Asa D. Mullis Jr, 87
Asa D. Mullis, Jr. of Lakeland, passed away on September 9, 2022. Asa was born on August 4th, 1935, in Moultrie, Georgia to Asa D. Mullis, Sr and Ethel Croft Mullis. He had been a resident of Lakeland for over 62 years. Asa worked as a carpenter for many years making beautiful pieces. His hobbies included watching baseball and NASCAR and spending time with his beloved cats Stripes, Blackie, Patches and Princess.
Richard M. Fey, 74
Richard M. Fey (74) was born on August 7, 1948 in Ohio. He passed away on August 29, 2022 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. He held a bachelor’s degree and was a Senior Account for many years at Summit Consulting in Lakeland, Florida. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maxine Fey, and his father, Maynard Fey.
The Eight Applicants for Interim City Commissioner Will Be Interviewed in Public
Lakeland city commissioners today scheduled a public meeting to interview the eight applicants for interim commissioner representing northwest Lakeland. The person chosen by the commission will fill out the remaining 13 months in Phillip Walker’s term in office. Walker resigned from the commission effective Nov. 7 in connection with...
William Michael “Mike” Hardee, 74
William Michael (Mike) Hardee passed away on September 5th, 2022 at the age of 74. Born in Lakeland, Florida, April 11, 1948. He was a graduate of Kathleen High School, attended Nashville Diesel College, and was a proud Veteran. He served in the Army and in Vietnam. He was also a member of the Kathleen Masonic Lodge. Mike was the Fleet Maintenance Superintendent at Publix, during a tenure of 40 plus years. He loved his family, his dogs, fishing, outdoor activities and projects.
Lakeland Regional Health’s Kathleen Road Site Doubles in Scope
Workers have already begun building Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center’s satellite site at Kathleen Road and Interstate 4, but now Polk County’s first hospital got a green light from city commissioners Monday to double the square footage to add an emergency room and possibly a nursing home on the 20-acre site.
Cheryl Loretta Dees Enochs, 64
Cheryl Loretta Dees Enochs 64, left this temporary home and entered her heavenly, eternal home on September 7, 2022. Cheryl was born on June 20,1958 to Robert & Vetra Dees in Lakeland, FL. She attended Lakeland Sr High School & Polk Vocational Center, where she was working on an Academic degree in Graphic Arts. She worked at The New York Times/The Ledger as a Graphic Art Designer. Through the years she worked as an apartment building manager also. She was an advocate for people recovering from drug addiction, alcoholism or someone needing a loving, caring person to lend a hand to help. Cheryl’s life was one of a firm foundation of faith in her Lord and Savior who she would tell anyone who would listen how he saved her.
Dorothy “Dottie” Marie Kitchell, 88
Dorothy “Dottie” Marie Kitchell, age 88, passed away on September 5, 2022, in Lakeland, Florida. She was born on July 23, 1934, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Carl and Elvera Gable. She was married to Eugene Francis Kitchell, and they moved to Lakeland in 1988 from southern Indiana. She was a Registered Nurse and worked in both hospitals and schools. She enjoyed gardening, reading, crocheting, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a devout catholic and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lakeland.
Bonnie Maxine (Brown) Irby, 90
Bonnie Maxine (Brown) Irby, at the age of 90, finished her earthly race and went home to be with the Lord during the morning hours of Wednesday, August 31st in Lakeland. Bonnie was born in Haines City, FL and was a graduate of Haines City High School’s class of 1950. She was a member of the Glee Club and served as editor of the yearbook but lived most of her adult life as a resident of Lakeland.
Phillip Walker Withdraws His Bid to Continue as a Lakeland City Commissioner
Until today, it looked like Phillip Walker was a shoo-in to continue serving on the Lakeland City Commission for another 13 months. He had resigned from his commission seat to run for another office, but after losing that race he applied to continue beyond his Nov. 7 resignation. However, this afternoon he removed himself from consideration for the interim position after the city attorney said his appointment could subject the city to a legal challenge.
