 74, of Lakeland, FL went to her heavenly home on August 30th, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Ida Suggs Brown, son John Lee Wall, and many other beloved family members. Survivors include her loving husband Phillip “Wayne” Ritter, son Tony...
City Hall Wreath Honors Memory of Queen Elizabeth II
Two blocks north of Lake Morton, where the regal descendants of Queen Elizabeth II’s white swans still glide across its waters, a wreath honoring her life, her contribution to the city, and her passing on Thursday stands in the City Hall lobby. City Communications Director Kevin Cook said City...
Ledonn V. Grace, 61
Ledonn Grace, 61, of Lakeland FL, went to his Heavenly home Wednesday, August 31, 2022 after a 2-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and brother-in-law. He deeply loved his family, friends, and the Lord. Ledonn was born in Miami, FL on July 7th, 1961. Later, he moved to Lakeland with his family and after graduating from Kathleen Sr. High School, he worked in the family business at Lloyd Grace Tire and Auto Salvage. He enjoyed working at the shop alongside his father, Lloyd Grace, and later with his son, Dillon Grace.
Michael Ellis Key, 79
Mike Key, 79, passed away on September 1, 2022. He was born June 5, 1943 in Ritzville, Washington to Ellis Jasper and Frances June Key. He graduated from Lakeland High School in 1961. While attending the University of Florida, he met the love of his life, Susie. They married on February 13, 1965. He graduated from the University of South Florida with a B.A. and worked as a Lab Technologist at Clark and Daughtry for over 38 years. He was a devout Christian, an amateur Egyptologist, a painter (by numbers) with the inner soul of a ‘40’s Big Band conductor.
Lakeland Women Pay Respects to the Queen, Catch a Glimpse of the New King
Two women from Lakeland are in the United Kingdom this week and have witnessed firsthand the grief over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with one catching a glimpse of the new king and the other leaving flowers and a note from Lakeland residents near Buckingham Palace. Jane Stephenson Bumar...
Lakeland’s Signature Swans are a Legacy from Queen Elizabeth
Lakeland’s signature swans are a legacy from the early days of the reign of England’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96. After an earlier swan population dwindled, a local couple living in England appealed to the queen in 1956 for a pair from her flock. She gifted the swans, with local residents raising $300 for the expenses to catch and ship the birds. “Because of Queen Elizabeth, we have that iconic swan here and we are paired with the Queen because of those swans,” city of Lakeland communications director Kevin Cook told News Channel 8.
Lakeland Author Makes a Child’s Wish Come True
Quinn McBride has a new favorite book. The 5-year-old, whose favorite holiday is Halloween, is the main character in “Quinn’s Monsters,” a collection of short spooky stories curated and edited by Lakeland children’s author Fred Koehler. In the book, Quinn meets and befriends a slew of...
Austin Rivers Irby, 37
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Austin Rivers Irby died at the age of 37 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Born and raised in Lakeland, Florida, Austin lived a life full of rich experiences. He graduated from Lakeland High School in 2004 where he proudly wore no. 53 on the Dreadnaughts football team. In 2008, Austin earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Florida. In 2010, he enlisted in the United States Navy to pursue his dream from childhood – to become a Navy SEAL.
