Cheryl Loretta Dees Enochs 64, left this temporary home and entered her heavenly, eternal home on September 7, 2022. Cheryl was born on June 20,1958 to Robert & Vetra Dees in Lakeland, FL. She attended Lakeland Sr High School & Polk Vocational Center, where she was working on an Academic degree in Graphic Arts. She worked at The New York Times/The Ledger as a Graphic Art Designer. Through the years she worked as an apartment building manager also. She was an advocate for people recovering from drug addiction, alcoholism or someone needing a loving, caring person to lend a hand to help. Cheryl’s life was one of a firm foundation of faith in her Lord and Savior who she would tell anyone who would listen how he saved her.

