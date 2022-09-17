Read full article on original website
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Arizona soccer shuts out UC Davis 1-0
University of Arizona Soccer played the University of California, Davis on Sunday at 1 p.m. The team pulled off a 1-0 win in the blazing Arizona heat. The possession was back and forth but the goal was beautiful—what a great way to end the week. Arizona Keeper Hope Hisey...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
New UA microcampus to improve education access for the Pascua Yaqui tribe
The University of Arizona held a grand opening Sept. 7 for its first microcampus near tribal land. According to UA News, courses will begin later this fall, giving Pascua Yaqui students easy access to the university’s resources and degree programs. Initially, the curriculum will include the Indigenous Governance Program’s...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
UAZ Divest attends inconclusive meeting with UA Foundation, continues discussion and action with Sept. 23 rally
UAZ Divest met with University of Arizona Foundation leaders to continue a discussion about the University of Arizona's investment in the fossil fuel industry on Aug. 23. According to a UAZ Divest press release, the meeting with UA Foundation’s CEO JP Roczniak and UA CFO Lisa Rulney ended in the two saying that “they have no plans to meet any requests regarding a public commitment to fossil fuel divestment.” This announcement comes after three years of dialogue between the two parties.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Second COVID-19 booster symbolizes new era of the pandemic
The newest round of COVID-19 booster shots is now available at the University of Arizona. According to a Campus Health press release, the FDA-approved boosters became available to all students, faculty and staff on Sept. 14. The bivalent booster shot provides protection against the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Breaking: Police investigating shooting at apartments near campus
The area surrounding the Yugo Tucson Campus Apartments has been declared all-clear following a shooting early this morning. According to the Tucson Police Department, the shooting occurred at the off-campus student apartments at 1101 N Tyndall Ave. This complex was formerly known as the Hub Apartments, the name used in the UAlerts sent out to university faculty, students and others, but is now under the name Yugo Tucson Campus.