Read It in the Morning Paper: Se7en Wetlands, Pickleball Courts
STATE GRANTS: Thirteen projects in Polk County will benefit from $6.2 million in federally funded grants that were approved by the Florida Legislative Budget Committee. The biggest Lakeland projects are $950,000 for the first phase of an education center at the city’s Se7en Wetlands Park and $457,500 for a life skills house at Southeastern University’s school for special-needs secondary students.
ADL Report Identifies Extremist Activity in Polk
The Anti-Defamation League has documented more than 20 hate, extremism, anti-Semitism, or terrorism incidents in Polk County — 10 of them in Lakeland — that occurred between 2016 and 2021, The Ledger reports. Most involve distribution of propaganda; two involved schools: an anti-Semitic, conspiracy-filled letter faxed to a Florida Southern College department and two Jewish students being harassed at a tabling event at an unnamed school. | ADL’s H.E.A.T. map.
Southwest Middle School’s $55 Million Rebuild Getting Started
Southwest Middle School is undergoing a $55.2 million reboot, with a completely new, two-story, 183,000-square-foot enclosed structure to be built in the next two years, with most of the old school scheduled for the wrecking ball once construction is finished. “We’re here today, not only to recognize and honor the...
Lakeland Women Pay Respects to the Queen, Catch a Glimpse of the New King
Two women from Lakeland are in the United Kingdom this week and have witnessed firsthand the grief over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with one catching a glimpse of the new king and the other leaving flowers and a note from Lakeland residents near Buckingham Palace. Jane Stephenson Bumar...
City Hall Wreath Honors Memory of Queen Elizabeth II
Two blocks north of Lake Morton, where the regal descendants of Queen Elizabeth II’s white swans still glide across its waters, a wreath honoring her life, her contribution to the city, and her passing on Thursday stands in the City Hall lobby. City Communications Director Kevin Cook said City...
New Report Ranks Lakeland Fourth in U.S. in Incidence of Asthma
The Lakeland metro area has the fourth-highest prevalence of asthma among U.S. cities, according to a new report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. The report looked at prevalence of asthma, asthma-related deaths, and asthma-related emergency room visits. Dr. Kathryn Convers of Lakeland Allergy, Asthma and Immunology tells News Channel 8 that her practice has a three-month waiting list for new patients and she frequently diagnoses asthma in patients referred to her for other ailments. | The AAFA report |
Joey Dean Tinker, 59
Joey Dean Tinker, 59, was born on November 7, 1962 in Bartow, Florida and passed away August 28, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Highland City, Florida. Joey worked for many years with his stepdad, Ralph in the mobile home industry then became a roofer. He enjoyed going fishing and watching NASCAR.
Austin Rivers Irby, 37
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Austin Rivers Irby died at the age of 37 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Born and raised in Lakeland, Florida, Austin lived a life full of rich experiences. He graduated from Lakeland High School in 2004 where he proudly wore no. 53 on the Dreadnaughts football team. In 2008, Austin earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Florida. In 2010, he enlisted in the United States Navy to pursue his dream from childhood – to become a Navy SEAL.
Lakeland Author Makes a Child’s Wish Come True
Quinn McBride has a new favorite book. The 5-year-old, whose favorite holiday is Halloween, is the main character in “Quinn’s Monsters,” a collection of short spooky stories curated and edited by Lakeland children’s author Fred Koehler. In the book, Quinn meets and befriends a slew of...
Shirley Ann Ritter, 74
Shirley Ann Ritter, age 74, of Lakeland, FL went to her heavenly home on August 30th, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Ida Suggs Brown, son John Lee Wall, and many other beloved family members. Survivors include her loving husband Phillip “Wayne” Ritter, son Tony...
Lakeland’s Signature Swans are a Legacy from Queen Elizabeth
Lakeland’s signature swans are a legacy from the early days of the reign of England’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96. After an earlier swan population dwindled, a local couple living in England appealed to the queen in 1956 for a pair from her flock. She gifted the swans, with local residents raising $300 for the expenses to catch and ship the birds. “Because of Queen Elizabeth, we have that iconic swan here and we are paired with the Queen because of those swans,” city of Lakeland communications director Kevin Cook told News Channel 8.
