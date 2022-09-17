Read full article on original website
Related
Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In Phoenix
According to Yelp, this is the best pizza place in the city.
Modern Margarita Opens New Location In South Chandler
Open for Lunch, Dinner and Late Night Libations
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now Open
Grab yourself a chicken sandwich from the new restaurant.Jennifer Burke/Unsplash. For fans of spicy chicken sandwiches, most options in metro Phoenix hail from outside of the city. In fact, most aren’t even regional chains, as restaurants have migrated into Arizona from all corners of the United States. From the Deep South to Southern California, there aren’t many born and raised Arizona-based chicken restaurants pecking around the Valley. That, however, has now changed, as one chicken and fries joint has now opened and is serving up an assortment of chicken options, based right in the heart of metro Phoenix.
azbigmedia.com
Portico North Scottsdale is 60% reserved before groundbreaking
Belgravia Group, Chicago’s award-winning real estate developer with more than 70 years of luxury developments constructed under its brand, announced that its first-ever Phoenix metro community development, Portico, located in North Scottsdale, is more than 60% reserved. Portico anticipates breaking ground by early 2023, with first deliveries anticipated in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CMSWire
Scenes From an Italian Restaurant: Great Customer Experience, Personalized Touch
Great CX comes from unexpected personalization and human connection. Ready to take on these CX lessons over pasta and bread?. Fun fact: I have a bucket list of restaurants I want to try in the world. It’s been compiled from blog posts, magazine articles, friends on social media and word of mouth. Over the years, I’ve slowly chipped away at this list; often not left as wowed as I had expected to be, whether that be the food, the service, or the atmosphere as a whole.
Hidden gem: Desert Donuts and Ice Cream on Yelp's top 100 list for best donuts
It's an interactive dining experience near I-17 and Carefree Highway. You wouldn't know Desert Donuts and Ice Cream was there unless you pulled in and walked around the strip mall.
Here's Where To Find The Best Guacamole In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the highest-rated restaurants serving guacamole.
scottsdale.org
McCormick Ranch thinking young at 50
Celebrating its golden anniversary next weekend, Scottsdale’s first master-planned community is preparing for a new generation of residents who are discovering the joys of living in McCormick Ranch. The 3,116-acre community is home to 24,000 residents and comprises seven square miles from Indian Bend Road north to Shea Boulevard...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTAR.com
Glendale outlines plans to expand entertainment district
PHOENIX — Glendale is making some major moves to expand its entertainment offerings over the next few years. Thanks to an influx of private investment, State Farm Stadium and the newly-named Desert Diamond Arena will eventually be joined by a host of other entertainment options. These include a minigolf park, a pickleball center, a go-kart facility and a massive resort.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix home decorated to look like scenes from 'Beetlejuice'
PHOENIX - A hit movie from the '80s is making a comeback in central Phoenix and just in time for Halloween. A house decorated to look like scenes from ‘Beetlejuice’ is near 16th Street and Thomas Road and the homeowners on Sept. 18 took a second to talk about why they enjoy setting the display that'll be up through Nov. 1.
getnews.info
Spray-Net North Phoenix is introducing a revolutionary way to update the look of kitchen cabinets.
Local business owners Teresa Arteca and Mellanie Joy are thrilled to be introducing a cutting-edge paint product and patented application process to North Phoenix homeowners. When considering their next business move, these two women were propelled towards the Spray-Net Franchise since providing an incomparable product and exceptional customer service is what these two ladies are all about.
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New Location
Enjoy a fried chicken sandwich.Jacinto Diego/Unsplash. There’s no stopping the progress of fried chicken sandwiches. It is one of the fastest-growing segments of the fast food industry, with new chains popping up as well as current chains expanding at record rates. What was once niche restaurants located in smaller markets has changed, seemingly overnight, all for the betterment of those who love a quality chicken sandwich. And for residents in metro Phoenix, a new location has just opened up in the past week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Proof Bread Hopes to Expand Business with New Locations in Phoenix
An ongoing Mainvest campaign will help build a satellite bakery and warehouse in northern Phoenix.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix’s Things to Do This Weekend: David Spade, Third Friday
You worked hard this week and deserve to play even harder this weekend. Over the next 72 hours or so, you can attend a hometown performance by one-time Arizona resident David Spade, get an eyeful of art at Third Friday, learn how to make zines, or meet famed voice actors.
scottsdale.org
Butterfly Wonderland inspires director’s ‘gift’
In promoting his forthcoming film “Daddy Daughter Trip,” actor, comedian, film director and Scottsdale transplant Rob Schneider had a unique idea to give Butterfly Wonderland a “thank you card” for allowing some scenes to be shot there. Because of his positive experiences at Butterfly Wonderland, Schneider...
Four Peaks to host ‘Haunted Brewery Tours,’ here’s what you need to know
Spooky season is amongst us! Check out these ‘Haunted Brewery Tours’ that Four Peaks is hosting in honor of the 130th anniversary of the Creamery Building!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza Lovers
Grab yourself pizza at the upcoming pizza festival.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Who doesn’t like pizza? Whether you’re a thin crust or thick crust lover, prefer New York Style or Chicago Style, have a hankering for all meat or you seek out vegan options, there truly is a slice of pizza for everyone out there. However, not every pizza joint is going to have a pizza slice for everyone. If there’s a specific kind of 'za you’re looking for it can sometimes be a challenge, and with so many spots here in metro Phoenix it can be a chore, at times, to find that exact pizza style you’re hungry for. Thankfully, if you are a lover of pizza, all of that is going to get so much easier in the coming months.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Sept. 16-18
Date: Sept. 16-25 Address: Queen Creek Olive Mill - 25062 S. Meridian Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142. https://visitqueencreekaz.com/events-calendar/garlic-festival/. "Mexico in a Bottle comes to Phoenix for an afternoon of mezcal, Mexican craft spirits, food, art, music and more!. "What began as an event to tell and celebrate the story of...
1 Person Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported in the East Valley on Sunday morning. The officials stated that a crash occurred on [..]
Comments / 0