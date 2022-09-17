The area surrounding the Yugo Tucson Campus Apartments has been declared all-clear following a shooting early this morning. According to the Tucson Police Department, the shooting occurred at the off-campus student apartments at 1101 N Tyndall Ave. This complex was formerly known as the Hub Apartments, the name used in the UAlerts sent out to university faculty, students and others, but is now under the name Yugo Tucson Campus.

