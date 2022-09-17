Alice Gayle Vaughn Smith passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 8, 2022. She was born to parents John Curtis Vaughn and Ethel Vaughn Richardson on May 9, 1940 in Montgomery, Alabama. She was later raised by her mother and stepfather Jewett Edward Richardson. Gayle graduated from Sidney Lanier High School and attended Auburn University where she was a proud member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. Gayle was a lifelong devoted Auburn fan and loved attending football games and cheering for the Tigers. Gayle was also a passionate volunteer in the Lakeland community and was involved with the Junior League of Lakeland, First United Methodist Church and ASPCA. In addition to her volunteer activities, Gayle was an active athlete and loved playing tennis, golf and walking around Lake Hollingsworth daily. Gayle also cherished the time she spent at the beach at her home on Anna Maria Island.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO